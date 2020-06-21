.

.

Here’s a technique that might inspire chalk memes.

.

.

.

.

.

For new subscribers, our Conclave section is where we leave raw notes and findings for patriot intelligence-gathering colleagues around the world. If you are a casual reader of AIM, please do not become overwhelmed with this section as it hasn’t been refined for public consumption at this point.

.

.

NBC has always been tied at the hip to Signals Intelligence.

https://digital.hagley.org/RCA_LabsAnnualReport1952

p. 23

.

RCA Labs Annual Report, 1944

https://digital.hagley.org/RCA_LabsAnnualReport1944

Sarnoff was Eisenhower’s general in charge of propaganda, planning the creation of Five Eyes within months of the publishing of this report.

.

The Roosevelts had five members of the family as Assistant Secretaries of the Navy between 1897-1936. During the same period that the British Admiralty via Rothschilds (Lord Natham Mayer, Henry de Worms 1st Lord Pirbright, Lord Rosebery Archibald Primrose) had seized the monopoly on Marconi Wireless for the planet.

https://digital.hagley.org/RCA_AR_1924

(RCA Annual Report, Dec. 31, 1924)

p. 10

Henry Roosevelt, cousin of Franklin D. Roosevelt. He became the fourth Roosevelt and fifth member of the Roosevelt family to occupy that office, after Theodore Roosevelt,[5] Franklin D. Roosevelt (the current president at the time), Theodore Roosevelt Jr. and Theodore Douglas Robinson (mother was a Roosevelt).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_L._Roosevelt

Useful Rosebery narrative: http://www.avictorian.com/prime_ministers_Rosebery.html

.

.

Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth…. or Pilgrims Society programed drone grooming ground?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_Talented_Youth#Notable_alumni

Franklin & Marshall University is a CTY site. Indicted Harvard nanoscience professor Charles M. Lieber attended F&M.

https://www.linkedin.com/school/center-for-talented-youth-johns-hopkins-university/people/

LOL, founded because of “national need to recognize…”, the year after Jimmy Carter formed the Senior Executive Service (SES) Crown Agents

https://www.ursinus.edu/live/news/2598-ursinus-to-host-johns-hopkins-center-for-talented

https://www.wikidoc.org/index.php/Center_for_Talented_Youth

CIA’S GEORGE TENET TO SPEAK AT JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT ON MAY 25, May 12, 2000.

https://www.newswise.com/articles/cias-george-tenet-johns-hopkins-commencement

In 2006, TENET became a director of QinetiQ in the UK, funded by Carlyle and controlled by the Crown’s Golden Control share.

Conclusion: Johns Hopkins is a Pilgrims Society / CIA grooming ground for their next-gen spies. They groom them early.

.

.

RCA and the military (this is also NBC!)

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1972-12-01-RCA-Engineer-Dec72-Jan73-Vol-18-No-04-RCA-Engineer-Dec-01-1972.pdf#page=66

p. 66

p. 65

RCA had a British workforce (this R. Adrian Bishop likely worked for SERCO by the late 1970’s)

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1972-12-01-RCA-Engineer-Dec72-Jan73-Vol-18-No-04-RCA-Engineer-Dec-01-1972.pdf#page=12

.

.

Bill Gates and Paul Allen most definitely copied, not wrote BASIC. It appears RCA precipitously jumped out of the microcomputer business and gave IBM the market and their Tiny BASIC software. IBM could not pass anti-trust if they kept BASIC as well as the PC hardware, but they had to keep control of BASIC, so they had director Mary A. Gates (nee Maxwell) to concoct a Harvard story and give it to her freshman son.

“Tom Pittman wrote a Tiny BASIC in 1976, first for the RCA COSMAC 1802, then for other processors. Here’s a link to his Tiny BASIC User Manual. Also on his site is A Short Course in Programming.”

“(Around the same time, Andy Modla of RCA, produced a Tiny BASIC which was not used by the RCA labs in Princeton; but a version found its way to the COSMAC VIP developers in Landcaster PA. Follow the link for details.)”

Even BBC jump in early on BASIC – kids Gates and Allen were chosen to front for IBM’s BASIC

http://oldcomputers.net/indexwp.html

https://www.old-computers.com/museum/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBC_BASIC

Robert Lieber (R. Lieber) was in the same RCA Engineer issue as a Technical Excellence award winner with Joseph Weisbecker (J. Weisbecker) creator of the RCA COSMAC VIP microcomputer. “RCA sold a $39 version of RCA’s VIP Tiny BASIC on an expansion board.” https://worldradiohistory.com/ARCHIVE-RCA/RCA-Engineer/1976-04-05.pdf

Earlier he built RCA Fred 2 “as early as 1970 or 1971”

RCA Cosmac Microtutor was manufactured in 1976.

RCA Studio II (related to the RCA COSMAC VIP) came out in 1977. It ran RCA Tiny BASIC.

RCA Cosmac VIP cam out in 1977. Ran RCA Tiny BASIC on an expansion board.

RCA SuperElf was made by Quest Electronics in 1978, also ran RCA Tiny BASIC.

RCA Tiny BASIC Evaluation Kit OSMAC (undated)

History of RCA Tiny BASIC:

“Tom Pittman wrote a Tiny BASIC in 1976, first for the RCA COSMAC 1802, then for other processors. Here’s a link to his Tiny BASIC User Manual. Also on his site is A Short Course in Programming.”

