J.P.Morgan Controls Major Newspaper Editorial Policy While Spoofing and Hoarding Silver & Gold

J.P. Morgan, agent for the Pilgrims Society, British Government, Empire Press Union and Rothschilds, bought control of all major newspaper editorial policy by 1914

New evidence vindicates patriot Congressmen who were raising the red flag of sedition —100 years ago

The seditionists that J.P. Morgan set in motion are even now attempting a coups d’état in America, as we speak

Jun. 25, 2020—In the twelve years between the founding of the Pilgrims Society on Jul. 16, 1902 and the start of World War I on Aug. 04, 1914 we are discovering numerous American patriots who were wise to the emerging neo-corporate imperialism emerging from the Pilgrims Society in Britain and America.

Here is what three Representatives from Texas, Pennsylvania and Illinois entered into the Congressional Record in 1917 and 1921 respectively. They Joseph H. Moore (PA 3rd, 1905-1921), Oscar Callaway (TX 12th, 1911-1917) and M. Alfred Michaelson (IL 7th, 1921-1931).

Feb. 09, 1917: Joseph H. Moore (PA 3rd): “. . . little but rumors . . . Headlines galore . . . stampeding the country into an act of war”

Figure 1: Rep. Joseph H. Moore (PA 3rd). (Feb. 09, 1917). Newspaper propaganda trying to stampede the House into an act of war, GPO-CRECB-2017-pt3-v54-13 (002), p. 2946. Congressional Record, GPO.

Feb. 09, 1917: Oscar Callaway (TX 12th, 1911-1917): “J.P. Morgan interests . . . and their subsidiary organizations got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world . . . “to control generally the policy of the daily press in the United States.”

Figure 2: Rep. Oscar Callaway. (TX 12th). (Feb. 09, 1917). J.P. Morgan interests purchased editorial policy of all major newspapers, GPO-CRECB-2017-pt3-v54-13 (002), p. 2947. Congressional Record, GPO.

Mar. 20, 1921: M. Alfred Michaelson (IL 7th, 1921-1931): H. Res. 95 called for Congressional Inquiry into pre-WWI propaganda against American by Sir Gilbert Parker, chief of American propaganda, British War Propaganda Bureau:

Figure 3: Rep. M. Alfred Michaelson (IL 7th, 1921-1931) . (May 20, 1921) . House Resolution 95, 67th Congress, p. 1590, re. Sir Gilbert Parker, British War Propaganda Bureau pre-war espionage and propagandizing of American people. Congressional Record. GPO.

Mar. 26, 1921: M. Alfred Michaelson (IL 7th, 1921-1931): Complaint that “No formal investigation of these grave charges has ever been undertaken by the Congress of the United States to determine their truth or falsity . . . spending British gold from one end of this Nation to the other” drove America to a war for “inhuman avarice and greed”

. . .

Figure 4: Rep. M. Alfred Michaelson (IL 7th, 1921-1931) . (May 26, 1921). Spread of foreign propaganda in the U.S. prior to war with Germany, re. House Resolution 95, 67th Congress, pp. 1813, 1814. Congressional Record. GPO.

Rep. Michaelson: “kept literary harlots”

Rep. Michaelson makes reference to “kept literary harlots” in condemnation of American and British writers and authors who stooped to write war propaganda lies to goad the American public into hatred and support of a war to enrich J.P. Morgan and his corporate interests in America and Britain. For proof of this, see Editor. (Oct. 18, 1914). FAMOUS BRITISH AUTHORS DEFEND ENGLAND’S WAR. The New York Times. Included H.G. Wells, Arthur Conan Doyle, Gilbert Murray, Humphrey Ward, Sir Gilbert Parker and G.K. Chesterton.



.

