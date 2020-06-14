.
Happy 74th Birthday, Mr. President.
President Trump Delivers Remarks at the 2020 United States Military Academy at West Point Graduation
Red Skelton – Pledge of Allegiance
The Systemic Racism Myth
Police Arrest Chinese Military Officer at Airport Allegedly Stealing U.S. Research
Judicial Watch: Eight Iowa Counties Have Total Registration Rates Larger than Eligible Voter Population
“The struggle is no longer about George Floyd but about the destruction of society. George Floyd is the vehicle to reach a different outcome than one of social justice — nothing less than a societal transformation, a totalitarian utopia where silence is violence, and all are told what not to be silent about.” Source
An Inside Look Of Seattle’s Autonomous Zone
RedFlag Turncoat Representative Dan Crenshaw: “I just want to remind all that when you create an “autonomous zone,” you don’t get to demand a long list of supplies from the orderly capitalist society that you are rebelling against.”
A reminder about Redflag Turncoat Dan Crenshaw, aka McCain 2.0, from Ragnar_Denneskjold:
Crenshaw really needs to get his head straight on guns. He seems like a really decent guy, he’s got a great record, he drops a lot of truth bombs. But his stance on Red Flag laws is a massive blight on his entire political career and he needs to not just say he’s changed is mind, but he needs to show it. I can’t support a guy that is in favor of the government seizing firearms from citizens without due process. No matter what else he might be right on, that issue will always be something that prevents me from supporting him at all until he’s demonstrated that he’s changed on it.
Just Wait Until You See the CHAZ Warlord’s Tweets From Ten Years Ago…
“It seems a key leader of CHAZ may find himself “canceled.”
“Apparently LGBT people aren’t welcome in Seattle’s [CHAZ],” Mark Dice tweeted. He shared a screenshot of one of Simone’s tweets from 2010 when the rapper used a slur to attack another rapper as “the poster boy” for the LGBT community.”
Antifa Faction Of Occupy Seattle Group Turns Violent – CHAZ Community Attacks and Chokes Christian Speaker
Rudy Giuliani on defunding police: “Don’t minimize how dangerous this is. There are people who have been planning this for a long time. Antifa. Soros… They want us to be part of one big world government. It has to stop now.”
Soros Operative Confirms in New York Times Op/Ed That Black Lives Matter Does, In Fact, Want to Abolish the Police
Redeemed Quartet – They Stood True
cdnintx noticed:
Even with all of the news going on to me this is one of the biggest news from yesterday…Susan Rice is on the short list for Biden’s VP. Did she just appear out of no where? IMO this is the Dems plan! Obama part 3, if Biden won she would become President quickly.
Biden Campaign Reportedly Narrows VP List To Six Women, Confirms Only Three
NEW: Biden's VP list is shrinking. Among those still on list: Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Obama's national security adviser. https://t.co/yhGaUJ5CQ7
— Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) June 12, 2020
Time to roll out the AIM opposition research…..
Susan Rice wants to be president so that she can hide her murderous crimes:
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
Liars Liars. Pants on Fire.
Kamala Harris will be a rich meme target with her ancestral WHITE IRISH slave trading biz:
Kamala Harris is and Anchor Baby and She is not Black
Kamala Harris’ Ancestors Big Time Irish Slave Traders
Plus we have these nifty memes…feel free to launch.
Harris’ mother is Indian (dot, not feather) and daddy-o is Jamaican. Neither is black….ergo Kamala isn’t black. Patriots are in no mood for another Manchurian candidate like Barack! Check out her slave trading past where her ancestor Hamilton Brown was one of the biggest slave traders in the western world, enslaving blacks, creoles, and white Irish. Kamala has a big problem with her family history of HUMAN TRAFFICKING….and inquiring minds want to know if she is still in the same biz today?
Elizabeth Warren is a bust. The vintage memes alone will destroy her campaign….If she makes it that far, we will unleash our vast Warren meme collection with updates from “Bernie” to Joe. You can say that AIM patriots keep their powder dry and ready!
The Hodge Twins remind us just how stupid Elizabeth Warren is. Just wait to see what information warriors will do to Fauxcahontas if she runs as Joe’s sidekick.
Stacey hasn’t heard from Joe…and unlike Kamala, she is BLACK and unlike Michelle Obama, Stacey is a female.
The Swamp Crimeline Online
Could Susan Rice be willing to put everything on the line to protect the Obama resistance from their crimes? Notice her key position, seated front row to the left of Joe, just in front of standing Hildabeast.
Are you new to AIM? We have been posting articles like this (below) since 2016. Here is one that has been very popular. Have you read it yet?
Is New U.S. Currency Already in Our Money Supply?
Atlanta Police Chief Resigns Following Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Black Man
Cops in Atlanta were JUSTIFIED
NBA players threaten to cancel season in protest, cite ‘systematic racism’ as reason
She is a biological woman, Joe. Plus BONUS she is authentically black. Birth certificate checks out. Could Stacey Abrams be the savior of the Democrat Party?
I Am A White Man And I’m Sorry
So there is a MASK REVOLT happening all over the world. What if we started making fun of the mask wearing by jazzing things up a bit. Americans love to get dressed up for Halloween…what if we turned mask wearing into a resistance fashion trend? Here are some great ideas from the Venetians.
A Glimpse at the History of Venetian Masks
Of course, many of you will want to make a statement about the plague with your masks. Tom Banwell makes these gems. You can buy these from his website at: http://www.tombanwell.etsy.com
Priests sue NY governor, NYC mayor for oppressing churches in COVID reopening
#ExposeBillGates explodes on Twitter as conspiracy theorists vow to avoid Covid-19 vaccine connected to billionaire
Will Rodin’s The Thinker statue be offensive to the anti-humanists?
Bikers for Trump posted on their FB page that they aren’t going to Seattle and it’s fake news.
Anybody been thinking about this one lately? A little pre-programming going on here? If you aren’t familiar with the history of Guy Fawkes masks, do some research. This also makes a great all-purpose mask for wearing in the grocery store. BONUS: Hide from facial recognition in public places now mask-wearing is highly recommended by many states.
V for Vendetta: The Dominoes Fall
Presidential Tweets Today
