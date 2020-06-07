.

Open Letter to President Trump

June 7, 2020

Holy Trinity Sunday

President Trump tweets: Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you!

Obviously Dave Rubin hasn’t done his research about what the “Deep State” is – Senior Executive Services. However, we enjoyed listening to Grenell, especially about what can be done with ANTIFA.

BTW what is taking Bill Barr so long to get the paper work done regarding ANTIFA? Is Bagpipe Billy going to protect ANTIFA now?

These are our soldiers that DC mayor kicked out of local hotels. We all should be raging angry at this sight.

The difference between genius and stupidity is – genius has its limits.

— Albert Einstein

Seditious Conspiracy?

Can we finally address the ELEPHANTS in the RNC room? Ronna is as compromised as her uncle when it comes to supporting republicans. As the Head of the RNC, she made sure that there were no candidates running in Virginia’s last election. Is this what Uncle Mitt told her to do – NOTHING?! There are other places around the country where Ronna ROMNEY is doing nothing to get good MAGA candidates on the ticket.

Don’t forget this:

Y’all get ready for Ebony and Ivory. For those young folks in our audience, the video below explains where the term comes from.

BLM is a bait and switch fundraising scam for the DNC. Full stop. It’s done by laundering money through Act Blue. Proof inside. TELL EVERYONE YOU KNOW, Donating to BLM is nothing more than donating to the DNC.

When you go to donate on the blacklivesmatter.com website, you’re redirected here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019 I’ve requested a financial report from the Black Lives Matter organization through ActBlue, so we’ll see where that money is being allocated, or if it’s literally just going straight to ActBlue and not even being designated to BLM (in which case all of these donations are just going straight to fund the Democratic presidential campaign). Here’s ActBlue’s financial report for 2020: https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/expenditures.php?cycle=2020&cmte=C00401224 Only 98.3 PERCENT of donations are going toward contributions to campaign contributions guys, this is totally going to help black communities. EDIT I originally typed that 98.3% go to salaries but I meant CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS, kind of an important oopsie lol. Source

Roughly 5,000 individuals, a combination of individuals, partners in the major Wall Street firms including particularly Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and JPMorgan, and associated lawyers and others engaged in the global ecology of naked short selling and money laundering – both federal crimes – are now subject to discovery and criminal forfeiture of all assets purchased with illicit wealth. Read more….

AIM Patriot Jim sounds off:

I would like to rewrite history based on this information. It is a ‘huge project’, yet it needs to be done. You, Douglas/Tyla have exposed the ‘perfidy’, and the truth endures within God’s universe, we know this, but is there a ‘venue’ by which we can publish this information, multi-faceted, using ‘THEIR’ psyop methods, to exponentially amplify the effect of truth? I know you love the big words!

I very much want to amplify what ‘you all’ have been exposing! In my mind, as small as it is, what you have done is greater than ‘ANY’ research on history, and the effect within the collective universe, than anyone in 500 years. To this I pay my respect, my unflinching loyalty to the 5,000 year experiment of self-governance, and my abilities to further the journey to liberty, freedom, and economic wealth for the individual within the universe of spiritual understanding of our souls. Beyond the “Miller Act” we need a program for the future? To this I am committed. 🙂

AIM Patriot Kristina writes:

I want to make my own colloidal silver and was planning on using the instructions you have (or had?) on your website. for some reason i can’t seem to find them now. could you please help me with this? thank you very much.

Our Reply: Betsy’s Recipe

Load up on your meme arsenal with this fantastic collection below. Make sure you are messaging everyday where ever you think the message needs to be seen!

We are loving our HEMP CBDS. Take them several times a day. Easy to purchase these days as they are legal in all states. Just check your health food store or online. If you have found a brand, routine, or dosing that works for you, please share your comments below. Thank you.

