Open Letter to President Trump
June 7, 2020
Holy Trinity Sunday
THE DEEP STATE: Viganò Stands With Trump
President Trump tweets: Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you!
National Guard Dances the ‘Macarena’ in the Streets
D.C. protest turned out to be a street dance festival!
IDAHO STANDS UP…ANTIFA STANDS DOWN!
Obviously Dave Rubin hasn’t done his research about what the “Deep State” is – Senior Executive Services. However, we enjoyed listening to Grenell, especially about what can be done with ANTIFA.
BTW what is taking Bill Barr so long to get the paper work done regarding ANTIFA? Is Bagpipe Billy going to protect ANTIFA now?
Ex-Intelligence Dir: Exposing What The Deep State Is
Sen. Rand Paul: Slapping Someone Could Get You 10 Years In Prison Under Federal ‘Anti-Lynching’ Bill
These are our soldiers that DC mayor kicked out of local hotels. We all should be raging angry at this sight.
The difference between genius and stupidity is – genius has its limits.
— Albert Einstein
Seditious Conspiracy?
RNC and Trump Campaign Plan to Resume In-Person Campaigning Next Week
Boo Hoo. The Globalists will not be voting MAGA
Can we finally address the ELEPHANTS in the RNC room? Ronna is as compromised as her uncle when it comes to supporting republicans. As the Head of the RNC, she made sure that there were no candidates running in Virginia’s last election. Is this what Uncle Mitt told her to do – NOTHING?! There are other places around the country where Ronna ROMNEY is doing nothing to get good MAGA candidates on the ticket.
The Real Reasons Republicans Lost Virginia
Don’t forget this:
Ronna Romney and the Rigged RNC Election Boxes
Y’all get ready for Ebony and Ivory. For those young folks in our audience, the video below explains where the term comes from.
Vaccine Whistleblower: New vaccine causes sterility in 97% of women!
BLM is a bait and switch fundraising scam for the DNC. Full stop. It’s done by laundering money through Act Blue. Proof inside. TELL EVERYONE YOU KNOW, Donating to BLM is nothing more than donating to the DNC.
When you go to donate on the blacklivesmatter.com website, you’re redirected here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019
I’ve requested a financial report from the Black Lives Matter organization through ActBlue, so we’ll see where that money is being allocated, or if it’s literally just going straight to ActBlue and not even being designated to BLM (in which case all of these donations are just going straight to fund the Democratic presidential campaign).
Here’s ActBlue’s financial report for 2020: https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/expenditures.php?cycle=2020&cmte=C00401224
Only 98.3 PERCENT of donations are going toward contributions to campaign contributions guys, this is totally going to help black communities.
EDIT I originally typed that 98.3% go to salaries but I meant CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS, kind of an important oopsie lol. Source
Roughly 5,000 individuals, a combination of individuals, partners in the major Wall Street firms including particularly Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and JPMorgan, and associated lawyers and others engaged in the global ecology of naked short selling and money laundering – both federal crimes – are now subject to discovery and criminal forfeiture of all assets purchased with illicit wealth. Read more….
AIM Patriot Jim sounds off:
I would like to rewrite history based on this information. It is a ‘huge project’, yet it needs to be done. You, Douglas/Tyla have exposed the ‘perfidy’, and the truth endures within God’s universe, we know this, but is there a ‘venue’ by which we can publish this information, multi-faceted, using ‘THEIR’ psyop methods, to exponentially amplify the effect of truth? I know you love the big words!
I very much want to amplify what ‘you all’ have been exposing! In my mind, as small as it is, what you have done is greater than ‘ANY’ research on history, and the effect within the collective universe, than anyone in 500 years. To this I pay my respect, my unflinching loyalty to the 5,000 year experiment of self-governance, and my abilities to further the journey to liberty, freedom, and economic wealth for the individual within the universe of spiritual understanding of our souls. Beyond the “Miller Act” we need a program for the future? To this I am committed. 🙂
The Illusion of Choice
AIM Patriot Kristina writes:
I want to make my own colloidal silver and was planning on using the instructions you have (or had?) on your website. for some reason i can’t seem to find them now. could you please help me with this? thank you very much.
