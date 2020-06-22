.
.
Trump rally gives Fox News largest Saturday night audience in its history
.
President Trump tweets: RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
He continues to tweet: Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!
President Trump tweets: If people can go out and protest, riot, break into stores, and create all sorts of havoc, they can also go out and VOTE — and keep our Election Honest. With millions of mail-in ballots being sent out, who knows where they are going, and to whom?
.
Trump to Halt Foreign Visa Worker Programs to Free Up 600K U.S. Jobs for Americans
.
.
.
Overwhelming Majority of Americans Oppose ‘Abolishing’ the Police
.
Why is everyone so surprised that ‘5 Governors Forced COVID Positive Patients Back Into Nursing Homes, Killing Over 20,000’ ? One of the first groups to be murdered in a genocide campaign are the infirm, handicap, and elderly.
.
..
“Every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has been altered…History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” — 1984, George Orwell
.
.
We are witnessing a mass indoctrination into a cult.
.
The Cult Dynamics of Wokeness
“Did you know you’re a sinner?” is an example, when a lot of emotional pressure is added about how bad that makes you as a person or in the sight of God. “Did you know you’re complicit in racist systems?” is another obvious example.
.
STEALTH STERILIZATION IS UPON US
.
.
Trump Wars Sequel – Return of the Coronavirus
“Return of the Jedi was the sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, either a prequel or sequel to the never-ending story of good versus evil. Although Star Wars is make-believe, it features many interesting characters. The first movie featured a memorable cantina scene where Luke and Obi-Wan encountered a bizarre gaggle of aliens.
Much of this is playing out today, not in a galaxy far, far away, but in Washington, DC. President Trump, representing the force of good in America, is battling an array of dark Sith forces named Soros, Obama, Clinton, Schiff, and Pelosi, just to name a few. The famous cantina misfits have been replaced by the White House press corp or the Democrat Congressional caucus.”
.
The Supreme Court is out of control
.
.
Are you a “normal” person who owns stock in a social media company? Please pay attention.
Trump signaled support for modernizing anti-trust laws, especially for how they apply to internet-based companies, but suggested the act could have negative blowback on normal people who own stock in those companies.
.
.
The Vortex — The Future
.
Steven Mnuchin: Trump ‘will consider’ decoupling from China
.
.
.
.
Keep in mind that Kamala Harris is not eligible to hold the Office of the President, which makes her ineligible for vice president. Her birth certificate shows that she is not a natural born US citizen. Her father was Jamaican and her mother Indian.When did Kamala get her US citizenship? When she was a little girl, her mom took her to Canada to live….so where is her passport and what is her citizenship?
Kamala is an anchor baby.
Don’t let SCOTUS Scumbag John Roberts trick us again by not properly reviewing the candidates’ eligibility. He seems to have a problem with reading birth certificates.
.
.
They need to ask why an old white Nazi is funding their movement.
.
.
Global Communist Revolution is Underway
.
.
The “Ten Stages” of Genocide Explained
.
.
.
.
Ape With AK-47
.
.
Jon Voight – Let us open our hearts (22JUN2020)
.
.
.
Sir Alfred Mond promoted corporatism (1928)
https://www.jstor.org/stable/2638284?read-now=1&seq=11#page_scan_tab_contents
p. 817
.
Pilgrim Baron Selsdon (Lord Selsdon) visiting Pilgrim RCA Sarnoff, Dec. 1934.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Mitchell-Thomson,_1st_Baron_Selsdon
.
With her appointment the Knights of Malta, Violet brought her husband Sir Alfred Mond’s global munitions killing monopoly (Brunner Mond, later Imperial Chemical Industries – ICI) to the Knights of Malta
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-06-22-Violet-Florence-Mabel-Mond-(nee)-Goetze-Biography-The-Peerage-Jun-22-2020.pdf
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1920-06-04-Lady-Violet-Florence-Mabel-Mond-Dame-Commander-No-31931-p-6318-London-Gazette-Jun-04-1920.pdf
.
.
.
Munitions ICI Monopolist Warmonger Sir Alfred Mond, Lord Melchett, Britain First! (1930)
https://www.jstor.org/stable/2224271?read-now=1&seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
.
Sir Alfred Mond (1927), Industry and Politics.
Promoting break ups of trusts to make more money
https://www.jstor.org/stable/2224323?read-now=1&refreqid=excelsior%3A232f69b83f6325caeea11af32fff2406&seq=3#page_scan_tab_contents
.
Huxley compared Mond (munitions) to Henry Ford (automobiles) in Brave New World.
https://opentextbc.ca/englishliterature/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2014/06/brave-new-world-and-the-rationalization-of-industry-3.pdf#page=4
.
Mond, Balfour et al: Trusts and monopolies are a must
The justification to steal from the individual inventor
Obama: You didn’t build that!
https://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk/viewer/bl/0000400/19270924/205/0011
.
Wow, they said is straight up:
Presidential Tweets Today
.
