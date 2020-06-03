.
The angels have been summoned.
Rush Limbaugh in his radio broadcast put it perfectly:
“But eventually the camera zeroed in, focused in on Trump in front of the church holding up a Bible — and I knew when he held up the Bible, it’s like showing Dracula the cross. If the Drive-By Media is Dracula, a bunch of bloodsuckers, showing the Bible… You talk about triggering somebody? And it did. They were livid!”
Yesterday we posted this important document that shows you the early history of the New World Order plan by Carnegie and Rhodes.
This is a MUST-READ.
If you skipped over it yesterday, please take time to review it today. It is important to note that Carnegie poured millions of dollars into libraries and schools to make sure that the people of the world were sufficiently indoctrinated and propagandized – softened up for the kill – so that the globalists could easily take over the world. What we are seeing now in the urban streets all around the world are their army of street thugs at work – Antifa and BLM.
Other terrorist groups that you don’t see on the streets, but which are equally destructive to western civilization are Senior Executive Services and the Pilgrims Society. Rhodes and Carnegie planned it all long ago.
The Pilgrims tried to remove this awareness from our consciousness, and almost did. Its bombshell in exposing the current new world order agenda and tactics.
C.O. Garshwiler, ed. (1967). Sir Andrew Carnegie & Cecil J. Rhodes, Planners of Internationalism, The George Mason School of Correspondence. Education Information, Inc. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1967-Sir-Andrew-Carnegie-and-Cecil-J-Rhodes-Planners-of-Internationalism-The-George-Mason-School-of-Correspondence-by-CO-Garshwiler-ed-Education-Information-Inc-1967.pdf
Demented Joe takes a knee
A Warning to Rioters and Antifa Members Threatening to Come to the Suburbs
“The rules change in the suburbs. You’re not robbing a private store and destroying public property anymore. Now you’re in home territory. The house is full of valuable possessions and luxuries, yes, but more than that, this location has family members in it. Wives, children, and even beloved pets.
You’re in a different playing field now. Here the stakes are a lot higher for the victims of rioters, and as such, the stakes will rise for you. You’re no longer just facing an arrest charge or a few bumps and bruises. You’re now playing with your life.
I want anyone in Antifa or rioting groups to know that it was estimated that there were 350 million guns in America…back in 2017. Also, that was the conservative estimate. The number is more likely double that, and with more being added to the count every day.”
Y’all keep reminding your George Soros governors who are ruling over you like serfs that one day…very soon…they will not have the protection of the State Police. And people all around your state, and perhaps the country, will recognize their ugly mug. Citizens will know where their family lives…even if they move from your state to another.
These power-hungry governors and mayors ruined lives, destroyed businesses. In several states, the suicide rate was higher than the coronavirus mortality rate. Folks had to put off medical procedures that have made their conditions even worse.
Patriots, take your vow here and now. Never forget the faces of the governors and mayors that destroyed your state and your community. Never let them rest. Never let their crimes be forgotten.
‘Stay smart, stay safe’: Whitmer announces end to Michigan stay-at-home order
“Whitmer, who has faced death threats for her handling of the pandemic, is slowly moving to regain normalcy in her state, which was rocked by anti-lockdown protests during the health crisis.”
This one needs to be arrested for murder. If your country has been harmed by this vaccine thug, take him to trial and give him the heave-ho. Don’t wait for America. Bill Barr’s plate is full.
Fauci Says Trump No Longer Talks Much to Him or Other Task Force Members
Hey, patriots in India, how about arresting these two genocidists? Seriously, you could make big bucks off of a ‘Nuremberg’ pay-per-view trial for all the vaccine warlords that have attempted to murder your citizens through poison vaccines.
Watch out Antifa…any move into the suburbs will bring out moms and dads and their well stocked arsenal of GUNS. We first tried to put you down with words and memes. If that isn’t enough, patriots are trigger-happy from years of stockpiling and won’t hesitate in filling these anti-American thugs with one of our favorite precious metals – lead.
Idaho Town Taken Over By Armed ‘Patriot’ Patrols Amid Rumors Antifa Headed There
ANTIFA is getting their ass handed to them in Yucaipa
Coronavirus, gun sales – and a new gun control
AIM Patriot Michael writes:
Thank you for the great vids on the executive order against big tech and the race hoax riots…I don’t have much of a following on social.media but a few eyebrows were raised when I shared the link and explained George Floyd worked at a nightclub that was an FBI front for counterfeiting and money laundering.
Anxiously awaiting the next installment.
Mayor de Blasio Used National Guard to Quarantine Neighborhoods During Virus – Now Refuses National Guard to Prevent Mob Violence, Looting and Arson
Protesters Trapped On Brooklyn Bridge In Standoff With NYPD
This needs to be investigated: Rioters outside the WhiteHouse speaking in Chinese
US left wing groups travelled to Germany for the G20 Summit last July to meet with Al qaeda and ISIS leaders and plot the destruction of President Trump, secret FBI investigation reveals
“A secret FBI investigation of the violent ‘resistance’ movement on college campuses against President Trump has led to an alarming discovery—the collusion between American anarchists and foreign terrorists in the Islamic State and Al qaeda, according to a confidential ‘Informational Report’ by FBI field offices.
