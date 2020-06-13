.

Note that the attendee count continues to increase. Last we checked it was over 300,000. Patriots don’t care if they are inside the arena…they just want to show up and help the world see how powerful our freedom movement is. It’s going to be epic…. where will you be on rally day?

Are you checking the Trump tweet scroll every day? This is where we start the day’s news…then on to our other favorite channels. We try not to duplicate much of what he is tweeting, knowing that you are going there first. Seriously, who has time for propaganda media anymore?

That stack of money looks paltry…But those aren’t $100 U.S. bills. Those are 500 Euros.

F L A S H B A C K

Class act, Candace.

Don’t confuse recall petitions with online petitions you may have signed which will not lead to an actual recall.

Please sign the recall petitions (if you live in the relevant state), volunteer, donate, and most of all, * SPREAD THE WORD *.

States with approved recall petitions and CURRENTLY COLLECTING SIGNATURES:

CALIFORNIA: California Recall Web Page – California Facebook Page – 160 days to collect signatures, starting June 10th.

IDAHO: Idaho Recall Web Page – Idaho Facebook Page

OREGON: Oregon Recall Web Page – Oregon Facebook Page – Approved as of June 3rd. Note: There may be multiple, active recall petitions in Oregon.

States with approved recall petitions but not yet collecting signatures:

MICHIGAN: Michigan Recall Web Page – Michigan Facebook Page – Signature collection begins July 1st, then there is a 60 day window to collect signatures.

MINNESOTA: Minnesota Recall Web Page – Minnesota Facebook Page – Signature collection will begin once the group completes a process in the state supreme court, currently underway.

States with recall petitions not yet approved:

NEVADA: Nevada Recall Web Page – Nevada Facebook Page – This group previously attempted a recall but could not collect the necessary signatures due to the lockdowns. They are currently working to get a new recall petition approved.

. . . “Look, Joe’s not all there. Everybody knows. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself. He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement or wherever he is and he doesn’t come out,” Trump told Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime.” . Biden’s keepers must regret letting him out of his basement as he drifts off into incoherence and commits multiple gaffes in one public appearance

Y’all remember that time when:

We don’t know if Jeffrey Rothschild said this or not…just don’t have time to research today. Here’s what some say about this Rothschild: https://www.facebook.com/coldz3r0o/. We were more interested in his position as Vice President of Facebook!

Shout out to AIM Patriot JustaPatriot Kali for responding to David Rothschild’s tweet for truth history. Here is Kali’s tweet reply. Get in there and help her re-educate the young Rothschild: https://twitter.com/KaliPatriot/status/1271600263258714114?s=20

MakeAmericaGreat posts:

This Seattle CHAZ thing is like a gift from Heaven for POTUS.

After all the talk of “peaceful protests” and “there are no anarchists involved in the protests,” Seattle can be the perfect ending to the riots. Everything you want if you are for law and order.

– anarchists

– armed anarchists

– secessionists

– utter failure by Team Blue to handle the situation and restore law and order

The media tried to ignore the story but it’s not going away. The CHAZ denizens don’t want to give up.

Let it continue. The campaign ads write themselves, and pretty soon no one is even talking about George Floyd. It’s all CHAZ talk.

