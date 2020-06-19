.
.
Where are all the guns and ammo purchased under Obama?
.
.
“During the last two years of the Obama administration, some unusual purchases were made. Large quantities of ammunition were purchased, as were firearms, mostly for somewhat obscure agencies or agencies with no real need for such weaponry. Estimates are that over 1 billion rounds of ammunition were ordered, which resulted in making ammunition scarce for the normal civilian market.
We are now seeing anarchist groups like Antifa, BLM, and others carrying nice weaponry. Just look at a recent photo of a CHAZ resident with his tricked-out AR-15 or M-16.
Perhaps it is high time that the president orders a detailed inventory and audit of these weapons and ammunition. If anything is missing, where is it? Also, has any of these weapons been used in any known crimes?” Article
.
.
The Big Con – The Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society are Being Funded by Google?
.
.
Eric Trump tweets: It has been 77 days since Biden has held a press conference.
.
.
Hint: check the hooves.
.
The Ideal Supreme Court
.
Clarence Thomas’s DACA Dissent: SCOTUS Binding ‘Unlawful’ Obama Policy on Trump
.
.
A little over three years into a lifetime appointment, and he’s already speaking for Justice Ginsburg when it comes to matters of transsexualism and forgotten all about Justice Scalia’s textualism.
Et tu, Gorsuch?
.
.
.
Donald Trump to End DACA Again: ‘We Have to Start Process Over’
.
Brad Parscale tweets:
.
Big Tech Makes War on the Right
.
A HUGE Cover-Up Happened in Atlanta Last Night
.
The crowds are already lining up, bringing the music and fun. Y’all come on to the event where the party goes all day, into the night….at least until curfew. Would love to see more of this great American music on every corner.
Four More Years! recorded at Tulsa’s Trump rally line (17JUN2020)
.
.
Nikki tweets: Has anyone googled “5676977”? I wasn’t sure if I heard President Trump correctly yesterday, but I did!
Method of curing AIDS with tetrasilver tetroxide molecular crystal devices
You know what this is? ELECTRIC SILVER WATER injected in your bloodstream
Y’all up to speed on making your own silver water for your family and friends? Here’s our easy-to-make recipe that is now used all around the world. Then head over to Steve Barwick’s website and learn about all the ways you can use silver water at home. Plus, he sells a home device for making silver water if you don’t want to build your own system.
Make your own silver water with Betsy’s home-brew.
Then one day…when I have time, I will teach you how to make larger batches, using DC power, like this:
.
The endocannabinoid system and the revolution of one
.
Make sure to check out our ASCEND diet where we show you how better health choices – from organics and better water to silver water and cannabinoids – that can release your higher human capacities.
.
Removal of Portraits of Four Previous Speakers who served in the Confederacy
.
The 4 former Speakers of the House that were removed:
Charles Crisp of Georgia (D)
James Orr of South Carolina (D)
Howell Cobb of Georgia (D)
Robert Hunter of Virginia (D)
This report does not mention that they were all Democrats
No wonder Democrats want to erase their history https://t.co/wu1v8DXapN
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2020
.
.
The Devils Greatest Trick
.
33-year-old massage therapist Lore-Elisabeth Blumethal could get 80 years for torching 2 police vehicles during the Philly riots
.
.
.
Swing state Fla. flipped whopping 20% blue counties red
.
Klobuchar: Biden Should Pick a Woman of Color as V.P.
….Stacey says: Pick me! Pick me!
.
I want you to remember that no bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making the other poor, dumb bastard die for his country. – George S. Patton
.
Marty Robbins – Ain’t I Right
.
AIM Patriot Chris noticed:
Top Pentagon official Wheelbarger resigns, urges colleagues to be guided by U.S. Constitution
She’s SES
Senior Executive Service Announcements 2017
.
OFFICIAL CHAZ TOURISM VIDEO
.
The College Formerly Known as Yale
.
