Happy 74th Birthday, Mr. President.

“The struggle is no longer about George Floyd but about the destruction of society. George Floyd is the vehicle to reach a different outcome than one of social justice — nothing less than a societal transformation, a totalitarian utopia where silence is violence, and all are told what not to be silent about.” Source

RedFlag Turncoat Representative Dan Crenshaw: “I just want to remind all that when you create an “autonomous zone,” you don’t get to demand a long list of supplies from the orderly capitalist society that you are rebelling against.”

A reminder about Redflag Turncoat Dan Crenshaw, aka McCain 2.0, from Ragnar_Denneskjold:

Crenshaw really needs to get his head straight on guns. He seems like a really decent guy, he’s got a great record, he drops a lot of truth bombs. But his stance on Red Flag laws is a massive blight on his entire political career and he needs to not just say he’s changed is mind, but he needs to show it. I can’t support a guy that is in favor of the government seizing firearms from citizens without due process. No matter what else he might be right on, that issue will always be something that prevents me from supporting him at all until he’s demonstrated that he’s changed on it.

“It seems a key leader of CHAZ may find himself “canceled.”

“Apparently LGBT people aren’t welcome in Seattle’s [CHAZ],” Mark Dice tweeted. He shared a screenshot of one of Simone’s tweets from 2010 when the rapper used a slur to attack another rapper as “the poster boy” for the LGBT community.”

Rudy Giuliani on defunding police : “Don’t minimize how dangerous this is. There are people who have been planning this for a long time. Antifa. Soros… They want us to be part of one big world government. It has to stop now.”

cdnintx noticed:

Even with all of the news going on to me this is one of the biggest news from yesterday…Susan Rice is on the short list for Biden’s VP. Did she just appear out of no where? IMO this is the Dems plan! Obama part 3, if Biden won she would become President quickly.

NEW: Biden's VP list is shrinking. Among those still on list: Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, Obama's national security adviser. https://t.co/yhGaUJ5CQ7 — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) June 12, 2020

Time to roll out the AIM opposition research…..

Susan Rice wants to be president so that she can hide her murderous crimes:

Kamala Harris will be a rich meme target with her ancestral WHITE IRISH slave trading biz:

Plus we have these nifty memes…feel free to launch.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Harris’ mother is Indian (dot, not feather) and daddy-o is Jamaican. Neither is black….ergo Kamala isn’t black. Patriots are in no mood for another Manchurian candidate like Barack! Check out her slave trading past where her ancestor Hamilton Brown was one of the biggest slave traders in the western world, enslaving blacks, creoles, and white Irish. Kamala has a big problem with her family history of HUMAN TRAFFICKING….and inquiring minds want to know if she is still in the same biz today?

Elizabeth Warren is a bust. The vintage memes alone will destroy her campaign….If she makes it that far, we will unleash our vast Warren meme collection with updates from “Bernie” to Joe. You can say that AIM patriots keep their powder dry and ready!

The Hodge Twins remind us just how stupid Elizabeth Warren is. Just wait to see what information warriors will do to Fauxcahontas if she runs as Joe’s sidekick.

Stacey hasn’t heard from Joe…and unlike Kamala, she is BLACK and unlike Michelle Obama, Stacey is a female.

Could Susan Rice be willing to put everything on the line to protect the Obama resistance from their crimes? Notice her key position, seated front row to the left of Joe, just in front of standing Hildabeast.

Are you new to AIM? We have been posting articles like this (below) since 2016. Here is one that has been very popular. Have you read it yet?

She is a biological woman, Joe. Plus BONUS she is authentically black. Birth certificate checks out. Could Stacey Abrams be the savior of the Democrat Party?

