Explore this topic further by sampling one of our most popular magazine issues that will take you from Lucifer and Ahriman, to CERN, the New World Order, to the Vatican. This multi-layered presentation is like having veils of truth lifted right before your eyes.

The ‘Highlander’ tweets: I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze today’s CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated….…Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd! Read the letter.

This is a Keyboard Warrior. Have you done your part today to educate and enlighten others?

The petition was submitted to the board on May 29 by Chad Baase.

More like ‘based Chad’. See meme above for a description of a chad.

http://recallgovernorwhitmer.com/

Canvassing Begins July 1st

Drive up canvassing locations will be opened. People can fill out their form from this website and either drive them to a canvassing location or send the signatures via mail.

http://recallgovernorwhitmer.com/default.aspx#locations-section

saveMySpeech posts:

BlackLivesMatter is an international SCAM organization which funnels money to the DNC campaigns from all around the world

Their website describes them as:

The official #BlackLivesMatter Global Network builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to black people across the globe.

Their wiki describes them as:

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an international human rights movement, originating from within the African-American community, which campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people. BLM regularly holds protests speaking out against police brutality and police killings of black people, and broader issues such as racial profiling, and racial inequality in the United States criminal justice system.

So we know for sure that BLM is a “global” / “international” network.

Clicking on the “Donate” button on blacklivesmatter.com sends you to an “ActBlue” website:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019

You can even read that the donations are being made to ActBlue in the fine prints. The terms and conditions also link to ActBlue and mention “Campaign Finance Laws”:

https://secure.actblue.com/content/fineprint

Looking at the expenditures of ActBlue show that all contributions are directly going to top DNC campaigns:

https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/expenditures.php?cmte=C00401224&cycle=2020

F L A S H B A C K 2018. Thanks to AIM Patriot Condor for the suggested listen. Douglas gives it a thumbs up.

New England Journal of Medicine: Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era [not efficacious] (virtue signaling, not public health)

M. Klompas, C. Morris, J. Sinclair, M. Pearson, E. Shenoy. (Apr. 01, 2020). Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era [not efficacious], 10.1056/NEJMp2006372. England Journal of Medicine.

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-03-21-Universal-Masking-in-Hospitals-in-the-Covid-19-Era-%5bnot-efficacious%5d-10-1056NEJMp2006372-by-M-Klompas-C-Morris-J-Sinclair-M-Pearson-E-Shenoy-England-Journal-of-Medicine-May-21-2020.pdf

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372?query=TOC

We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.

… It is also clear that masks serve symbolic roles. Masks are not only tools, they are also talismans that may help increase health care workers’ perceived sense of safety, well-being, and trust in their hospitals.

… Focusing on universal masking alone may, paradoxically, lead to more transmission of Covid-19 if it diverts attention from implementing more fundamental infection-control measures.

The argument is over. Anyone who advocates universal masking is merely engaging in virtue signaling, not public health.

Pictured below, we have an interpretive dance team from a congressional nursing home. Is that soiled underwear around Pelosi’s face?

KBR posts:

The Dems chose the royal Ashanti cloth for their display. How fitting for the Demplantation owners:

“ The Ashanti soon joined in the slave trade by kidnapping traveling men or even those who were just working on their farms. They also went to war with neighboring peoples (especially in the Black Volta and savanna regions) not only to expand their territory but also to acquire more slaves which they then sold to Dutch and English traders. This practice had become so profitable that by 1720 the Slave Coast of Ghana had eclipsed the Gold Coast.

A vicious cycle soon emerged from this business. The Ashanti initially accepted gold as payment for slaves, but soon preferred flintlocks, muskets, and gunpowder as payment. With these weapons in hand, Ashanti warriors would then subdue another group of people and sell the captives of war to the European as slaves. By 1730, as much as 180,000 European-made firearms had been shipped to the Slave Coast and handed to the natives.”

Harms, Robert W. The Diligent: A Voyage Through the Worlds of the Slave Trade. New York: Basic Books, 2002.

Rodney, Walter. The Cambridge History of Africa: From c. 1600 to c. 1790. Edited by Richard Gray. Vol. 4. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1975.

https://amazingbibletimeline.com/blog/ashanti-empire-trade-slaves-guns/

Talking about slave trading…y’all remember what Kamala Harris’ ancestors were doing in the Caribbean back in the slave trading days. Her great, grandpappy loved those WHITE IRISH slaves. What does Kamala have to say about that? Oh, that’s right. She isn’t black; she is an ancestor to a huge human trafficking operation. Inquiring minds will be digging into her current situation to see if she is still carrying on the family biz in California of HUMAN TRAFFICKING – if Joe selects her as his VP partner.

. . When There’s No More Room in Hell the Dead Will Walk the Earth . . Is this what is happening….idiocracy? . donald_zuramp has a recommendation about college loan debt and Marxist higher education: You could instantly defund colleges by removing bankruptcy reform that protects student loans from being forgiven. Let people declare bankruptcy and get rid of their debt. From then on, all new student loans would be RISK BASED like all other consumer lending. Which means no more taking out 5-6 figures of debt to finance graduate degrees in Indigenous Tranny Arts and Craft Theory. Your loan approval would be based on the likelihood of your degree earning you enough money to pay it back College tuition costs would immediately PLUMMET as the artificial mechanisms fueling the bubble are gone. Bullsh*t degree programs would disappear. Commie professors would be laid off wholesale. I know it will piss people off that a lot of students shirk their debt, but the long term benefits to this country would be immeasurable. Would turn universities and colleges from Commie factories into real institutions again virtually overnight. You all also need to understand that crippling student debt is a big part of what is driving this wave of Socialist sentiment. They see it as a way out. Bankruptcy the debt away, and they’ll have disposable income again. Would be an explosion of economic growth, and when people have money they start to get more and more conservative. . . . . . Spiritual seed within you . What’s really going on…. The Democrats are capitulating to the boss. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

