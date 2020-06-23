.
.
Trump Speaks to Reporters Before Departing for Arizona Start at 2:39
.
President Trump tweets: Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!
.
Tornarosa posts:
MSM doesn’t report this, but here are the stats that justify what President Trump was saying about how much testing we’re doing. A lot of this testing dredges up old legacy and asymptomatic “cases.” every test is a “case.” One person will have multiple “cases” since several negative tests are required to go back to work after testing positive.
.
State Sponsored Kidnapping of Your Children
Genocide Stages #5 Polarization and #6 Preparation Now in Progress
Your children will be separated from you. Just like what happened during the Holocaust when families were separated before the boxcars were loaded.
MINNESOTA issues written notice of plan to (kidnap) kids based upon ‘public health’ (COVID-19)
.
AIM Patriot Lee says this is the best example of predictive programming that he has seen. What do you think? Scary stuff…
UTOPIA CH4 UK 2014 (3 mins Video)
.
.
.
Jim posts:
The Communist Purge is here. The goal: KILL 230 MILLION PEOPLE. That is what it will take to drop America’s population down to 100 million as planned. Whites are 70% of America’s population. How many is that? 231 MILLION.
THE NUMBERS ADD UP. Kamala and crew are going to kill us if they get a chance and she just said it. Don’t go thinking her saying America is “great” actually means anything, it does not mean she wants that greatness to actually live. They feel jilted for being delayed in their plans by Trump, and they are going to kill every damn last person that supported him. With contact tracing, they have you flagged bagged and tagged.We had damn well better take this seriously and NOT crack a beer, PREEMPTIVE ACTION IS NEEDED. WE HAVE BEEN WARNED. WE NEED ACTION NOW.
.
.
President Trump retweeted this video. View it here.
President rump tweets: I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent……This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!
.
President Trump tweets: Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?
.
.
.
DEAGEL WAS NOT BLUFFING.
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
.
George Orwell and 1984: How Freedom Dies
.
AIM Patriot Robert writes:
Great show again and again. Your teams are unfolding the real truth and history of last 150 years. My opinion is that we are here witnessing the discovery of the real tyranny of Made in Germany.
In my humble opinion England and the rest of the world is under German Third Reich tyranny. We just calling the by mistake British Empire. And this is the biggest magic of German White supremacy Imperialism.
.
Nazis in 1933 demanded defunding and disbanding the police in Germany.
History is repeating itself….but this time, the Rothschilds and their state actor puppets are going to wipe out humanity.
.
.
In 1939 the Nazis Held a Rally at Madison Square Garden
.
.
Fake Noose – The NASCAR Bubba Wallace “Rope Noose” Was a Purposeful Hoax
.
Here’s a nice video that is being hidden behind a Big Brother censorship wall. The Fall of the Republic is Here – We Were Americans
.
Andrew Jackson statue teardown fail | Protesters and police duke it out
.
.
Will this be Attorney General William Barr’s response:
“No intent found.”
.
L for LOSER!
.
Is This The Lowest Point In Modern U.S. History?
.
The state’s official name is “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”
Rhode Island may change its official state name over slavery connotations
.
BLM will not like this new colorized version of Hellzapoppin’
.
.
Tesla Veers Into Oncoming Traffic In Germany, Causing Head-On Collision Killing Three
.
Presssec4
.
Ausonius posts:
If you have not at least skimmed through the government’s massive plan for the lockdown, it is worth your time: Note how every page bears the “OFFICIAL USE ONLY – NOT FOR PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE” warning.
And we know why: the bureaucrats planned for years on how to use such a crisis to grab more power for the government. NOTE THE DATE! March 13, 2020! The plan was in place (nothing this detailed was done in a few weeks in January and February): just insert the name of the disease and off we go to the massive power grab still continuing!
U.S._Government_COVID-19_Response_Plan,_March_13,_2020
.
New Amazon Commercial – 2020
.
Recall starts July 1, 2020 in Michigan. When will you be recalling your Communist Fascist Governor, mayor, and legislators?
The Whitmer recall site is: https://www.recallgovernorwhitmer.com/default.aspx
States with approved recall petitions and CURRENTLY COLLECTING SIGNATURES:
CALIFORNIA: California Recall Web Page – California Facebook Page – 160 days to collect signatures, starting June 10th.
IDAHO: Idaho Recall Web Page – Idaho Facebook Page
OREGON: Oregon Recall Web Page – Oregon Facebook Page – Approved as of June 3rd. Note: There may be multiple, active recall petitions in Oregon.
States with approved recall petitions but not yet collecting signatures:
MICHIGAN: Michigan Recall Web Page – Michigan Facebook Page – Signature collection begins July 1st, then there is a 60 day window to collect signatures.
MINNESOTA: Minnesota Recall Web Page – Minnesota Facebook Page – Signature collection will begin once the group completes a process in the state supreme court, currently underway.
States with recall petitions not yet approved:
NEVADA: Nevada Recall Web Page – Nevada Facebook Page – This group previously attempted a recall but could not collect the
necessary signatures due to the lockdowns. They are currently working to get a new recall petition approved. Currently looking for signature collectors sign up here.
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos