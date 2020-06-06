.

In a development that is sure to baffle the mainstream media and liberal elites, President Donald Trump appears to have gained an unprecedented approval rating among black voters of 41% including 25% who “strongly support” Trump.

Here’s the poll:

DEMOCRAT NIGHTMARE! BLACK SUPPORT FOR TRUMP SURGES TO OVER 40%. Start Steve around 2:50 to bypass promos.

“New York Times columnist Paul Krugman apologized Friday after he was roasted for floating a “conspiracy theory” that President Trump could have influenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3 percent in May, down from a record high in April, indicating the nation’s economy is recovering faster than expected from the coronavirus lockdown.”

Betsy and Thomas discuss a wide range of topics from Lisa Page’s new job to Trump as the Highlander. All along the way, they show you how the British are still at war against freedom for the people.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/all-the-queens-men.mp3

Our response to this article:

We recommend BLOCK GRANTS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE. The federal government can assist with the rebuilding of infrastructures in states and cities through block grants that specify that local labor and contractors be used. This way money flows into communities to hire citizens eager to rebuild America. The states benefit from being able to collect tax revenue from increased sales and incomes. We oppose giving states money to shore up their balance sheets from years of bad management. The block grants will be used to REBUILD INFRASTRUCTURE and it must be given as directly to the working men and women of America as possible.

We also recommend a special program for relocation expenses. After the summer of riots, many families may wish to leave the cities to find work elsewhere. With all the manufacturing that we will need to do in this country now that China is bye-bye, we will need lots of employees to staff and work these plants. Perhaps we can offer these companies incentives to hire employees from inner cities. Can we provide some financial assistance to families to move where jobs are being created and workers are needed?

This is bothersome. It is a propaganda video that expands contact tracing to a new Orwellian level of surveillance and control. Since citizens are unwilling to comply with their contact tracing app, the globalists are just going to examine our feces for coronavirus detection. Basically, they are going to continue to make up shit as they go along.

This is an excellent tweet meme. It juxtaposes the actual tweet with images that carry truth. Combined, we have a very powerful information weapon. Y’all make more of these. Shout out to TDSisReal. Drop in and give him an upvote. Here is the original tweet.

Here is another example of a tweet meme.

The internet is not the only place where you can meme. How about stop “voting Democrat” or stop “human trafficking or pedophilia”. We recommend reflective lettering so that your meme is visible day and night.

Y’all see this Joseph George Hallett stuff floating around the internet that he is making claims to the throne of England?

Here he is pictured with regalia that he says support his claim:

In Tallahassee, Florida, where Tyla grew up, it was a big deal with Southern families to preserve the family’s royal blood line records. Having “your papers” was one’s proof to the sangreal blood lineage. You see how that British brainwashing worked? The ladies in our southern family loved bragging about their royal lines, just as Lillian Scot Troy reported in her 24-step Pilgrims report below:

Lillian Scott Troy. (Feb. 17, 24, 1912). The 24-step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule, with preamble by Hon. Dr. Lt. Commander Jacob. Thorkelson, MN, 1940. The San Francisco Leader, GPO, George Mason.

Since Hallett is claiming his lineage to Jesus-Mary through the royal blood line of King John, here’s mine through the lineage of the Kings and Queens of Scotland.

I am a direct descendant, through multiple lines, of Robert Bruce of Annandale, whose descendants included the Robert Bruce lineage, King Robert 1 Bruce, Henry David I King of Scots, the Stewarts, Mary Queen of Scots. Our records of sangreal lineage are recorded and certified by the following genealogy societies.

National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, (Record #35949)

Daughters of the American Colonists (Record #37481)

National Society of the Colonial Daughters of the Seventeenth Century (Record #3188)

National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims (Record #11189)

Daughters of the American Revolution (Records # 842387, A922)

Additionally, three of our ancestors – Hugh Bigod, Richard de Clare, and Gilbert de Clare – were among the Council of 25 Barons that signed the Magna Carte. Our lineage records were officially accepted by the Magna Carte Dames on June 26, 2006. Our family of Scottish decedents has been fighting the long war against the British for CENTURIES! We fought them at the Battle of Stirling Bridge, then at the Battle of Lexington. Today, we fight the British Crown Agents who have infiltrated our nations everywhere on the planet.

