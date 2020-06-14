Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

Happy 74th Birthday, Mr. President.

donald trump military school

.

President Trump Delivers Remarks at the 2020 United States Military Academy at West Point Graduation

.

candace owens conservative

.

Red Skelton – Pledge of Allegiance

.

hillary huma laptop weiner

.

social distance

.

race card 1

.

The Systemic Racism Myth

.

Police Arrest Chinese Military Officer at Airport Allegedly Stealing U.S. Research

.

biden democrat convention

.

institutional racism

.

Judicial Watch: Eight Iowa Counties Have Total Registration Rates Larger than Eligible Voter Population

.

antifa obama

.

“The struggle is no longer about George Floyd but about the destruction of society. George Floyd is the vehicle to reach a different outcome than one of social justice — nothing less than a societal transformation, a totalitarian utopia where silence is violence, and all are told what not to be silent about.” Source

.

racist definition

.

An Inside Look Of Seattle’s Autonomous Zone

.

RedFlag Turncoat Representative Dan Crenshaw: “I just want to remind all that when you create an “autonomous zone,” you don’t get to demand a long list of supplies from the orderly capitalist society that you are rebelling against.”

supplies needed

A reminder about Redflag Turncoat Dan Crenshaw, aka McCain 2.0, from Ragnar_Denneskjold:

Crenshaw really needs to get his head straight on guns. He seems like a really decent guy, he’s got a great record, he drops a lot of truth bombs. But his stance on Red Flag laws is a massive blight on his entire political career and he needs to not just say he’s changed is mind, but he needs to show it. I can’t support a guy that is in favor of the government seizing firearms from citizens without due process. No matter what else he might be right on, that issue will always be something that prevents me from supporting him at all until he’s demonstrated that he’s changed on it.
.

Just Wait Until You See the CHAZ Warlord’s Tweets From Ten Years Ago…

“It seems a key leader of CHAZ may find himself “canceled.”

“Apparently LGBT people aren’t welcome in Seattle’s [CHAZ],” Mark Dice tweeted. He shared a screenshot of one of Simone’s tweets from 2010 when the rapper used a slur to attack another rapper as “the poster boy” for the LGBT community.”

.

Antifa Faction Of Occupy Seattle Group Turns Violent – CHAZ Community Attacks and Chokes Christian Speaker

.

Rudy Giuliani on defunding police: “Don’t minimize how dangerous this is. There are people who have been planning this for a long time. Antifa. Soros… They want us to be part of one big world government. It has to stop now.”

.

hitler brown shirts police x

.

Soros Operative Confirms in New York Times Op/Ed That Black Lives Matter Does, In Fact, Want to Abolish the Police

.

.

cat attack

.

Sigil

.

Redeemed Quartet – They Stood True

.

cdnintx noticed:

Even with all of the news going on to me this is one of the biggest news from yesterday…Susan Rice is on the short list for Biden’s VP. Did she just appear out of no where? IMO this is the Dems plan! Obama part 3, if Biden won she would become President quickly.

Biden Campaign Reportedly Narrows VP List To Six Women, Confirms Only Three

Time to roll out the AIM opposition research…..

Susan Rice wants to be president so that she can hide her murderous crimes:

Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger

.

Liars Liars. Pants on Fire.

.

Kamala Harris will be a rich meme target with her ancestral WHITE IRISH slave trading biz:

Kamala Harris is and Anchor Baby and She is not Black

Kamala Harris’ Ancestors Big Time Irish Slave Traders

Plus we have these nifty memes…feel free to launch.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

.

Harris’ mother is Indian (dot, not feather) and daddy-o is Jamaican. Neither is black….ergo Kamala isn’t black. Patriots are in no mood for another Manchurian candidate like Barack! Check out her slave trading past where her ancestor Hamilton Brown was one of the biggest slave traders in the western world, enslaving blacks, creoles, and white Irish. Kamala has a big problem with her family history of HUMAN TRAFFICKING….and inquiring minds want to know if she is still in the same biz today?

kamala not black

.

Elizabeth Warren is a bust. The vintage memes alone will destroy her campaign….If she makes it that far, we will unleash our vast Warren meme collection with updates from “Bernie” to Joe. You can say that AIM patriots keep their powder dry and ready!

warren clinton

The Hodge Twins remind us just how stupid Elizabeth Warren is. Just wait to see what information warriors will do to Fauxcahontas if she runs as Joe’s sidekick.

.

Stacey hasn’t heard from Joe…and unlike Kamala, she is BLACK and unlike Michelle Obama, Stacey is a female.

stacey abrams joe biden

.

.

The Swamp Crimeline Online

Could Susan Rice be willing to put everything on the line to protect the Obama resistance from their crimes? Notice her key position, seated front row to the left of Joe, just in front of standing Hildabeast.

treason susan rice

.

Are you new to AIM? We have been posting articles like this (below) since 2016. Here is one that has been very popular. Have you read it yet?

Is New U.S. Currency Already in Our Money Supply?

.

u s currency $100 bill

.

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns Following Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Black Man

.

Cops in Atlanta were JUSTIFIED

.

racist definition 2

.

racism white student

.

NBA players threaten to cancel season in protest, cite ‘systematic racism’ as reason

.

She is a biological woman, Joe. Plus BONUS she is authentically black. Birth certificate checks out. Could Stacey Abrams be the savior of the Democrat Party?

stacey abrams

.

I Am A White Man And I’m Sorry

.

murder hornets

.

muriel browser washington street sign
Read and share the tweet

.

chaz shell

.

So there is a MASK REVOLT happening all over the world. What if we started making fun of the mask wearing by jazzing things up a bit. Americans love to get dressed up for Halloween…what if we turned mask wearing into a resistance fashion trend? Here are some great ideas from the Venetians.

A Glimpse at the History of Venetian Masks

.

Of course, many of you will want to make a statement about the plague with your masks. Tom Banwell makes these gems. You can buy these from his website at: http://www.tombanwell.etsy.com

.

Priests sue NY governor, NYC mayor for oppressing churches in COVID reopening

.

Biden bill clinton

.

.

#ExposeBillGates explodes on Twitter as conspiracy theorists vow to avoid Covid-19 vaccine connected to billionaire

.

Bill Gates joker vaccine

.

Will Rodin’s The Thinker statue be offensive to the anti-humanists?

rodin thinker

.

Biden supporters were going to have their own boat parade today…but ‘some people did something’.

Biden boat parade

.

corona toilet paper

.

career politicians democrat

.

baby kept family awake

.

putin voter id

.

CHAZ-GARDEN

.

bikers trump

Bikers for Trump posted on their FB page that they aren’t going to Seattle and it’s fake news.

.

naked man on bike piano

.

obama devastation

.

portland seattle antifa

.

riot jobs

.

Anybody been thinking about this one lately? A little pre-programming going on here? If you aren’t familiar with the history of Guy Fawkes masks, do some research. This also makes a great all-purpose mask for wearing in the grocery store. BONUS: Hide from facial recognition in public places now mask-wearing is highly recommended by many states.

V for Vendetta: The Dominoes Fall

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos

Sigil

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.