“(Around the same time, Andy Modla of RCA, produced a Tiny BASIC which was not used by the RCA labs in Princeton; but a version found its way to the COSMAC VIP developers in Landcaster PA. Follow the link for details.)”

https://github.com/ajavamind

“Andy Modla is a former RCA employee who worked on COSMAC development with Joe Weisbecker in the 1970’s. “ http://www.retrotechnology.com/memship/cosmac_fred2.html

RCA Engineer, Dec. 1972,

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1972-12-01-RCA-Engineer-Dec72-Jan73-Vol-18-No-04-RCA-Engineer-Dec-01-1972.pdf#page=8

Sarnoff’s Internet of Things:

Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS), also known as complementary-symmetry metal–oxide–semiconductor (COS-MOS), is a type of metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) fabrication process that uses complementary and symmetrical pairs of p-type and n-type MOSFETs for logic functions.[1] CMOS technology is used for constructing integrated circuit (IC) chips, including microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory chips (including CMOS BIOS), and other digital logic circuits, and replaced earlier transistor-transistor logic (TTL) technology.

CMOS was commercialised by RCA in the late 1960s. RCA adopted CMOS for the design of integrated circuits (ICs), developing CMOS circuits for an Air Force computer in 1965 and then a 288-bit CMOS SRAM memory chip in 1968.[13] RCA also used CMOS for its 4000-series integrated circuits in 1968, starting with a 20 μm semiconductor manufacturing process before gradually scaling to a 10 μm process over the next several years.[16]

CMOS is used in most modern LSI and VLSI devices.[6] As of 2010, CPUs with the best performance per watt each year have been CMOS static logic since 1976.[citation needed] As of 2019, planar CMOS technology is still the most common form of semiconductor device fabrication, but is gradually being replaced by non-planar FinFET technology, which is capable of manufacturing semiconductor nodes smaller than 20 nm.[35]

Examples of commercial RF CMOS chips include Intel’s DECT cordless phone, and 802.11 (Wi-Fi) chips created by Atheros and other companies.[44] Commercial RF CMOS products are also used for Bluetooth and Wireless LAN (WLAN) networks.[45] RF CMOS is also used in the radio transceivers for wireless standards such as GSM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, transceivers for mobile networks such as 3G, and remote units in wireless sensor networks (WSN).[46]

RF CMOS technology is crucial to modern wireless communications, including wireless networks and mobile communication devices. One of the companies that commercialized RF CMOS technology was Infineon [Siemens (Germany) spinoff in 1999]. Its bulk CMOS RF switches sell over 1 billion units annually, reaching a cumulative 5 billion units, as of 2018.[47]

Mobile Communications sale to Intel[edit]

On 31 January 2011, the sale of the business segment of wireless solutions to Intel was completed for US$1.4 billion.[13] The resulting new company had approximately 3,500 employees and operated as Intel Mobile Communications (IMC).[14][15] The smartphone modem business of IMC was announced to be acquired by Apple Inc. in 2019.[16]

RF Power sale to Cree[edit]

In March 2018, Infineon Technologies AG sold its RF Power Business Unit to Cree Inc. for €345 Million.[24]

.

…. To control both hardware and software together, they set up Steve Jobs… that gave them total control over the iPhone.

.

.

“Interlocking Directorships” (Nov. 02, 1912, eg., p. 1658)

Geoffrey C. Issacs was the brother of Sir Rufus Isaacs, the Attorney General, who bought Marconi Wireless USA stock with Lloyd George and almost ruined their political careers (mid-1912)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marconi_scandal

https://worldradiohistory.com/BOOKSHELF-ARH/Early-Radio-Technology/Wireless-at-Sea-Hancock-1950.pdf#page=31

Marconi started shilling for Lloyds in 1919, the year RCA was ordered into existence by Dep. Sec. Of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Marconi’s protégé David Sarnoff made his moves to take over RCA operations with fellow Pilgrims Society member Owen D. Young

De Rougemont of Lloyds

The cote of arms of Lloyd’s contains the cross and sword of Saint George who saved a fair maiden from a dragon, and thus the dragon of the City of London, the wealthiest place on earth. I believe the Rougemont family of Lloyd’s springs from the Noble_Order_of_Saint_George_of_Rougemont.

The coat of arms of Llloyd’s of London contains the same Knight

Templar cross and sword that we see in the City of London coat of

arms. The modern buildings of Lloyd’s of London, and Swiss Re,

dominate the heart of the City of London where Templars allegedly

controlled Britian’s banking, and from them rose the Gnomes of

Zurich Switzerland. This merger may have only taken place in the

cityscape above, where the dome of Swiss Re is in back of the

Lloyd’s of London building. Together, they make a city of tomorow, a

global city that gathers together all the Hugenot Banking families

whom fled to Geneva, and then England. The Herbert de Rougemont

family was one of them. My Huguenot Rougemont ancestors lived in

Basel where Swiss Re has its roots, and then fled to England and

Canada.

Herbert de Rougemont was there in the beginning of Lloyd’s. His

genealogy says he was an underwriter who lived in Craven Hill

Gardens and had six servants. He is the great grandfather of Sir

Michael John de Rougemont Richardson whose mother, Audrey de

Rougemont, married Arthur Wray Richardson. The Rougemont home later

became the Hempel Hotel.