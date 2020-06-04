.

The Magical Negro is back!

Time to bring in the Magical Negro. Inquiring minds want to know if the role for 2020 will be played by someone like Deval Patrick? Here’s how it might go down if we were writing an international spy thriller:

Joe Biden is cornered by the AME to select a black candidate for VP. The swamp likes Mitt Romney pal Deval Patrick. At a time best suited for the globalist enemy, Joe will drop dead or out of the race, leaving Patrick as the DNC presidential candidate.

Then Patrick and the DNC will ask Mitt Romney to be the VP candidate – unifying the globalists, aka Uniparty. Romney will rule as president behind Patrick. They will do this by creating the narrative that folks in the Republican and Democrat party are coming together in unity – something like the globalist version of WWG1WGA.

Rush Limbaugh’s Barack the Magic Negro. Song starts at 1:52.

This is when top-down/bottom-up strategy shows its glorious results. When Trump speaks/tweets, patriots listen and follow through with ACTION.

President Trump tweets: I am to happy announce that Navy Veteran, Michael White, who has been detained by Iran for 683 days, is on a Swiss plane that just left Iranian Airspace. We expect him to be home with his family in America very soon… …I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance.

Don’t believe the polls. They lie. They are part of the propaganda operation to keep you distracted. Just before the elections when they need to get the numbers right so that they can be deemed “reliable” for future polling, they might tell you the truth of the numbers. The polls results we are seeing now are highly questionable.

You know this already, but this would be a good time to remind your audience to stay away from this type of propaganda.

Dick_Turpin posts:

AP & Reuters supply about 90+% of world “news”.

Their wire services are used by TV and newspaper outlets in every continent.

They are both owned by the Rothschild group.

Ergo, Rothschilds decide what is “news” and what people see and hear as news, that is how they strengthen their criminal agenda and that is the scale of the problem we are facing.

Problem is 90% of world people just accept what they see on the news or their favourite newspaper as fact.

The Devilbat adds:

The Rothschild’s are the reason for all the trouble the world is in. Their agenda is to form a one world government that they will control. They have been behind every war since the time of Napoleon. Soros is a Rothschild puppet. It is pretty obvious that he makes his money due to inside information that the Rothschild’s provide him with. In return Soros does their bidding and funds groups like Antifa as well as many subversive groups all around the world.

https://unnwo.org/

Advancing a New Economic Paradigm of Happytalism since 2008.

We listened to the video below because the President is speaking. We do not recommend Sean Spicer or Newsmax YT channel as a place for cutting-edge truth. Like Salem Media, Newsmax is a corporate GLOBALIST media platform posing as PATRIOT independent media. Discerning patriots know the difference between propaganda and real news. Spread the word.

How about dropping into Sean’s YT channel of 3500 subscribers and leave some redpills. See if he has answers for Newsmax’s lack of interest in finding out the connection between Christopher Steele and Richard Dearlove. Ask why Newsmax and Spicer aren’t reporting on the ORIGINS of the coup. Why isn’t he disclosing the theft of social media, the Pirbright connection to coronavirus, or the enemy in D. C. – the Senior Executive Services?

It’s QUIZ time at the AIM School of Truth. Watch this video and count how many white nationalists are looting the store. Give your answer below in the comment box.

General James Mattis was part of Theranos’ Board of Directors. Theranos was the fraudulent medical equipment company, famously exposed a few years back. You may remember Elizabeth Holmes, their blonde CEO who wore black turtlenecks and spoke in a phony baritone voice.

Make sure this scumbag uncle of RNC babe Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel doesn’t cross the isle with Deval Patrick and become a Democrat candidate for VP.

Y’all drop in and remind Peter Strzrok’s lover that her children will be separated from her when she is arrested for treason.

The patriots are waiting in the ‘burbs. They have lots of ammo, many guns – accumulated through the years of preparing for this time in history. They have itchy trigger fingers, are red-white-and-blue inside and ready for some shooting practice outside. Remember, we have many veterans among us that won’t hesitate in using their gun to protect their families and communities.

Note to Biden: First, they make you kneel.

Article by AIM Patriot triskell

