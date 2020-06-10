.
AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”
Ruby Ridge Bill Barr a GOD DAMNED LIAR. Patriots are not pleased with the do-nothing DOJ and their Senior Executive Services Bill Barr protecting the swamp.
Harvard University Professor Charles Lieber Indicted on False Statement Charges
Dr. Charles Lieber, 61, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false statements and will be arraigned in federal court in Boston at a later date. Lieber was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020, and charged by criminal complaint.
According to charging documents, since 2008, Dr. Lieber has served as the Principal Investigator of the Lieber Research Group at Harvard University, specializing in the area of nanoscience. Lieber’s research at the Lieber Research Group has been funded by more than $15 million in research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Department of Defense (DOD). Among other things, these grants required the disclosure of all sources of research support, potential financial conflicts of interest and all foreign collaboration.
Trump’s ‘Regulatory Bill of Rights’ hasn’t gotten much attention — but it should
“The modern administrative state — marked by unaccountable federal agencies, unconstitutional procedures and an increasingly hostile approach to enforcement — sets up the potential for these kinds of stories. And the explosive growth of administrative agencies increases the threats to individual liberties.
Johnson escaped liability, but only after years of harassment and threats of fines totaling $20 million, and with the assistance of Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), which represented him for free. Many others lack the fortitude and resources to fight back.”
Minnesota Freedom Fund Faces Scrutiny for Antifa and Soros Ties, Demands Defunding of Police
Lisa Murkowski ‘Cannot Live in Fear’ of Trump Primary Threat
TOP 10 MEMES Commander-in-Chief
President Trump tweets: I am allocating $2.96 BILLION in Emergency Solutions Grants to support homeless Americans and those at risk of becoming homeless because of job or wage loss, or illness due to COVID-19. We are taking care of our Nation’s most vulnerable citizens.
Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG)
This phenomenon of Dufus Joe running a presidential campaign in the basement is beginning to remind us of the Max Headroom character who was called “the first computer-generated TV personality.” Well – why not? The globalists will turn all their puppets into CGI franchises that will live forever.
For new students in the AIM School of Truth: Make sure you know the origins of Five Eyes and fake news. In this audio, Michael and Douglas reveal important history kept out of your school history books – on purpose! What we were taught in public schools was FAKE HISTORY and we were indoctrinated with lots of it. Our mission at the American Intelligence Media is to provide you with citizen reports that show you truthful history and current events so that you can teach your network of truth seekers.
British Lies and British Spies (August 2019)
defund the po-po?
Saying the quiet part out loud is the new rule
Patti Labelle Change Is Gonna Come
Former Black Communist Leonard Patterson Exposes Racial Psyops The Divide And Conquer Method
Seattle Protesters Establish “Autonomous Zone” After Police, National Guard Pull Out
The Devilbat posts:
“The concrete barricades in the pictures above require a truck with a crane to put them into position. How did this group of lice infested hippies get such professional help? The answer is that Soros and others, possibly the DNC have organized and funded it. The barriers are known as “Jersey barricades.” The most common size (as seen in the above pictures) are 10 ft Long x 24 in Wide x 32 in High and weigh approximately 4,000 lbs a piece. They were not put into position by the hippies. The DOJ needs to find out who is behind all this and make some high level arrests.”
Listen carefully and you will see how schools were used to indoctrinate our children into this wicked, evil agenda. Do you want your children attending public schools when they open in the fall? Give homeschooling a look-over.
Undercover Investigation – Minneapolis Riot Was Preplanned
Jon Voight – United States of America
“You’re 100% Full Of $hit, F**k You” – Chicago Alderman & Mayor Rage Over Looting On Leaked Audio
Chinese Propaganda Outlet Paid Millions to Washington Post, Wall Street Journal
Open the schools without politics
People Choose Free Candy Bar over Free 10 oz Silver Bar (Worth $150) in Experiment
What a colossal embarrassment.
New Evidence shows that Ilhan Omar Married Her Own Brother
Long lines, voting machine problems fuel investigations in U.S. state of Georgia
FudgyFudgeBots posts:
Instead of fighting ballot harvesting, start ballot harvesting.
If its legal for them its legal for us. If its legal, it’s not wrong for us to do it.
If you are in a state where its legal, you need to be working on this NOW.
Wait to see what we have coming your way – a report that we call the BUNKER BOMB of TRUTH INFORMATION. The AFI miners have been working deep inside the data mines to pull out this report that will shatter the global control network as we bust all of them – historically all the way to today. And, surprise, surprise…there are a few Rothschilds under the hood.
You’ll want to pop a bucketful for this 128-page report on the Rothschilds, the Queen, Baby and Daddy Lieber, and the destruction of the world with bioweapons.
First Lady Melania Trump // “I can do all things through Christ”
Presidential Tweets Today
