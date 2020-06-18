.

Catturd tweets: We’re in a fight for our freedom. So please don’t give me any of your bullshit about you can’t give up your favorite NFL team – even if they kneel to the flag. Bankrupt every single damn anti-American business. Fight, dammit, fight. Give up everything for freedom.

Here’s the unregistered foreign agent and scumbag John Roberts putting the final blows into the Constitution.

President Trump tweets: As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.

President Trump tweets: These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!

President Trump tweets: I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020. If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice… …Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020!

In his dissent, Justice Thomas says:

F L A S H B A C K December 2018

CantThinkOfUserName posts:

Police officer uses justifiable force to defend himself and is now potentially getting the death penalty. I can’t imagine why cops from surrounding jurisdictions are refusing to help out. Their reaction probably was, “are you f^cking serious”.

This leaves the CNN Atlanta HQ undefended. Just saying.

Doing your part to restore the Republic today?

Michael and Douglas come up from the mines and join Tyla for a report on:

AstraZeneca and global vaccination extermination. Rothschilds Are Bill and Melinda dead? Google anti-trust-DOJ-Miller Act

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Privy-Council-Exterminates-Humanity.mp3

AIM Patriot Jazz who is our UK watchman writes:

“I thought you might want to use your scalpel sharp minds to listen and dissect privy prick Nick Clegg’s interview on BBC radio 4 17th June 20; then you can relay it back on AIM and explain whats really being said.”

How are you enjoying the book? Any questions? If you haven’t started reading, make sure to download a free copy. This is the AIM School of Truth. Our ‘textbooks’ and teaching materials are free and we are going ALL THE WAY to FULL DISCLOSURE. We teach more than geopolitical lessons. If you haven’t looked at our spiritual books, here’s one that explains everything in one book, written by Douglas and edited by Tyla – just for you.

For those of you in the Michigan area, Douglas will be keynote speaker, plus run a workshop or two, at a conference in Mt. Pleasant October 30 -31, 2020. The conference is hosted by the Naturopathic Institute of Therapies and Education. Details of the event will be posted, but you can always check with the institute. Last year we attended an event in Asheville, North Carolina and loved meeting incredible AIM patriots. Hope to see you there!

www.TheHealthyAmerican.org

OSHA says Cloth Masks and Surgical Masks Don’t Work. Source:

OSHA defines oxygen deficient atmosphere as below 19.5%. Source

OSHA example of shipyard, where “oxygen deficient atmosphere is leading cause of fatalities. Source

CAL-OSHA states, “Cloth face covers are not protective equipment and do not protect the person wearing a cloth face cover from COVID-19.”Source

Ancestry.com records that Bill and Melinda Gates were deceased in 2013…so we wondered where was Bill in 2013 and this article slapped us in the face.

.

.

Back in 2012, a twenty-year-old named Kayleigh McEnany tweeted her love of Domino’s Pizza. And Domino’s had the unmitigated gall to interact with her.

