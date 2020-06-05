.

U N I T E

Here it is on streamable for your records: https://streamable.com/g4sobv

“Since it is now safe to say that any fiscal prudence or conservatism is dead and buried, and that the next $1 trillion will be followed by many more trillions as the US unleashes the full force of the helicopter army, we will just show the latest chart of Federal spending – a level which is about to explode much, much higher.”

Trump Tweets get folks elected: Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else… …Unrelated, I gave Alaska ANWR, major highways, and more. Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!

Kelly and Mattis Not in his Circle of Trust!

Trump tweets truth: John Kelly didn’t know I was going to fire James Mattis, nor did he have any knowledge of my asking for a letter of resignation. Why would I tell him, he was not… …in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity. They all want to come back for a piece of the limelight!

President Trump tweets: I thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it!

The globalist billionaires would love to see FATMAG* broken up as monopolies. But if we do that, they will make even more money and control even more of the market. That’s what happened when Ma Bell was broken up. So don’t fall for their pleas to break up. Instead DISGORGE them as President Trump is doing now with Facebook and Twitter, leaving their pathetic carcasses for aggrieved states to sue the heck out of them.

Let the WOKE states and other entities get a piece of $$$ action before they wither up and go bankrupt or out of business. Same with Amazon. Get rid of the government contracts, the tax shelters, special discounts at the post office….and then local stores and businesses can compete.

. *Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon, Google FATMAG or MAGFAT

SHAREHOLDER WARNING

“Simon Property Group, one of the biggest – if not the biggest – mall operator in the US, us suing GAP, one of its largest tenants, claiming the retailer failed to pay more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges due during the coronavirus pandemic.

CNBC, which brought us the story, says the battle is unfolding in a Delaware state court. The lawsuit “highlights the mounting tension between retail landlords and their tenants, many of which stopped paying rent after the crisis forced them to shut stores.” It was filed on Tuesday. And a reporter at CNBC was apparently told to “expect more” lawsuits, apparently by somebody at SPG.”

Back in the Twilight Zone, we have this….

Sources are telling Dan #Bongino that they are genuinely concerned that some upper level people in our military are openly talking about defying the President of the United States. “That’s got a name. That’s called a mutiny.” Listen to Tweet



Great news, Team Patriots. We are winning the Great Information War against the British Imperial Empire. Remember, they know what we are collectively “thinking” out here using a variety of tools from trending words to remote viewing. We have been asking our keyboard warriors to discuss Christopher Steele’s connection to Richard Dearlove and the origin of the coup and the coronavirus.

They see us coming by the words we use in the internet. To deflect us, they need to start some information interference (propaganda) by putting out their version of the story. Richard Dearlove must hold the line from information warriors storming the Privy Council, Pirbright, and the British Imperial Empire all over social media. This is why yesterday we were not surprised to find this headline featured on their propaganda aggregator site, Drudge.

We went to the article. They keep you from looking at Pirbright where the virus was patented because the Queen owns the controlling shares of Pirbright. It puts the Queen of England front, center, and square at the epicenter of the coronavirus false flag which cost the world TRILLIONS of dollars and then leads straight to the overthrow attempt of President Trump.

Dearlove is running for his life. Do what you can to make sure his name and his relationship to Christopher Steele is well known with your audience. Your job, every day, as a patriot for your country is to rattle your information sabers and do your part to destroy the EVIL EMPIRE, the British Imperial Empire.

Sir Richard Dearlove said there was good evidence that the virus was engineered, but that it’s escape from the laboratory was accidental.

Dearlove and Flynn. Inquiring minds are going crazy with questions…..

And that’s not everyone who is giving Richard Dearlove propaganda cover. Favorite actor on the internet – Alex Jones who keeps you in a very tight, limited hangout where you spin all day in never-ending rhetoric, going nowhere – is also giving cover to Dearlove by reposting this article below, as is, as though it were the actual truth of the matter.