‘There is clearly overwhelming evidence that there are growing ties between U.S. radicals and the Islamic State, as well as several [ISIS] offshoots and splinter groups,’ stated the FBI field report, which was delivered to Acting Director Andrew McCabe on July 11, 2017, and which is being published for the first time in my new book All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.”
Catturd tweets: Agreed – don’t forget worthless Christopher Wray who needs to be fired.
Pictured below are three of their ‘finest’ Senior Executive Services operatives on a mission to destroy President Trump’s administration. All SES must be terminated. They are an organized group working against America and are as dangerous as Antifa thugs on the street.
Important retweet by President Trump. Insulin shortages and price hikes are another “weapon” that the “globalists” can use on diabetics around the world. Make sure your country is stockpiled with insulin and that your citizens can afford it.
Here’s Senator Crapo’s legislation: Crapo, Colleagues Introduce ‘Lower Costs, More Cures Act’ to Tackle Prescription Drug Prices
The Negro Speaks of Rivers – Langston Hughes
Democrats Are Using Antifa to Foment Revolution
A massive dump of video clips of the past several days’ events
Jack Posobiec tweet: BREAKING: 2 crates filled with pipe bombs discovered near Korean War Memorial in DC after suspects spotted in bushes. Federal assets in pursuit
Was it Ever Really About the Virus?
Enraged Italians Abandon Masks, Denounce Pandemic As Scam
INFOGRAPHIC: How the Chinese Regime Colluded With WHO During the Pandemic
Judge Emmet Sullivan to Appeals Ct in Flynn Case: It’s Premature To Order Me To Dismiss The Case
@iMatriach posts:
I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some toxic masculinity to come out and defend innocent Americans who’ve become domestic terrorist targets.
A GLOBAL TSUNAMI OF DEBT IS ABOUT TO HIT. By Gregory Mannarino
As you listen to this video below on the Mafia, keep in mind that America’s mob boss daughters – Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi – have been running their operations like this for decades. They learned as little girls at the knee of their daddies how to rule America.
The Economics of the Mafia
Former officials from the George W. Bush administration have formed a super PAC to support former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House campaign.
The super PAC, dubbed 43 Alumni For Biden, referring to the 43rd president, was formed Monday, according to a Tuesday filing with the Federal Election Commission.
Karen Kirksey, a former Treasury Department official from the Bush administration, is listed as the group’s treasurer and custodian of records.
Update from this post: Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone.
This version attached now contains the SC date stamped version.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/19-8029.html
BTW, the Court did not post the Appendix Roberts Knights of Malta photos and Jane Roberts’ client list.
In evident altering of the filing, they hid the Appendix behind this p. 20 slip sheet in the Main Document.
Scumbag cowards!
Committed Soros-funded Globalist tapped to be next Ohio State President to replace Michael Drake, the previous globalist
Hey Ohio State trustee lackies: Hire someone from Ohio. Stop importing these globalist non-Buckeyes.
Have you people not learned anything? They’re attempting to wipe out Buckeye culture and make us good little one-world globalists.
She has a groomed globalist pedigree: SUNY, Stanford, Trinity College Dublin, Duke, Pfizer, Obama, Minerals Technologies Inc., Nortel, Guidant Corporation, and AES Corporation. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Boston Scientific Corporation, Cisco Systems.
Wake up if you still have half a brain.
This was up on Wikipedia the day this was announced… TODAY: “On June 3, 2020 it was announced Johnson would become the next President of The Ohio State University.[11]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristina_M._Johnson
Rev. Franklin Graham Thanks Trump for Walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church
Let’s work the top-down, bottom-up strategy, folks. As Trump holds his family Bible, lifting it to the heavens as though he were summoning an army of angels to join our forces here below on Earth, we ask this influential community to help ignite a Christian revival in communities everywhere on the planet. We will do our part from the grassroots to set the world on fire with the love of Christ and our brethren.
This is a war of Good vs Evil. Get on the right side of the war. Attend church services in your community. Sing the Word of the Gospel. The video below, which many of you have seen posted here several times, shows you what a united people in faith and jubilee can do to set the world free.
Mr, President, when the time is right, please consider inviting this band together to perform at a special event. Contact Michael – he’ll call the team. What a great time to celebrate freedom and joy!
How Michael McKibben Brought Down the Iron Curtain Through Music
The Trumps Kneels in Prayer at Saint John Paul II Shrine
Let us pray, along with President and First Lady Trump. for the restoration of the Republic and peace on Earth.
Presidential Tweets Today
