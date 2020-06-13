.
Note that the attendee count continues to increase. Last we checked it was over 300,000. Patriots don’t care if they are inside the arena…they just want to show up and help the world see how powerful our freedom movement is. It’s going to be epic…. where will you be on rally day?
Are you checking the Trump tweet scroll every day? This is where we start the day’s news…then on to our other favorite channels. We try not to duplicate much of what he is tweeting, knowing that you are going there first. Seriously, who has time for propaganda media anymore?
Presidential Tweets Today
Ukrainian Law Enforcement Arrest Suspect, Seize $6 Million Cash Allegedly Used To Force End To Investigations Into Burisma And Hunter Biden
That stack of money looks paltry…But those aren’t $100 U.S. bills. Those are 500 Euros.
Minneapolis Votes For New “Community Safety System” to Replace Disbanded Police Force
F L A S H B A C K
UN Backs Secret Obama Takeover of Police
The Vortex — Marxist Momentum
Class act, Candace.
Don’t confuse recall petitions with online petitions you may have signed which will not lead to an actual recall.
Please sign the recall petitions (if you live in the relevant state), volunteer, donate, and most of all, * SPREAD THE WORD *.
States with approved recall petitions and CURRENTLY COLLECTING SIGNATURES:
CALIFORNIA: California Recall Web Page – California Facebook Page – 160 days to collect signatures, starting June 10th.
IDAHO: Idaho Recall Web Page – Idaho Facebook Page
OREGON: Oregon Recall Web Page – Oregon Facebook Page – Approved as of June 3rd. Note: There may be multiple, active recall petitions in Oregon.
States with approved recall petitions but not yet collecting signatures:
MICHIGAN: Michigan Recall Web Page – Michigan Facebook Page – Signature collection begins July 1st, then there is a 60 day window to collect signatures.
MINNESOTA: Minnesota Recall Web Page – Minnesota Facebook Page – Signature collection will begin once the group completes a process in the state supreme court, currently underway.
States with recall petitions not yet approved:
NEVADA: Nevada Recall Web Page – Nevada Facebook Page – This group previously attempted a recall but could not collect the necessary signatures due to the lockdowns. They are currently working to get a new recall petition approved.
Interview, conversation between Sen. Ted Cruz, Michael Knowles and WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows says federal employee who leaked social media executive order ‘no longer works for the federal government’
Slavery – The Whole Story
“Look, Joe’s not all there. Everybody knows. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself. He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement or wherever he is and he doesn’t come out,” Trump told Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime.”
I hope people are waking up. We are playing a script
Something Strange Is Happening in Seattle
Y’all remember that time when:
Hillary Clinton Begged Forgiveness From Rothschilds In Leaked Email
We don’t know if Jeffrey Rothschild said this or not…just don’t have time to research today. Here’s what some say about this Rothschild: https://www.facebook.com/coldz3r0o/. We were more interested in his position as Vice President of Facebook!
Audio of DC Circuit Court Oral Arguments – Judge Emmet Sullivan -vs- Michael Flynn
Analysis of Oral Argument In The Circuit Court of Appeal in Flynn Case ??? Flynn Wins
Understanding Likelihood of DC Circuit Denying Petition for Writ of Mandamus
Why is Teaching a Crime? California Denies Blue-Collar Workers Entry to Trade Schools
Our Wile E. Coyote Economy: Nothing But Financial Engineering
Hertz Wins Court Approval To Sell Worthless Stock In World’s First Initial Bankruptcy Offering
Default By Mall-Owner CBL Sparks Another Manic-Bid By Robinhood Daytraders
Shout out to AIM Patriot JustaPatriot Kali for responding to David Rothschild’s tweet for truth history. Here is Kali’s tweet reply. Get in there and help her re-educate the young Rothschild: https://twitter.com/KaliPatriot/status/1271600263258714114?s=20
This CHAZ Idea Is Growing on Me
Welcome to CHAZ
MakeAmericaGreat posts:
This Seattle CHAZ thing is like a gift from Heaven for POTUS.
After all the talk of “peaceful protests” and “there are no anarchists involved in the protests,” Seattle can be the perfect ending to the riots. Everything you want if you are for law and order.
– anarchists
– armed anarchists
– secessionists
– utter failure by Team Blue to handle the situation and restore law and order
The media tried to ignore the story but it’s not going away. The CHAZ denizens don’t want to give up.
Let it continue. The campaign ads write themselves, and pretty soon no one is even talking about George Floyd. It’s all CHAZ talk.
Meanwhile, back in CHAZ, soyboy warriors perfecting their battle skills.
Truck Drivers Say They Won’t Deliver To Cities with Defunded Police Departments
Jussie Smollett’s double jeopardy claim tossed out by judge
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
“The Department of Health and Human Services said it will enforce sex discrimination protections “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.” This rewrites an Obama-era regulation that sought a broader understanding shaped by a person’s internal sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.”
theoldgoat posted:
I am at a point where minor criminal prosecutions will not be enough to satisfy my anger at this coup attempt.
These people deserve to hang. Publicly. This is sedition. And it runs deep right up through the Obama regime.
Rolling out the vaccination re-education programs
Colorado Bill Requires “Re-Education” For Parents Who Refuse The COVID-19 Vaccine
Did Anyone Really Believe U.S. Would Pull Funding?
Below is a song with lyrics written by Douglas Gabriel, featuring Nicholas Christos with Chrisy McCall singing lead. Inside the album are other songs with lyrics by Douglas.
Fire Of Pure Desire by Nicholas Christos
Some of you emailed and asked for a suggested brand name of a silver water product. A brand that we used frequently before we learned how to make it ourselves is pH Structured Silver. https://www.phstructuredsilver.com/
We had great results with this product. Plus they have a handy gel that is easy to carry around and use as needed. We keep silver water in a small spray bottle in the glove compartments and the ‘marital purse’ for those times when you need to spray and go.
You can also become a wholesale distributor for them. For awhile, this is how we shared silver water at a better price point with our friends and family – until we learned how to make it ourselves.
Remember, you can always make your own. Keep a jar brewing on the kitchen counter and make sure your family members get a gulp every day.
Make your own silver water
Citizens speak out.
It’s time to take back our country! No more tough twitter talk, we need action!
Here’s a lesson for freedom fighters and protectors of liberty.
How to end a fight in 2 seconds
