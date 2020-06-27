.

AIM Patriot Martin offers us this meme below loaded with meaning. Salute to those who are one of the 48 that are leading the world out of the evil at our threshold and into the LIGHT. He wrote:

“The music of the spheres, holding the temple. Seven virtues in seven churches. One Earth. Forty-eight angels.”

Humans are in the process of evolving. Some of us will evolve into angel-humans; others will devolve into animal-humans. Do you know about the fourth generation butterfly? It is a metaphor of what is happening to people around the world.

AIM Patriot Condor writes:

You mentioned 55 million ounces of silver by J.P. Morgan in today’s audio….in actuality it has been repeatedly reported J.P. Morgan now has over one billion ounces of physical silver in 2020.

If you listen to the first minute of the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXkaqMgbNPA we learn the following:

In August of 2018, J.P. Morgan had broken the 800 million ounce threshold. Other articles (I have not tracked down but had listened to), in 2020 they now have secured over one billion ounces of physical silver. Each dollar rise in silver (per ounce) yields a billion dollars to J.P. Morgan’s assets.

The Hunt brothers garnered 100 million ounces of silver in 1980 before getting into trouble after the rules were changed and the rug pulled out from under them.

In the last two years, with six J.P. Morgan traders under indictment for criminal activities, J.P. Morgan could be prosecuted under Rico Act and be penalized three times their ill-gained profits. The fine would be three billion ounces of silver owed to the U.S. government.

There have been rumors China bought out J.P. Morgan several years ago. I haven’t heard anything further in the last few months concerning ownership of J.P. Morgan.

Dawn Michael, PhD tweets: The Denver airport mural painted in 1994. Tell me this is not weird, how far do they plan this stuff in advance?

Are you paying attention? Forced wearing of masks is just one step away from forced vaccinations. It’s a plan of worldwide genocide and WE can stop it. If you don’t know what happens at the end of this ‘real-life movie’, take the family on a field trip to the local Holocaust Museum. They were built in our communities to remind us of the end game of genocide.

There has not been a peaceful transition and we must demand that once the domestic enemy is put down, the President’s official first day of 2 terms begins.

BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS!!!

The miners dropped us a note this morning. They have confirmed that JP Morgan pushed for the Pilgrims Society formation in 1902. Carnegie joined in 1908. Below you see Cornelius Vanderbilt added to their board. More details and lots of evidence coming later!

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2003-The-Pilgrims-of-the-United-States-A-Centennial-History-(FAIR-USE-PORTIONS-OF)-by-Baker-Anne-Pimlott-184pgs-London-Profile-Books-ISBN-1-86197-726-3-2003.pdf#page-70

Another statue that BLM won’t touch….

Listen to this raging psychopath below with his gleeful descriptions of genocide. Every time he uses the word ‘vaccine’, replace it with substances used in another holocaust – gas showers, Zyklon-B, firing squad. Their vaccines are just new and improved weapons of mass exterminations.

The flu was WEAPONIZED.

According to the CDC’s website, the following symptoms were added on May 13:

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

Diarrhea

The three symptoms join the list of others that already include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

clarkology posts:

You don’t have to wear a mask in Costco. Call corporate if you want your own verification but all you have to say walking through the door is that you have a medical condition and they have to let you pass. I go all the time and it pains them to let me in but they do. I saw a few more people in there today without masks which was good to see.

Bluestorm83 notes:

Told a person watching the door at Walmart yesterday that I DON’T have to wear a mask, Walmart’s policy is for the associates to wear one, and when off the clock I’m just another customer. She told me, “you still have to wear one, the sign there says so.” I reply, “The sign is just a reminder of what the Governor says I have to do, and the Governor can blow me.” The other customers were quite pleased with my assertion.

Seriously, this is what it is. It’s 1000 people who don’t give a shit cowering because Karens and Cucks get pissy when we don’t kowtow to them. Cold and flu season ended two months ago, but they’re still counting Covid as if it were still winter. People are still getting the flu, a family member of mine had it last week. It’s just to keep the count going up, to keep the fucking retards terrified. I’m not gonna live my life to appease scared retards.

I seriously think our stance should be “I’m not, and I won’t, and you can go fuck yourself.” It’s the only possible American response at this time

GERM WARFARE

BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS!!