Our Reply: Betsy’s Recipe
Load up on your meme arsenal with this fantastic collection below. Make sure you are messaging everyday where ever you think the message needs to be seen!
We are loving our HEMP CBDS. Take them several times a day. Easy to purchase these days as they are legal in all states. Just check your health food store or online. If you have found a brand, routine, or dosing that works for you, please share your comments below. Thank you.
What’s Next, Godzilla?
Karli Q posted a video that KazimirRampant reposted:
“HA-HA-HA! George Floyd has an identical twin! And he’s delivering messages to The Donald.” Watch.
There are as many states of health as there are human beings
Age-old sayings often contain some truth, but are as often totally false. So it is with the saying, “There are many illnesses, but only one state of health.” This is foolish. Fact is, there are as many states of health as there are human beings. For each human being has his individual state of health. What this says is that all general standard prescriptions holding that this or that is healthy for the human being are nonsense.
The very part of humanity that is overcome by the feverish pursuit of health suffers most from the general prescriptions for health. Among them are those who believe that there could be something generally tagged as health, that if one does thus and so, that it would be healthy. It is most incredible that there is no realisation that a sun bath can be healthy for a person, but quite harmful for another. Generally, this is admitted but there is no following through in particular instances.
We must make it clear to ourselves that health is a quite relative concept, something that is liable to a continuing process of change, especially for the human being, who is the most complicated being on the earth. We need but look into spiritual science. Then shall we penetrate deeply into human nature and recognize how changeable what we call health is. In reality, one forgets almost entirely today that upon which so much value is laid in material aspects. One forgets that the human being is in the throes of development.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 56 –Illusory Illness and the Feverish Pursuit of Health: II – THE FEVERISH PURSUIT OF HEALTH – Munich, 7th December 1907
…interesting dream. Apparently “graduation” happened around Pentecost for those paying attention. We know a Michael and a few Gabriels. (wink) A Dream: Gabriel is Coming
Notes below are for our research teams:
By 1888, Henry De Worms (Rothschild) and Lord Rosebery (Rothschild) were running Parliament and the Privy Council
Journals of the House of Commons. (Feb. 09, 1888 – Dec. 24, 1888). Re. Baron Henry de Worms [Rothschild, Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies], Sess. 1888,–51 & 52 Victoria, Vol. 143. Hansard UK Parliament.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1888-02-09-to-1888-12-24-Journals-of-House-of-Commons-re-Baron-Henry-de-Worms-[Rothschild-Under-Sec-of-State-for-Colonies-Sess-1888-51-52-Victoria-Vol-143-Hansard-UK-Parlmnt-begins-Feb-09-1888.pdf
Also see his command of all issues related to South Africa. By Dec. 20, 1889, the British South Africa Company was created by de Worms (Rothschild), Lord Rothschild and Cecil Rhodes.
p. 62
p. 113
p. 113
p. 123
p. 152
p. 189
p. 334
p. 426
p. 594
De Worms (Rothschild) set up the Knights of Malta in…. Malta!
https://assets.parliament.uk/Journals/HCJ_volume_143.pdf#page=113
.
Henry De Worms oversaw the reincorporation of the Knights of Malta in Britain on …
May 14, 1888 Queen Victoria granted to them a new Royal Charter of Incorporation by their old name and style of “The Grand Priory of the Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem in England”. Her Majesty was graciously pleased to become the Sovereign Head and Patron of the Order. This order is one of the six Grand Priories of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.
I can see the discussion in Parliament with De Worms as Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies before and after this 1888 date.
Edward VII became their patron immediately and until his enthronement (from 1888-1902) until he assumed the throne. He surely would have included Carnegie, Rhodes, Rosebery and Rothschild in this organization. Perhaps this was the “Dukedom” Edward VII offered Carnegie in Oct. 1902 just weeks after his enthronement… in a surprise, private visit to Skibo Castle. Hmmmmm.
Its an interesting way to snag Americans with titles without them being British peers, per se.