These patriot voices have been all but silenced by a “flood the zone” propaganda machine. Even when their information was fresh, deep pocket “Big Interests” behaved very much like today’s paid “astroturfers” (fake grass roots). They drowned out patriot voices with truculent language void of facts or logic. For example, here is The Weekly Review (1921) response to a patriot’s concern cited below:

“That the New Republic should have given any countenance at all to Michaelson’s farrago [a confused mixture] of lying nonsense—much less made it the occasion of a solemn reproof to the American people for their unwillingness to face the truth—we confess give us a new measure of the possibilities of our dilettante [uninformed] radicals.” The Weekly Review (Jul. 16, 1921), Vol. 5, No. 114, p. 49.

To defend J.P. Morgan from Congressman Michaelson’s Congressional exposé,[1] 50 days later, this Weekly Review propagandist resorted to now familiar propaganda slurs to avoid having to address facts that exposed J.P. Morgan’s treason: “absurd” “idiotic” “fool” “liar” “foolish liar” “farrago” “dilettante” “radicals.”

Rep. Michaelson asked Congress to investigate a widely circulated Harper’s Magazine (March, 1918) article by Sir Gilbert Parker. Parker was the director of American propaganda for the British War Propaganda Bureau run from Wellington House. British propaganda was headed by an N.M. Rothschild & Sons partner and Cecil J. Rhodes relative Charles F.G. Masterman.

Masterman had handled the secret organization of the theft of Nikola Tesla’s inventions, establishing Guglielmo Marconi as the front man, then exploitation by the British Marconi Wireless monopoly through the British Post Office (at home) and Admiralty (colonially, including America).

Note that David Sarnoff, founder of RCA and NBC, was a telegraphy operator in New York at the time. He also acted as Marconi’s dalliance pimp when he visited New York.

By Dec. 31, 1921, David Sarnoff had been promoted to general manager of Radio Corporation of America (RCA) that had been formed ca. Oct. 23, 2019 by order of then Under-Secretary of the Navy Franklin Delano Roosevelt. A prominent member of the American Pilgrims Society, Owen D. Young was the founding chairman. Marconi, a British Pilgrim Society member, had arranged for Sarnoff to become a member as well.

So, RCA was a Pilgrims Society-driven communications company from the outset. Their engineering works may have different names now (e.g., NBC, IBM, Westinghouse, AT&T, United Fruit Company, ITT, Deutsche Telecom, Bell Labs, Lucent, Alcatel, Nokia, SERCO, QinetiQ, British Telecom, Orange, Lucent, Sprint, Global Crossing, Verizon), but those organizations remain in the firm grip of the Pilgrims Society—the real organization behind the amorphous “Deep State” moniker.

Rep. Michaelson, citing Rep. Callaway’s Feb. 09, 1917 call for an investigation of J.P. Morgan’s role in driving the U.S. press into a breathless a promotion of war said, “Let us not shrink from facing and demanding the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

Rep. Michaelson said: “The charges filed by Congressman Callaway and the statement made by M. Gabriel Hanotaux* would indicate, if true, that there was a definite and widespread conspiracy operating in the United States to plunge the people of the United States into war.”

He called on Congress to investigate so “that future generations may have insight into the operations of governments, money powers, and commercial combines, whose intrigues and corruptions foster and precipitate war.”

* that J.P. Morgan with the British government bribed the French not to make peace with Germany in the first few months of the 1914 conflict, as they were planning to do.

Shockingly, M. Gabriel Hanotaux, revealed that the following three Americans ”represented to French officials that if France would continue the war that these three men would organize a propaganda to put the United States into the war on the side of the Allies,” “and M. Hanotaux further states that the sum of money which as provided to goad the Unites States into the war was too large even for American comprehension.”

Rep. Michaelson named those three Americans involved with this conspiracy:

Robert Bacon, of J.P. Morgan & Co., fiscal agents for the British Government Myron T. Herrick William G. Sharp

Robert Bacon worked closely U.S. Secretary of State Elihu Root (1905-1909), then succeeded him as U.S. Secretary of State (Jan-Mar 1909) before becoming U.S. Ambassador to France (1909-1912). Root was a co-founder of the Pilgrims Society, attorney to both Andrew Carnegie and J.P. Morgan, then became chairman of the Carnegie Foundation (1910) and founder of the Council on Foreign Relations (1921).