“The Magna Carte was the charter agreed by King John of England at Runnymede near Winson, on 15 June 1215. First drafted by the Archbishop of Canterbury to make peace between the unpopular King and a group of rebel barons, it promised the protection of church rights, protection for the barons from illegal imprisonment, access to swift justice, and limitations on feudal payments to the crown, to be implemented through a council of 25 barons. Neither side stood behind their commitments, and the charter was annulled by Pope innocent iii, leading to the First Baron’s War.”

You see, Mr. George Hallett, many claims can be made about the royal blood line. I, too, have a proven lineage to Jesus-Mary. When our ancestor rebel relatives took an oath that they would “stand fast for the liberty of the church and the realm”, we meant it forever, not just back in the middle ages.

We still claim as Scots that our right to throne is certainly more valid than the present Queen of England. We need the Scottish line reinstated that claims association with the children of Jesus and Mary who ended up in Scotland – protected by the Stewart line. Many died to install the true lineage of Great Britain but failed in their attempts.

The current landlords, Queen Lizzy and her brood of vipers, are German and are interlopers. There are many ways to determine succession to the throne and religious sceptre of the English Church. The Divine Right of Kings was lost a long time ago in the succession of the English throne. Foreign usurpers claimed the crown of England as war-booty. The belief that the crown and monarchy are connected to God and the divine is far from anything Queen Lizzy considers her “duty.” The connection to the spiritual past is represented in the royal claim to be the blood lineage of Jesus and Mary – a claim that many others also have documentation to substantiate.

So the true lineage of the Jesus and Mary “stream”, the holy blood lineage, is much more founded in the Scottish peerage that actually have an historical relationship to the divine through the holy blood of Scottish descent. Additionally, one must look for “the works” of the person claiming to be the bridge to the divine through the ancient claim of the Divine Right of King. The British monarch has bastardized that spiritual connection and sold out to the devil instead.

If one were truly to seek and find that divine lineage of the British monarchy, the first place to look is to Scotland – Donald Trump is a Highlander from Scotland. Then, one would need to look to see what spiritual lineage and heritage accompany the claimant. ‘By their works you may know them‘ is the ultimate test. Finding the holy grail is a part of the process of recognition of the true spiritual monarch of the British nation.The grail appears in blood lineage, holy blood relics, and the spiritual work of the claimant. It takes genealogical proof, the holy grail or relic, and the track record of spiritual work to further the work of Jesus and Mary and their “holy blood line.”

Hallett gives an adequate and impressive lineage of his claim to the throne. Wouldn’t it be great if the godless Queen Elizabeth the Fake and her parasitic family had to abdicate and give back the trillions they have stolen from all 54 Commonwealth Nations? The time is at hand, not with the fake usurpers and peerage interlopers, but with a lineage that connects the divine work of ruling people with the spiritual work of connecting the cosmic gifts of Christ, through Jesus and Mary.

Look around and you might find numerous candidates who have a better claims to the throne than Lizzy and her brood. Look especially for the new archetype of the holy blood relics that transform that hatred and evil of the past into the gift of love and mercy for the future.

We, too, have our blood relic, this nifty spear that has been carbon-dated as a first century Roman hosta – almost like a lost blood relic was coming home to its rightful heirs. Douglas wrote about the blood relics and the maidens who protected them throughout history so that they could appear in this time of spiritual need. Make sure to download a free copy of the book:

Not only do I hold these records showing blood lineage, just like all those European queens and kings, I had a powerful divine vision in 1984 that has brought me here to this day to remind you that the Earth will be restored.

Hang in there and do your part to educate and enlighten those in your network. FEAR is our enemy. Unleash the teacher inside of you and start teaching and preaching TRUTH.

