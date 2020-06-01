.

“Since November 9, 2016, the nation’s elites have been obsessively determined to either use the unchecked clout of the deep state to force Donald Trump to resign, or failing that, so besmirch him and his voter base as to ensure his defeat in 2020. For the first three years of the Trump presidency both stratagems were employed in tandem. However, with the abject failure of the Russian collusion hoax and the Ukrainian impeachment fiasco, these conspirators are now left with relying on the besmirchment option and doing everything possible to make certain that the coronavirus lockdown and the burning of American cities by the militant wing of the American left will deleteriously affect the economy going into November of 2020.” Read more:

Raw Video file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/The-fog-of-war-has-lifted.mp3

As the fog of war lifts, more and more people see the faces of our INVISIBLE ENEMY. There are many layers that hide the real enemy from the light of truth. For some citizens, the enemy is seen as the coronavirus, and certainly it is…at one layer. Deeper are the forces that stoke the fires of riots around the world, simultaneously. We have lived through many of their false flags – from the Gulf of Tonkin to weapons of mass destruction. Europe has already experienced George Soros’ color revolutions, while Americans are now living through his Purple Revolution.

But in the end, after all the veils of deceit and the fog of war are lifted, the world will see that they are just men…evil men, but men who can be arrested and jailed for their crimes against humanity.

WIKIPEDIA HIDES ALL OF ROTHSCHILD’S MASSIVE INVOLVEMENT IN EARLY U.S. BIOTECH

THE FOUR HORSEMEN OF THE APOCALYPSE?

Maybe our INFORMATION BOMBSHELL that Fauci is connected to the Highlands Forum and up the chain of command to the Rothschilds had something to do with Fauci’s disappearance. Can’t have these lower level soldiers giving up the goods on command central.

Evil and Ugly.

The TRACE Act will not keep Americans healthy or safe. Instead, it will erode what remains of our constitutional freedoms — freedoms which have been all but washed away during the pandemic’s hysteria.

Although the TRACE ACT has been sponsored by over 50 congressmen it received very little media coverage. Briefly: how does Bill H.R. 6666 work?

POTUS tackled by Dorsey again.

Another Trump retweet blocked by Dorsey is available at the YouTube below. The video was attached to an account that has been deleted in its entirety which means all videos linked to this account are not available. But it is available below. Keyboard warriors, give it another shot across the Twitter bow.

(1) The President may employ the armed forces, including the National Guard in Federal service, to –

(A) restore public order and enforce the laws of the United States when, as a result of a natural disaster, epidemic, or other serious public health emergency, terrorist attack or incident, or other condition in any State or possession of the United States, the President determines that

(i) domestic violence has occurred to such an extent that the constituted authorities of the State or possession are incapable of maintaining public order ; and

; and (ii) such violence results in a condition described in paragraph (2); or

(B) suppress, in a State, any insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracyif such insurrection, violation, combination, or conspiracy results in a condition described in paragraph (2).

(2) A condition described in this paragraph is a condition that–

(A) so hinders the execution of the laws of a State or possession, as applicable, and of the United States within that State or possession, that any part or class of its people is deprived of a right, privilege, immunity, or protection named in the Constitution and secured by law, and the constituted authorities of that State or possession are unable, fail, or refuse to protect that right, privilege, or immunity, or to give that protection ; or

; or (B) opposes or obstructs the execution of the laws of the United States or impedes the course of justice under those laws.

This November, you can vote for the Republican Party, or you can vote Chinese Communist Party under another name. Source

Senicide is not a new disinfectant or the latest drug touted as a cure for the Chinese coronavirus, but instead is the systematic killing of the elderly. It’s specific to the elderly, as opposed to genocide, the extermination of entire peoples on racial, religious, national, or ethnic grounds. Another term, when used generally and not specific to Nazi atrocities, is holocaust, slaughter on a mass scale. What have we been witnessing?

Lots of lefties getting redpilled under the hood of this tweet

Scott Barry Kaufman tweets: Just called the police because there was just a dangerous standoff between my neighbor and some protestors and got the response: “Sir, the city is under attack. Do what you have to do.” And they hung up. Did that really just happen?

Walter responds: I feel your pain I’m in NY Can’t get shotgun …. All sold out, waited to long Handgun, year wait for permit Rifle “too strong” … No ak’s available in hardware store

James Woods tweets: This night of savage anarchy is why the Second Amendment and regulated social media are so important. With one we defend our lives, and with the other we defend the truth. When Jack Dorsey rules our infomation and George Soros rules our streets, we are doomed.

chieflemons posts: Remember when Twitter hid Trump’s tweet for “glorifying violence”? Well, this thread by an Egyptologist on how to bring down the Washington Monument has been up for 8 hours and Twitter has done nothing about it. The MSM & Social Media companies are trying to control us. We cannot let this happen.

Read the ARCHIVED twitter thread: PSA For ANYONE who might be interested in how to pull down an obelisk* safely from an Egyptologist who never ever in a million years thought this advice might come in handy *might be masquerading as a racist monument I dunno

AIM Patriot Ron left this note in a Cat Report comment box. We bring it to your attention:

In accordance with the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), on behalf of the Executive Branch, is requesting comments to inform the development of an Implementation Plan for the National Strategy to Secure 5G. Written comments identified by Docket No. 200521-0144 may be submitted by email to secure5G@ntia.gov. Comments must be received on or before June 18, 2020.

PowerPoint Ranger tweets: More than that, under the PATRIOT Act, the gov can seize the assets of organizations and their members without notice. Anyone (Twitter) helping An+ifa can lose everything.

DJGrantick tweets: EXACTLY. Antifa is INTERNATIONAL, therefor the LAWS that apply to THAT ARE WAY different. BRILLIANT. CNN is shitting bricks right now.

Texas Trump Girl tweets: Any celebrity promising to bail out ANTIFA anarchists can now be charged with 18 U.S. Code § 2339A & 2339B: Providing material support to terrorists & Providing material support or resources to designated terrorist organizations.

Imagine that each of these dominoes has a name of a Deep State traitor. Trump plays dominoes in the swamp