In 2010, the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy was established at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Tsinghua is an early member of the IBM Eclipse Foundation that stole the social networking inventions of Columbus OH innovators Leader Technologies.

On Oct. 22, 2014, Mark Zuckerberg joined the Board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

Myron T. Herrick had been secretary, treasurer, then president of Society for Savings, Cleveland (1886-1894) (now KeyCorp, controlled by CIA-Vanguard); governor of Ohio (1904-1906); and was U.S. Ambassador to France (1912-1914, then again 1921-1929).

William G. Sharp was persecuting attorney of Lorain Ohio (greater Cleveland); manufacturer of charcoal, pig iron and chemicals; U.S. Representative (OH 14th, 1909-1914); U.S. Ambassador to France (1914-1919)

Reps. M. Alfred Michaelson (IL 7th, 1921-1931) and Oscar Callaway (TX 12th, 1911-1917) were great patriots who left us a time capsule in the Congressional record about British and American self-styled banker elitists who were conspiring to form a “new world order” corporate Imperialist Empire run out London.

99 year later, we can answer Rep. Michaelson’s question about the truth of Sir Gilbert Parker’s statements. He said that, if true, the information was proof of sedition by many prominent Americans to use British propaganda to “goad” Americans into supporting a war with Germany—a war that the French, until they were bribed, did not want either.

The British intelligence service GCHQ just last year released to AFI researches a complete, uncensored copy of the following report to the Imperial War Cabinet (all members of the Pilgrims Society formed in 1902) on Sep. 01, 1916:

See Archivist. (Sep. 01, 1916). Third Report on the [propaganda] work conducted for the Government at Wellington House, Signed in 1916 Sept, 124 pp + map, Cat. Ref. CAB 37/156/6. The National Archives. Missing pp. 8,11,13 and 14, in original have been restored by the National Archives.

Previous versions of this report had been available, but five pages of Sir Gilbert Parker’s report his propaganda focus against America had been removed. Those pages were just released in 2019.

The following table shows on the left the information that Rep. Michaelson wanted confirmed from Sir Gilbert Parker’s Harper’s Magazine article (Mar. 1918).

On the right are section from Sir Gilbert Parkers Top Secret report to the Imperial War Cabinet his propaganda attacks on America.

“Stampeding the country into an act of war.”

Mr. J. Hampton Moore (PA 3rd) (1906-1920): “We have had very little but rumors, but we have had headlines galore, all with a view of stampeding the House and stampeding the country into an act of war. [Applause.]”

See Rep. J. Hampton Moore (PA 3rd). (Feb. 09, 1917). Newspaper propaganda trying to stampede the House into an act of war, GPO-CRECB-2017-pt3-v54-13 (002), p. 2946. Congressional Record, GPO.

The new evidence from Sir Gilbert Parker’s 1916 report shows that everything he said in the Harper’s Weekly article in Mar. 1918 was true, and more. His activity smothered American citizens with British-American Pilgrims Society propaganda designed to foment war with Germany.

Why? To remove the trade competition.

Editorial cartoons of the day suspected as much, here are several of literally 10’s of thousands dripping with sarcasm and disgust for what the Pilgrims Society was doing to American and world culture.

After the Callaway and Michaelson Congressional statements, the Pilgrims propagandists spewed venom at the men and their supports, acting like the accusations were preposterous.

Hindsight shows that these men were brave patriots who spoke the truth.

The lesson for us today in our current caustic media environment is that these “amalgamated” media forces, born from the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, the resulting Empire Press Union, and the formation by British newspapermen of MI6, MI5 and GC&CS renamed GCHQ on 1946 are still driving the propaganda bus.

They are trying to overthrow America's duly-elected President Donald J. Trump.

Only a truly Free Press can counter this hegemony.

We call on President Trump to write the check to fund the First Revised Miller Act Notice by social networking inventor, Leader Technologies. This will set in motion the first true counterforces to this hegemony that the facts show was bought and paid for by J.P. Morgan, an agent of the Pilgrims Society, British Government and the Rothschild banks.

Here’s a one-page summary.

