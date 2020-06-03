.

The angels have been summoned.

Rush Limbaugh in his radio broadcast put it perfectly:

“But eventually the camera zeroed in, focused in on Trump in front of the church holding up a Bible — and I knew when he held up the Bible, it’s like showing Dracula the cross. If the Drive-By Media is Dracula, a bunch of bloodsuckers, showing the Bible… You talk about triggering somebody? And it did. They were livid!”

Yesterday we posted this important document that shows you the early history of the New World Order plan by Carnegie and Rhodes.

This is a MUST-READ.

If you skipped over it yesterday, please take time to review it today. It is important to note that Carnegie poured millions of dollars into libraries and schools to make sure that the people of the world were sufficiently indoctrinated and propagandized – softened up for the kill – so that the globalists could easily take over the world. What we are seeing now in the urban streets all around the world are their army of street thugs at work – Antifa and BLM.

Other terrorist groups that you don’t see on the streets, but which are equally destructive to western civilization are Senior Executive Services and the Pilgrims Society. Rhodes and Carnegie planned it all long ago.

The Pilgrims tried to remove this awareness from our consciousness, and almost did. Its bombshell in exposing the current new world order agenda and tactics.

C.O. Garshwiler, ed. (1967). Sir Andrew Carnegie & Cecil J. Rhodes, Planners of Internationalism, The George Mason School of Correspondence. Education Information, Inc. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1967-Sir-Andrew-Carnegie-and-Cecil-J-Rhodes-Planners-of-Internationalism-The-George-Mason-School-of-Correspondence-by-CO-Garshwiler-ed-Education-Information-Inc-1967.pdf

“The rules change in the suburbs. You’re not robbing a private store and destroying public property anymore. Now you’re in home territory. The house is full of valuable possessions and luxuries, yes, but more than that, this location has family members in it. Wives, children, and even beloved pets.

You’re in a different playing field now. Here the stakes are a lot higher for the victims of rioters, and as such, the stakes will rise for you. You’re no longer just facing an arrest charge or a few bumps and bruises. You’re now playing with your life.

I want anyone in Antifa or rioting groups to know that it was estimated that there were 350 million guns in America…back in 2017. Also, that was the conservative estimate. The number is more likely double that, and with more being added to the count every day.”

Y’all keep reminding your George Soros governors who are ruling over you like serfs that one day…very soon…they will not have the protection of the State Police. And people all around your state, and perhaps the country, will recognize their ugly mug. Citizens will know where their family lives…even if they move from your state to another.

These power-hungry governors and mayors ruined lives, destroyed businesses. In several states, the suicide rate was higher than the coronavirus mortality rate. Folks had to put off medical procedures that have made their conditions even worse.

Patriots, take your vow here and now. Never forget the faces of the governors and mayors that destroyed your state and your community. Never let them rest. Never let their crimes be forgotten.

“Whitmer, who has faced death threats for her handling of the pandemic, is slowly moving to regain normalcy in her state, which was rocked by anti-lockdown protests during the health crisis.”

This one needs to be arrested for murder. If your country has been harmed by this vaccine thug, take him to trial and give him the heave-ho. Don’t wait for America. Bill Barr’s plate is full.

Hey, patriots in India, how about arresting these two genocidists? Seriously, you could make big bucks off of a ‘Nuremberg’ pay-per-view trial for all the vaccine warlords that have attempted to murder your citizens through poison vaccines.

Watch out Antifa…any move into the suburbs will bring out moms and dads and their well stocked arsenal of GUNS. We first tried to put you down with words and memes. If that isn’t enough, patriots are trigger-happy from years of stockpiling and won’t hesitate in filling these anti-American thugs with one of our favorite precious metals – lead.

AIM Patriot Michael writes:

Thank you for the great vids on the executive order against big tech and the race hoax riots…I don’t have much of a following on social.media but a few eyebrows were raised when I shared the link and explained George Floyd worked at a nightclub that was an FBI front for counterfeiting and money laundering.

Anxiously awaiting the next installment.

This needs to be investigated: Rioters outside the WhiteHouse speaking in Chinese

“A secret FBI investigation of the violent ‘resistance’ movement on college campuses against President Trump has led to an alarming discovery—the collusion between American anarchists and foreign terrorists in the Islamic State and Al qaeda, according to a confidential ‘Informational Report’ by FBI field offices.

‘There is clearly overwhelming evidence that there are growing ties between U.S. radicals and the Islamic State, as well as several [ISIS] offshoots and splinter groups,’ stated the FBI field report, which was delivered to Acting Director Andrew McCabe on July 11, 2017, and which is being published for the first time in my new book All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.”

Catturd tweets: Agreed – don’t forget worthless Christopher Wray who needs to be fired.

Pictured below are three of their ‘finest’ Senior Executive Services operatives on a mission to destroy President Trump’s administration. All SES must be terminated. They are an organized group working against America and are as dangerous as Antifa thugs on the street.

Important retweet by President Trump. Insulin shortages and price hikes are another “weapon” that the “globalists” can use on diabetics around the world. Make sure your country is stockpiled with insulin and that your citizens can afford it.

Jack Posobiec tweet: BREAKING: 2 crates filled with pipe bombs discovered near Korean War Memorial in DC after suspects spotted in bushes. Federal assets in pursuit

@iMatriach posts:

I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some toxic masculinity to come out and defend innocent Americans who’ve become domestic terrorist targets.