Today, the gatehouse of the old Priory of Clerkenwell is the seat of the Most Venerable Order of St. John of Jerusalem in the British Realm, which purchased it during the nineteenth century. In 1963, the Order of Malta and the Venerable Order (the latter was founded by Royal Charter in 1888) signed a joint declaration of recognition and cooperation, though there exists no historical connection between the two orders.
http://www.orderofmalta.org.uk/the_grand_priory_of_england.asp
Organisation[edit]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_Military_Order_of_Malta
Governance[edit]
Further information: List of Princes and Grand Masters of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
The proceedings of the Order are governed by its Constitutional Charter and the Order’s Code. It is divided internationally into six territorial Grand Priories, six Sub-Priories and 47 national associations.
The six Grand Priories are:
- Grand Priory of Rome
- Grand Priory of Lombardy and Venice
- Grand Priory of Naples and Sicily
- Grand Priory of Bohemia
- Grand Priory of Austria
- Grand Priory of England[46]
Most Venerable Order of Saint John[edit]
Main article: Most Venerable Order of Saint John
In England, almost all the property of the Knights Hospitaller was confiscated by King Henry VIII through the Dissolution of the Monasteries during the Reformation. Though not formally suppressed, this effectively caused the activities of the English Langue of the order to come to an end.
In 1831, however, a British order was recreated by European aristocrats claiming (possibly without authority) to be acting on behalf of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.[28]:270–85 This order in time became known as the Most Venerable Order of Saint John, receiving a royal charter from Queen Victoria in 1888, before expanding throughout the United Kingdom, the British Commonwealth, and the United States. Today, the best-known activities of this order are the St John Ambulance Brigade in Britain and the Commonwealth and the Saint John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem.[50] The Most Venerable Order of Saint John has maintained a presence in Malta since the late 19th century. In contrast with the orders originating with the medieval Knights Hospitaller, the British organisation no longer limits its membership to Christians.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_Saint_John_(chartered_1888)
The Order of St John,[3] formally The Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem (French: l’ordre très vénérable de l’Hôpital de Saint-Jean de Jérusalem)[n 1] and also known as St John International,[4] is a British royal order of chivalry first constituted in 1888 by royal charter from Queen Victoria.
The order is found throughout the Commonwealth of Nations,[5] Hong Kong, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States of America,[6] with the worldwide mission “to prevent and relieve sickness and injury, and to act to enhance the health and well-being of people anywhere in the world.”[6] The order’s approximately 25,000 members, known as confrères,[5] are mostly of the Protestant faith, though those of other Christian denominations or other religions are accepted into the order. Except via appointment to certain government or ecclesiastical offices in some realms, membership is by invitation only and individuals may not petition for admission.
The name given when first constituted in 1888 as the present order of chivalry by Queen Victoria’s royal charter was Grand Priory of the Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem in England. This was changed by the royal charter in 1926 to the Grand Priory in the British Realm of the Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem and further in 1936 to the Grand Priory in the British Realm of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem.[25] In 1961, it played a role, together with the Protestant Continental branches of the original Order of Saint John (the “Johanniter Orders” in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and elsewhere), in the establishment of the Alliance of the Orders of Saint John of Jerusalem and thereafter finally received (through an agreement in 1963) collateral recognition by the Order of Malta. Its most recent royal charter was granted in 1955, with a supplemental charter issued in 1974,[26] recognizing the worldwide scope of the organisation by setting its present name. In 1999, the order received special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council.[6]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_Saint_John_(chartered_1888)
List of Grand Priors[edit]
Since the order’s royal charter of 1888, the Grand Prior has been appointed by the Sovereign Head and has always been a member of the royal family.
- The Rev. Sir Robert Peat(1831–1837)[39]
- Sir Henry Dymoke(1838–1847)[39]
- Lieutenant Colonel Sir Charles Lamb(1847–1860)[39]
- Rear AdmiralSir Alexander Arbuthnott (1860–1861)[39]
- William Montagu, 7th Duke of Manchester(1861–1888)[39]
- Prince Albert Edward, Prince of Wales(1888–1901)[39]
This places Edward VII, as a Pilgrim founder, as the head of the Knights of Malta in Britain at the time of the Pilgrims Society founding.
‘Give them honors and titles and they eat out of the Pilgrims’ hands.’ Paraphrase of American suffragette and Pilgrims Society critic Lillian Scott Troy.
.
