This is just a snap shot of the important news of the day that FAKE FOX NEWS is not telling you. This is why they, too, are considered a propaganda channel. “Not reporting” stories is a form of censorship which keeps you from knowing full truth. Why are Hannity, Carlson, Dobbs, Bartiromo, Waters, Bream, Perino, MacCallum, Hilton…and all the other presstitutes at Fox News keeping us from FULL DISCLOSURE? Why are these actors and actresses picking up a paycheck for being so-called reporters when they are actually ENEMIES of America keeping you from TRUTH and keeping the enemy protected with lies and deceit.
TURN OFF FOX NEWS.
Inform your network that Fox News is the worst type of propaganda in corporate media.
This was an audio we did on April 17, 2018 – OVER TWO YEARS AGO. Have you heard propaganda Fox News report ANYTHING about SERCO, SES, and the Crown Agents? Have you heard Chris Wallace or Martha MacCallum report on anything that you hear from this vintage audio below? The longer the FOX presstitutes hold their silence, the more you will see that FOX NEWS is PROPAGANDA and their talking idiots are keeping you inside a tightly controlled globalist narrative.
Crown Agents Exposed
Millian adds: READ THE FOOTNOTES, FOLKS! IN JANUARY, IC KNEW FOR A FACT THAT THE DOSSIER FABRICATED AGAINST @realDonaldTrump WAS A TOTAL FRAUD PUSHED BY LYING STEELE-SIMPSON GANG. THE DESPERATE, LAST MINUTE ATTEMPT TO PIN IT ALL ON MILLIAN SPECTACULARLY BACKFIRED.
The Supreme Court is the Source of this Civil Unrest
Jabblemonkey1 says:
They should call Bloomberg. He can teach anyone how to farm.
We’re the Last Humans Left
Gritie remarks:
Why do we have to sue?
Why do we have an FBI and DOJ that protects bad actors or information that shows how corrupt they are even after almost 4 years of management decisions from Trump.
We have gained no transparency in these agencies only obstruction of process.
Scuffers posts:
That whole imagery is sickening. They are giving hero status to a drug-induced felon with a violent criminal history. How do you think this makes the Police/Army/ Airforce/Navy fallen feel like?
“IT WILL HAPPEN IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS!”| Robert Kiyosaki
The Modelers Thought of Everything Except Reality
Trump’s birthday marks RNC, Trump campaign’s single best online fundraising day ever
Tens of Thousands of Boaters Join MAGA Flotillas For Trump
Trump’s Birthday Boat Parade
Do you understand yet? This is not about a weaponized virus from the Queen’s patented stash of man-made bioweapons at her company Pirbright; this is about the British Imperial Empire’s take-over of the world — the most important story of our century, perhaps of all times, is that the Queen of England, the Privy Council, and the Pilgrims Society are trying to take-over the world in their nightmare dystopia called
HELL ON EARTH
And not a word from FAKE FOX NEWS about the Queen, George Soros, Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, Richard Dearlove, Charles Lieber, the Rothschilds and their evil plan for world domination, control, and tyranny.
Total silence from fake FOX news propaganda.
Not Beetlejuice…just the Mayor of Chicago.
Tom Fitton tweets: BREAKING: Six justices of Supreme Court attack our republican form of government –rewrite federal civil rights law, in exercise of raw judicial power, to change definition of “sex” to “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Legislating from the bench is an abuse of power.
SCOTUS Rules 6-3 that Gay, Trans Employees Protected by Civil Rights Act
“The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court.”
Jimmy R posts:
Gorsuch has passed a law that makes it illegal for you to deny employment to someone on the grounds that he is a man who believes he is a woman. So, if a hairy, barrel-chested guy with meat and two veg between his legs comes wearing a dress and asking for the ladies room when he interviews at your company, then you can either hire him or pay thousands of dollars to your lawyer for a lengthy lawsuit which you will likely lose.
But at least Gorsuch will get warm fuzzy feelings from his decision and will be invited to the right cocktail parties.
Hey, Solomon…where’s your breaking report on the UK thugs that tried to overthrow Donald Trump? Are you not smart enough to connect the dots over to the Queen?
How come you haven’t reported on Arvinder Sambei, Elizabeth Mannigham-Buller, Alison Sanders, Geoffrey Pattie, Gina Haspel, or Richard Dearlove and their war strikes against America – first with the Privy Council’s lame attempt to overthrow Donald Trump in a Russia Collusion -Shampeachement to the Queen’s bioweapon coronavirus unleashed on the world? Basically, Solomon and his side-kick Sara Carter are working hard to keep you from discovering the evil of the Pilgrims Society and Privy Council.
If Solomon we actually a PRO-AMERICA REPORTER, he would be asking about the Queen’s finances. What American companies does she own or have controlling shares?
Who manages her finances?
What is her relationship to Rio Tento and Lockheed Martin?
Is she alive or is she a CGI?
Why did her company Pirbright release a deadly virus into the Chinese population? What’s up with that, Solomon?
Read and share this informative tweet:
On June 2 2020, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (aapsonline.org) filed a lawsuit against Department of Health & Human Services & FDA for “irrational interference by the FDA with timely access to hydroxychloroquine…”
Why is an effective & inexpensive drug treatment of #COVID19 being suppressed by FDA? There is one plausible answer: the successful treatment of COVID19 patients with hydroxychloroquine threatens the sale of billions of doses of a COVID19 vaccine to the World later on…
Oscars Announce End of Artistic Freedom With ‘Diversity Requirement’
Vulgar language warning. Gamers redpilling with Trump impersonator: Trump PICKS UP Player’s MOM on Modern Warfare! (Voice Troll)
Destiny – Animation Short
Lady patriots, L’Oreal is now in the business to scold you about racism. Spread the word about its message to white customers. No hair product from L’Oreal is worth submitting to a tyrannical globalist agenda.
How To Not Get Your Ass Kicked By The Police – Chris Rock
WILL YOU SUBMIT TO GLOBALISM?
Presidential Tweets Today
