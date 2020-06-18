.
Catturd tweets: We’re in a fight for our freedom. So please don’t give me any of your bullshit about you can’t give up your favorite NFL team – even if they kneel to the flag. Bankrupt every single damn anti-American business. Fight, dammit, fight. Give up everything for freedom.
TO HELL with GLOBALISM: United We Stand, One Nation, Under God
Here’s the unregistered foreign agent and scumbag John Roberts putting the final blows into the Constitution.
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Admin’s Rescinding of DACA
President Trump tweets: As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.
President Trump tweets: These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!
President Trump tweets: I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020. If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice… …Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020!
In his dissent, Justice Thomas says:
F L A S H B A C K December 2018
Globalist Scumbag John Roberts is Responsible for All 11 FISA Court Judges and for the Illegal Spying Conducted on Trump and other Americans
It’s A Political Trap – Outgoing Atlanta DA Sets-Up Successor For Problems – Charges Police Officer With 11 Counts Including Felony Murder in Shooting Death of Rayshard Brooks
CantThinkOfUserName posts:
Police officer uses justifiable force to defend himself and is now potentially getting the death penalty. I can’t imagine why cops from surrounding jurisdictions are refusing to help out. Their reaction probably was, “are you f^cking serious”.
Confirmed: On-Duty Atlanta Police Officers Are Walking Off Job
This leaves the CNN Atlanta HQ undefended. Just saying.
Doing your part to restore the Republic today?
Michael and Douglas come up from the mines and join Tyla for a report on:
- AstraZeneca and global vaccination extermination. Rothschilds
- Are Bill and Melinda dead?
- Google anti-trust-DOJ-Miller Act
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Privy-Council-Exterminates-Humanity.mp3
AIM Patriot Jazz who is our UK watchman writes:
“I thought you might want to use your scalpel sharp minds to listen and dissect privy prick Nick Clegg’s interview on BBC radio 4 17th June 20; then you can relay it back on AIM and explain whats really being said.”
Nick Clegg of the Privy Council – now VP of Facebook – interferes with Trump re-election
Facebook Removed Trump Campaign Ad For “Organized Hate” Violation
How are you enjoying the book? Any questions? If you haven’t started reading, make sure to download a free copy. This is the AIM School of Truth. Our ‘textbooks’ and teaching materials are free and we are going ALL THE WAY to FULL DISCLOSURE. We teach more than geopolitical lessons. If you haven’t looked at our spiritual books, here’s one that explains everything in one book, written by Douglas and edited by Tyla – just for you.
For those of you in the Michigan area, Douglas will be keynote speaker, plus run a workshop or two, at a conference in Mt. Pleasant October 30 -31, 2020. The conference is hosted by the Naturopathic Institute of Therapies and Education. Details of the event will be posted, but you can always check with the institute. Last year we attended an event in Asheville, North Carolina and loved meeting incredible AIM patriots. Hope to see you there!
The Eternal Ethers: A Theory of Everything
OSHA SAYS MASKS DON’T WORK — AND VIOLATE OSHA OXYGEN LEVELS
OSHA says Cloth Masks and Surgical Masks Don’t Work. Source:
OSHA defines oxygen deficient atmosphere as below 19.5%. Source
OSHA example of shipyard, where “oxygen deficient atmosphere is leading cause of fatalities. Source
CAL-OSHA states, “Cloth face covers are not protective equipment and do not protect the person wearing a cloth face cover from COVID-19.”Source
File a Workplace Safety Complaint
Flynn Lawyer Files Stunning Motion Against Judge Gleeson: “It’s A Wrap-Up Smear”
Misery was.
Ancestry.com records that Bill and Melinda Gates were deceased in 2013…so we wondered where was Bill in 2013 and this article slapped us in the face.
Bill Gates flew with Jeffrey Epstein on the Lolita Express in 2013, with the man whose charity aims to empower young girls joining the serial pedophile four years after he left prison
.
Phew! Beverly Hills Safe From “Autonomous-Zone”-ification After Emergency Order Passed
Back in 2012, a twenty-year-old named Kayleigh McEnany tweeted her love of Domino’s Pizza. And Domino’s had the unmitigated gall to interact with her.
Read the offending exchange, again, from nearly eight years ago.
AIM Patriot Lee sends this video in for your consideration.
The Total Extinction Of The Human Species As A Result Of Human Action
Harvey Schlanger from the LaRouche Pac makes relevant points about our “special relationship” with the Brits in this video
Sick, Twisted and Evil – Six eBay Executives Charged With Disturbing Cyberstalking
JOE MAYHEM
Racist Breakfasts Have To Go!
What’s hidden among the tallest trees on Earth?
MacKenzie Bezos unveils her first public philanthropic effort—with a famous partner – Melinda Gates
Patricia Dickson tweets: Nancy Green, (aka Aunt Jemima) was born into slavery. She was a magnificent cook. When she was ‘freed’ she rolled her talent that into a cooking brand that GM bought & used her likeness. She died in 1923 as one of America’s first black millionaires.
Nancy Green
Thank you AIM Patriot Ron (7seven7) for pointing out this video with a note:
Hey Cat Lovers,
I would like to share this video and channel with you today. The creators name is Chris, one of the most kind-hearted YouTubers I know. As well as a cat lover, his eyes are wide open, has a long list of inspirational videos that might be of interest to some of the Spiritually and historically awakened among us. Please drop by his channel and send him some love and or a can of tuna for his kittens. Honestly I believe he would fit in well in our group of Patriots. Thanks all!
We found it inspiring and hope you do, too. Be kind. Do good. Start today.
Your job as an AIM information warrior is to get as many people in your network to vote all RED in November. Motivate them in whatever way you need to do it. Not everyone wants to hear about the Privy Council’s plan for global extermination – which is the next turn on the journey to hell on Earth.
Your job is to find your unique way with your special audience to motivate them to vote straight red on November 3, 2020. Then, teach them how to educate and enlighten their networks to do the same.
Vote straight red as though your life depended on it. Because it does.
The EVIL IMPERIAL EMPIRE is very close to destroying humanity.
The Demon – Rats are their Imperial STORMTROOPERS.
We must annihilate the Democrat Party in 2020.
P.S. Trump puts the STORM in a Stormtrooper.
Presidential Tweets Today