Then share this information with your network of truth seekers: Sir Richard Dearlove is Toast. American Patriots Call Him, the Queen, and the Privy Council Out for the Overthrow Attempt of Donald Trump

Comrades, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the COVID-19 Virus to suspend the random infection operation while she organizes political marches to support the family of George Floyd. All expressions of political protestation are not created equal.

Apparently the virus reluctantly agreed to conform with the request, and Fraulein Whitmer was permitted to violate her own social distancing rules and regulations:

Finally… seeing some traction on the information battlefield that folks are waking up to something this audience has known for years – that Shawn Henry, former FBI and Crowdstrike, is tight with Robert Mueller.

INSANE!! #ObamaGate – The founder of CrowdStrike Shawn Henry, who admitted under oath that he had no concrete evidence Russia hacked the DNC server has a strange affiliation with Bob Mueller and the FBI

You see, TRUTH is not going away. It is always here…just hidden under veils of lies and propaganda. Our job as information warriors is to help folks uncover the truth in ways that they can receive the information. For some, a meme might spawn a question or provided a resolution to one that helps the perceiver better understand truth. We have been under propaganda attack for centuries – from the Carnegie influence on our libraries, the Pilgrims Society publishers indoctrination in our school textbooks, to the outright fake news in ALL corporate media. The re-education of truth is going to take a bit of time.

To help your fellow patriot awaken from brainwashing, go as carefully as you would if you were bringing a diver up from the depths of the ocean. Ever carefully, slowly, but steadily. As advanced students in the AIM School of Truth, you reach out to your audience in the ways that are best for them to understand the material. Imagine that you are a teacher. Teach the appropriate truth material for the “grade level” of your classroom. Not everyone will care about Cecil Rhodes and Andrew Carnegie’s plan to take over the world, but they might care that their city is threatening to defund its police officers.

Enjoy the show, but make sure you get your team out of those chairs on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and to the polls to vote STRAIGHT RED.

Find a way to show the love you have for your nation. It’s ok to be a nationalist and want to protect your nation from the ravages and evil of globalism.

Here is Tiarra’s Etsy page.

How do you rate the transition of power in the Executive Office? We say that there has not been a peaceful transition. The American people demand that our legislators put together the needed legal work to extend President Trump an opportunity to run an extra full term. If the Dems continue this nonsense into the next term, we will want to continue the extension.

Don’t tell us that it can’t be done. If you are clueless, go ask Patrick Philbin how to get it done. American people are tired of scumbag crown agents trying to overthrow our president. We, too, can use the law to our benefit.

Here come the coronavirus lawsuits! Ask your legislator to pass legislation protecting businesses from this legal feeding frenzy.

George Webb. Please stop sending us recommendations to watch his videos. We will give some of you the benefit of the doubt that you are new to the AIM School of Truth and may not know who George is. His name is George Webb Sweigert. He is CIA, worked for McAfee, ‘friends’ with Dmitri Alperovitch, operative of Senior Intelligence Services. His material must be carefully vetted as he is intelligence disinformation. If you are a newbie, you will only get confused as he weaves propaganda with truth.

Oh yeah…his brother is Dave Acton, also military intelligence. Avoid him, too, if you are seeking truth.

The Night Seth Rich Was Killed

Jeff posts: We're just entering hurricane season. I can't predict the future, but logic and common sense would indicate that there's a chance an American city, or cities, will be hit by a hurricane this summer. Now overlay the Katrina situation with the current social climate in America, and….well, you can work out the rest.

Marcia writes: Retired Magistrate here: An update on what the Ohio Legislature is attempting to do with regard to future pandemics. Ohio House Bill 649 would give the Ohio Director of Health the ability to propose a plan to the Ohio Legislature which would then be voted on by the Ohio Legislature. The plan could only be in effect for 30 days, it could not cancel in person voting (like Ohio did), could not put everyone in Ohio under quarantine, could not close businesses without due process, could not force people to wear masks, gloves, etc. In general the bill would restore due process to any action taken by Ohio with regard to an epidemic or pandemic. The bill is still in committee, but as far as I have been able to determine, it is progressing well. If this bill passes, it could be a good format for other states.

Presidential Tweets Today

