Neil Gorsuch – Suborning Treason?

Was U.S. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch compromised as he was wined and dined in London, October 17-21, 2017 by Lord Jacob Rothschild (Pilgrims Society) at the American Academy of Achievement ego-fest awards in London and Oxford?

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-rothschilds-use-mass-surveillance.html#american-academy-of-achievement

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-rothschilds-use-mass-surveillance.html#rothschild-compromise

https://achievement.org/summit/2017/

What do you expect from a America’s high court when Chief Justice is an unregistered foreign agent of Malta? Now we read that two newest justices have received great honors and prizes from the ROTHSCHILDS. Bet there were some nice cash $$$$ awards attached to those prizes!

AIM STUDENTS: Please listen and learn from this video:

No one believes these mendacious fear-mongers about the Tulsa rally.

Trump to Pull Thousands of U.S. Troops From Germany Move would cut 9,500 American service members from Germany, where 34,500 are permanently assigned, amid strains between two key NATO allies

Also available here if removed: https://files.catbox.moe/aasj9q.mp4

Dozens of universities failed to disclose millions in Chinese donations

Ian56 points out: A problem for Bill Gates, Fauci and Matt Hancock. Mandatory Vaccines are a Direct Violation of the Nuremberg Code. Medical Intervention can only be carried out with the express prior informed consent of the person concerned.

First we saw this article:

Then we saw that it was fake news:

His remarks comes hours after the hours FDA withdrew the emergency use of the anti-malaria drug

Doctors can still prescribe anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to patients, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said, hours after the FDA withdrew the emergency use authorisation of chloroquine and HCQ in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Are we seeing the wheels of justice getting some grease? It has been a long time since justices was meted on pedophiles. Of course, it wouldn’t be fair to execute low-profile killers, only. We need to go after ALL the pedos, especially the high-profile ones, with the same full measure of law and order.

The Rothschild – Pilgrims Society goal is human depopulation. Creating havoc in the farming business is part of their carefully crafted plan for eliminating humans from the planet. Will your family starve because of the Rothschild evil plan to depopulate your nation by making farming more difficult?

S1LV3RSIX posts:

I live in a suburb of Nashville. In the past week every home for sale sold for the asking price except the ones where a bidding war started. Those went for way more. White flight is amazing for my property value!! Thanks BLM!

Niagara Frontier posts:

I’m beginning to believe that every defaced and destroyed statute, especially the beheaded ones, should remain exactly as they are until after the November election. Not a penny of public funds should be spent at this point and cleaning them up or restoring them.

Let’s NOT give voters any opportunity whatsoever to forget this criminality brought to them by Democrats and other enemies of America. Remember in November.

We are seeing rumblings from Rahm Emmanuel’s brother Ezekiel.. Y’all remember him? Zeke – Obama’s death panel doctor. https://nobodysopinion.org/2020/03/24/dr-ezekiel-emanuel-obamas-dr-death-speaks/

The DemonRats and anarchists are determined to cancel and destroy western civilization – from family like to human sexuality to art and architecture, music and poetry. It must all be destroyed.

. Grumpy Old Man . We are seeing more images, memes, videos, and articles that tell you voting is a waste of time. This is propaganda to depress our MAGA KAG vote in November. Make sure your social network is not duped by this technique to suppress votes. Get your team out! All RED in November. . Patriots, first step is to vote straight red...even if you have to hold your nose and vote for losers and demon spawn. For 2020, we must purge the system of the Communist Democrats – at all levels of government. Then at the next election, two years later, we will weed out the RINOs and Nevertrumpers like Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney. George Soros spent years and billions to put governors, attorney generals, and legislators in our system from the local level to the federal. Our job is to flush them out as soon as we can. In November give the toilet a big blue flush. All it takes is our massive patriot show-up at the polls. If you don’t know who to vote for, check Trump tweets. You can use this archive to search for the name of the candidate that you are looking for here: http://www.trumptwitterarchive.com/ We aren’t listen to the RNC’s recommendations as the organization is still controlled by nevertrumpers and losers. . Banick088 confesses: I didn’t vote for Trump in 16 so have made my penance to get as many converts as possible. Up to 38! . . Big blue flush! . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