Pierre_Defecto posts:
I love it! Let’s include Stanford, too. Leland Stanford, president of the railroad, had been elected governor on a program opposing Chinese immigration, calling the Chinese “the dregs” of Asia and declaring to the state legislature a year earlier, “The presence of numbers of that degraded and distinct people [Chinese] would exercise a deleterious effect upon the superior race.” Source
.
“WE IN THE TRAP” by DISL Automatic & Polar Tha White (prod by VeCity)
.
Americans Should Never Again Comply With Pandemic Lockdown Orders
.
AIM patriot Toby from Glastonbury, Avalon, England sends us the information below. Douglas vetted it and had these remarks:
Douglas writes: “This is not from the FBI but has super important info about Bird and Swine flu that set the stage for Covid.
The last part about the Illuminati is off.
Let’s post it with those caveats.”
Toby writes: “I’d been meaning to send you this info for some time but this report has now prompted me to do so. Perhaps the info about the Gates in the link / document below may have had some to do with the Gates’s death? All the best ~ Toby.”
Criminal Charges concerning Bioterrorism Acts and Mass Murder. Submitted: FBI OFFICER
.
Here’s yet another reason concerned patriot parents are considering keeping their children from public school indoctrination centers this fall. Lots of options are being considered – online schools, homeschool, private, community cottage schools.
Russia To Use Facial Recognition System Named ORWELL to Monitor 43,000 Students
.
In a world of sheep-like conformity, Hillsdale College takes a stand
.
This is from the satire site called The Onion. Biden Criticized For Appearing In Hennessy Ads.
.
.
.
.
.
Some notes on Bill Gates. We are not drawing conclusions here, just pointing out some interesting time lines and videos for your consideration. We are CROWDSOURCING the truth about Bill and Melinda Gates and welcome your findings in the comment area below.
.
Earlier we posted that Ancestry.com has posted that Bill Gates died on July 29, 2013.
Perhaps this was the date of death on the certificate that was issued after Bill had gone missing for 7 years, after which he was pronounced dead. So we went back to July 29, 2005 and searched what was going on with Microsoft and Bill Gates at that time. This video (below) came up with a message in the description box:
“A presentation believed to have been made 2005/6 to DOD officials by a ‘scientist’ looking a bit like Bill Gates(!), claiming that research is being done to create a ‘vaccine’ that alters ‘Religious Fundamentalist’ behavior.”
The lecturer in the video, claims the person who posted this on YouTube in 2011, is not Bill Gates, but his gestures, stature, voice, etc. surely resemble the Bill Gates persona that appears in today’s media. Could this man be a double for Gates, stepping in for Bill when needed… then becoming a permanent replacement for Bill when he disappeared? Did the original Melinda also disappear in 2005? If you find any videos of Melinda prior to 2005, please post them below.
If you have comments, information, links that are relevant, please leave in comment box or send directly to us.
Leaked Pentagon / DOD Presentation For a ‘Vaccine’ (“FUNVAX”) Against Religous Fundamentalism(!)
.
To compare the men, here is Bill Gates on Tuesday, November 15th at the keynote speech. This date would be seven before his Ancestry.com recorded death date of July 29, 2013. Notice the similarities of this Bill Gates to the one pictured in the DoD presentation?
PDC 2005 Keynote with Bill Gates
.
This is Bill in 2004, prior to the Ancestry.com death date:
Bill Gates on Software Breakthroughs & Computer Science Education – MIT 2004
.
What else was going on with Bill in 2005 that is noteworthy? Here we have Bill receiving his honorary knighthood from the Queen Elizabeth.
“Gates said he was proud of what he called Microsoft’s “special relationship” with Britain.”
.
Bill Gates, business genius?
.
.
.
“Ella” “Mary Magdalene” Event Horizon: Sky A
.
One line of this video is bothersome, but we realize that in Charlie Chaplin’s day and time, pride in one’s nation was not the way we perceive it today. Other than that…enjoy the video presentation.
A Message For All Of Humanity – Charlie Chaplin
.
Snoring hummingbird
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos