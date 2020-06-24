.

.

.

.

.

.

Donald Trump JR tweets: BREAKING: @JoeBiden caught red-handed setting up @GenFlynn. He suggested using the Logan Act. Comey said Flynn’s calls with Kislyak “appear legit.” Biden & Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him & compromise the Trump admin!

.

.

.

.

.

. annieoakly asks: I am not sure why this is happening. In Colorado, POTUS’ Campaign Manager has fired a conservative member of the his staff and retained the two liberal Republican members. There are two people I know support the President running in the Primary against long time, (13 years) at least, GOP that don’t speak up much if at all. . …maybe that’s because the RNC is headed by a ROMNEY ! If she can’t be OVERT in protecting her Uncle Pierre Delecto’s wishes to destroy Trump, she passively stands at the sidelines and does NOTHING. Remember, in Virginia the RNC failed to contest twenty-three out of one hundred delegate races on Ronna’s watch. The Real Reasons Republicans Lost Virginia

.

.

.

.

F L A S H B A C K

“The Obama Department of Justice made it clear that it was exactly that when it distributed a press release last week announcing the “Launch of Strong Cities Network to Strengthen Community Resilience Against Violent Extremism.” In that press release, the DoJ complained that “while many cities and local authorities are developing innovative responses to address this challenge, no systematic efforts are in place to share experiences, pool resources and build a community of cities to inspire local action on a global scale.”

.

.

.

ATLANTA

AUSTIN

CAMDEN, NJ

CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBERG, NC

CHATTANOOGA

CLEVELAND

CINCINNATI

COLUMBIA, SC

COLUMBUS

DALLAS

DENVER

DETROIT

HAMPTON, VA

HOUSTON

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

KNOXVILLE, TN

LOS ANGELES, CA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

LAS VEGAS

LOUISVILLE

MINNEAPOLIS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

NEW YORK

NEWPORT NEWS, VA

NEWARK

OAKLAND

PHILADELPHIA

PHOENIX

PITTSBURGH

RICHMOND, CA

RUTLAND, VT

SAN DIEGO

SEATTLE

TAMPA

.

.

.

Free. Free at last.

.

.

AIM patriot Ron left a note under the previous Cat Report: “Perhaps what we are seeing play out are the effects of our own causes in past and present lifetimes?”

Our reply: Ron, one our favorite Rudolf Steiner books is the Apocalypse of St. John. In chapter 7, you will find lots of spiritual goodies, including an answer to your question. Here is the print version:

Here is an audio read of the lecture:

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Lecture-7_-Apocalypse-of-St.-John-_-Rudolf-Steiner.mp3

.

.

If the headline link is blocked by a paywall, give it a day or so and it will be open. For those of you with an EIB account, enjoy.

.

.

Will the trials and executions be televised? Make sure this “leading thought” catches fire in the Internet:

They see us coming by watching “trending” phrases and words. This is why “nooses” are creating a havoc for them. Patriots have been discussing nooses and public executions for these scumbag traitors for several years now. Our words are making the trending list. The enemy tries to “own” the narrative by creating their own version of noose stories.

This is an information war. They need to keep a tight reign on the narrative.

Now, let’s let them hear the next phrase – will the executions be televised? Would love to see your memes, articles and posts, and videos on how to best serve up justice to the Obama traitors and resistance.

.

.

“Hollywood celebrities, including Queen Latifah, Idris Elba, and Angela Bassett, are demanding that studios cut their ties with police departments, which usually provide security for movie and TV shoots as well as glitzy events like the annual Academy Awards ceremony.”

.

.

.

.

..

.

What they evil DEMON RATS are scared of is the American made hemp rope that they will be hanging from after we find them guilty of TREASON, seditious conspiracy, espionage…and so many other crimes. The words “hanging” and “nooses” are trending in the internet and that has the evil ones very worried.

.

.

Melania Trump slams Food Network host John Henson for tweeting he ‘hopes Barron got to spend Father’s Day with whoever his dad is’ and says her son, 14, should be allowed to grow up ‘without hate from strangers’. Read all about it here.

.

. . Talladega “Nooses” Throughout The Years (2016-2020) . . . . . . . . Warp Speed COVID-19 Vaccine Makes Big Pharma Crooks Rich . . . WOWZER!!! Two Cat Reports in one day. It’s FULL DISCLOSURE happening at warp speed and we want AIM patriots to stay in front of the narrative. Just talked to Mike to see what the miners are doing today and OMG!! They hit a motherlode of historical Congressional Reports that are going to absolutely rock the world. Right now, they are processing the materials so that they can’t be wiped of the internet. We were so excited – cheesecake was served. Lattes were flowing. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

