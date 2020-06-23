.

.

Trump Speaks to Reporters Before Departing for Arizona Start at 2:39

.

President Trump tweets: Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!

.

Tornarosa posts:

MSM doesn’t report this, but here are the stats that justify what President Trump was saying about how much testing we’re doing. A lot of this testing dredges up old legacy and asymptomatic “cases.” every test is a “case.” One person will have multiple “cases” since several negative tests are required to go back to work after testing positive.

.

State Sponsored Kidnapping of Your Children

Your children will be separated from you. Just like what happened during the Holocaust when families were separated before the boxcars were loaded.

.

AIM Patriot Lee says this is the best example of predictive programming that he has seen. What do you think? Scary stuff…

.

.

.

Jim posts:

The Communist Purge is here. The goal: KILL 230 MILLION PEOPLE. That is what it will take to drop America’s population down to 100 million as planned. Whites are 70% of America’s population. How many is that? 231 MILLION.

THE NUMBERS ADD UP. Kamala and crew are going to kill us if they get a chance and she just said it. Don’t go thinking her saying America is “great” actually means anything, it does not mean she wants that greatness to actually live. They feel jilted for being delayed in their plans by Trump, and they are going to kill every damn last person that supported him. With contact tracing, they have you flagged bagged and tagged.We had damn well better take this seriously and NOT crack a beer, PREEMPTIVE ACTION IS NEEDED. WE HAVE BEEN WARNED. WE NEED ACTION NOW.

.

.

President Trump retweeted this video. View it here.

.

President rump tweets: I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent……This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!

.

President Trump tweets: Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?

.

.

.

DEAGEL WAS NOT BLUFFING.

http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

.

.

AIM Patriot Robert writes:

Great show again and again. Your teams are unfolding the real truth and history of last 150 years. My opinion is that we are here witnessing the discovery of the real tyranny of Made in Germany.

In my humble opinion England and the rest of the world is under German Third Reich tyranny. We just calling the by mistake British Empire. And this is the biggest magic of German White supremacy Imperialism.

.

History is repeating itself….but this time, the Rothschilds and their state actor puppets are going to wipe out humanity.

.

.

.

.

.

Here’s a nice video that is being hidden behind a Big Brother censorship wall. The Fall of the Republic is Here – We Were Americans

.

.

.

Will this be Attorney General William Barr’s response:

“No intent found.”

.

L for LOSER!

.

.

The state’s official name is “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

