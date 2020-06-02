.

Leader of the Free World.

President Trump flanked by LAW and ORDER.

For those of you who may not seen this video posted a few Cat Reports ago, listen to the story of the Trump family Bible and the Hebrides religious revival.

This deed is especially significant this Pentecost season. Are we seeing the flames of spirit lighting in the hearts and souls of people around the world? The window is open. God has prepared this moment. What side of history will you be on?

See what happens when we all work together to educate and enlighten one another. Truth spreads like a dry, hot grass fire. Can you retweet this, too? RETWEET THIS TWEET

Maybe you don’t have a Twitter account. Why not try creating one? Make sure to follow @realDonaldTrump. Next, follow the two AIM Patriots listed below. They will give you plenty of great material to retweet out to others. Before you know it, folks will think you are brilliant and will start following you and you can do your part to save the world.

@johnbarnwell888

@KazimirRampant

The World is Run by British Nazis (Michael and Douglas July 2019)

Are these new UK laws a response to the Privy Council and Queen’s exposure worldwide for their failed attempt to OVERTHROW President Trump and to lock-down the world in medical and digital tyranny? The alternative media has busted Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, Mark Malloch-Brown, the Queen, the Pilgrims Society, and the dirty rats in the CityofLondon. Let’s make some noise out here, patriots. Our British brothers and sisters are trapped inside their country without weapons and words to defend themselves.

Start pressing your audience to discover the reason Christopher Steele, who is a British SPY, was front-and-center figure in the Trump overthrow operation. Ask who his UK handler was (hello, Richard Dearlove, et al) and why would the British want to overthrow a United States president?

The British rulers seem to be concerned what folks are saying about them behind closed doors.

. . . . Random Bricks Found Thread. Feel Free to Add Other Incidents you’ve seen posted . . . . . . The Library of Ohio could not find a copy of this in ANY library in the world. But the AFI miners have a copy from their mining efforts! 😉 … and scanned it. Now you have it to save in your family truth history records. The Pilgrims tried to remove this awareness from our consciousness, and almost did. Its bombshell in exposing the current new world order agenda and tactics. C.O. Garshwiler, ed. (1967). Sir Andrew Carnegie & Cecil J. Rhodes, Planners of Internationalism, The George Mason School of Correspondence. Education Information, Inc. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. ] https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1967-Sir-Andrew-Carnegie-and-Cecil-J-Rhodes-Planners-of-Internationalism-The-George-Mason-School-of-Correspondence-by-CO-Garshwiler-ed-Education-Information-Inc-1967.pdf Let’s make it multiply like rabbits.

What? What did that article say? “The independent autopsy of George Floyd commissioned by his family and conducted by a team including renowned pathologist Dr. Michael Baden.”

Michael Baden – the go-to pathologists for FBI thugs trying to cover-up their own criminal operations.

Two of these groups are tied to David Brock of Media Matters and American Bridge 21st Century.

American Bridge 21st Century: This Super PAC conducts opposition research designed to help Democratic political candidates defeat their Republican foes.

Media Matters for America: This organization is a “web-based, not-for-profit … progressive research and information center” seeking to “systematically monitor a cross-section of print, broadcast, cable, radio, and Internet media outlets for conservative misinformation.” The group works closely with the Soros-backed Center for American Progress, and is heavily funded by Democracy Alliance, of which Soros is a major financier.

In 2017, we sent a formal whistleblower complaint to the IRS for tax evasion by both of these groups. Here is a bundle that includes our 300 page complaint with documentation. To date, June 2020 – over 40 months ago – we have still not received notification that the IRS has done diddly squat. Of course, if David Brock were a Tea Party member, Lois Lerner would have been audited and fined within months. But because he is a Democrat darling, the IRS turns a blind eye.

Who is the Senior Executive Services operative at the IRS, sitting on Brock’s case, unwilling or too damn lazy to do a thorough audit on these corrupt organizations, all tied to Soros funding?

Chanel Rion OAAN tweets: To those arguing prosecuting #Antifa is unconstitutional… 18 U.S. Code § 2101. Riots – 1968 https:// law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18 /2101 Aiders, abettors, and conspirators are ALL triable as principals — 5 year federal felony. Terrorist designation NOT a prerequisite. Important law, no?

I Stand with Black Lives Matter.In case you were wondering whose team Ellen is on.

H.R. 6666, the COVID-19 Testing, Reaching And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, was introduced and referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, May 1, 2020, by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-III

The bill authorizes CDC to award grants for testing, contact tracing, monitoring and other activities to address COVID-19

The government grants — $100 billion of taxpayer money for 2020 alone — would be used by “eligible entities” to hire employees and buy the supplies needed to conduct testing and contact tracing, including sending employees to the residences of citizens to conduct COVID-19 testing

H.R. 6666 does not ensure privacy. It also sets the stage for multiple violations of our constitutional rights, including the Fourth, Fifth, Eighth and Ninth amendments

Contact your Congressional representative today, and ask them to oppose H.R. 6666

Zach Williams – Chain Breaker

