Trump Rally Eve in Tulsa: RSBN Live at the BOK Center 6/19/20
Watch the day’s events up to the Trump Rally in Tulsa tonight here:
Trump Supporters Descend on Tulsa on Eve of Trump Rally
Policeman – By. Paul Harvey (Tribute to our Police Officers)
Trump to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark completion of 200 miles of new border wall
Soros-Affiliated Anti-Deportation Group Part of ‘Defund Police’ Movement
Message to the Senate of the United States on the Protocol Supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft
?????
Inquiring minds want to know, Brad, if you are going to run this platform using the STOLEN technology from Leader Technology without recognizing or compensating the inventor?
Facebook Unmasked: How the World’s Most Relevant Entrepreneur Was Screwed By Zuckerberg
Put this website in your arsenal. The Trump campaign site is filled with Biden material to share in your network. Barely There Biden.
No information arsenal is complete without this site: https://joebiden.info/ We are fighting a culture war as much as an information war. Fight back.
Truth Over Facts
Attorney General Bill Barr Removes SDNY Attorney Geoffrey Berman – UPDATE: Berman Refuses to Leave
AIM Patriot Dee is a registered respiratory therapist for about 28 years. She sent us personal proof of who she is and what she is licensed to do. Checks out. Plus, Dee has written us over the years so we know her from her emails. We are glad that she vetted these videos for us as we haven’t had time and have seen them circulating around the internet.
Dee writes: “Here are two different video testimonies I watched. There is no way these RNs are making this up. Based on how they act and what they’ve said, I believe them.”
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Nine
New York City Health Alert
One of the BLM founders admitted in an interview that the founders are “trained” Marxists. Source
What is Neo-Imperialism? Pt. 1 with John Barnwell & Douglas Gabriel
Very powerful meme weapon below. Scale it, patriots.
Benny Johnson tweets:
The United States is the #1 funder of the United Nations The U.S. just recently recognized Antifa as a Terrorist Organization. The UN just sent out a Tweet in support of Antifa. Why are we funding them?
JohnCocktoasten says:
Withdraw and defund the UN, one hundred percent, immediately.
Exposing the Gates Agenda in Africa
Terry McAuliffe recorded saying Dems prefer Biden stay ‘in the basement’
Excerpt from Thomas Sowell “The Economics and Politics of Race: An International Perspective”. Purchase a copy.
Thomas Sowell – A Brief History of the Irish
Next on the BLM chopping block?
Since the race wars are not working too well in dividing Americans into factions, the face masks provide another way to divide us. We are becoming a country of masked versus nonmasked.
AMC CEO speaks out after movie theater chain reverses mask policy
Patriots, nothing new for you under this headline link about the British Imperial Empire. What’s noticeable is that Zero Hedge posted it. Perhaps there is too much chatter in the internet these days about Christopher Steele’s connection to Richard Dearlove and the Privy Council attempt to overthrow Donald Trump for the media enemies to stay silent. So they will try to control the narrative about the EVIL EMPIRE. Keep the pressure on, information warriors. We will drive them all to FULL DISCLOSURE!
From Dodgy Dossiers To The Sacking of Whitlam: The British Empire Stands Exposed
Fortitude
Major Cruise Lines ‘Voluntarily Suspend’ Trips Out Of US Ports Until Sept. 15
John Bolton promoting his “book” He needs to rethink his life.
How To Check If Your iPhone Is Secretly A Coronavirus Tracker
US Supreme Court just accidentally created a new way to end all Big Tech censorship against conservatives and Christians: GENDER IDENTITY
President Trump tweets: The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s…..
…ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate – They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!
For the Rich to Keep Getting Richer, We Have to Sacrifice Everything Else
A while back, we busted the Corbett Report as a propaganda site; hence we do not post his material without an explanation. (See this article on Corbett.) Apparently the Bill Gates video we posted the other day is creating quite a stir in the internet world.
Why would James Corbett be freaking out about this? We agree with James that the man pictured is NOT Bill Gates, but have questioned whether it could be a Bill Gates proxy “practicing” his role. We found it odd that Ancestry.com listed Bill and Melinda as deceased in 2013. We wondered if this person who looks like Bill Gates, but is not, could be the Bill Gates that we have seen in the news since 2005?
Others are looking at what the lecture topic is about and think James is trying to distract you from what is going on in the lecture. Listen for yourself. Later B & T will be giving you an audio analysis.
Bill and Melinda Gates Died in 2013 according to Ancestry.com
Fact Check: Bill Gates and the “God Gene” Vaccine
Strength and Honor!
Trump tweets:
“Informed Dr. Fauci this morning that he has nothing to do with NFL Football. Forced Democrat run Minnesota to bring in the National Guard & end rioting & looting after seeing the destruction & crime in Minneapolis. 100% successful! Waiting to hear from Dem run Washington State…
….as to whether they want help in taking back Seattle. Ready to move quickly! Damage to various Democrat run Cities & States, including statue demolition, should not be allowed to happen. Ready to solve problem quickly! Federal Government is Ready, Willing & Able!@TuckerCarlson”
Patriots around the country have a solution for the statues that have been toppled. Some suggest that they should have built-in speakers with Trump speeches and a “riot mode” setting that shouts “Go home to mommy“.
Troublemaker10 posts:
“People of color” reminds me of the segregationist phrase “colored people” during the period of segregation and slavery when water fountains, bathrooms, buses and restaurants had signs “white” and “colored”. Maybe it is just me, but I don’t like that phrase.
This video made it on Trump tweets. Watch and share here.
24 MILLION views:
Snack Attack
Merovingian Kings Family Tree
Presidential Tweets Today
