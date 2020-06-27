.
.
.
U.N. Chief Guterres Calls for One Supreme Body of ‘Global Governance’
.
John Kerry bizarrely claims there will be a revolution if Trump wins in November
.
.
.
Trump Announces Executive Order to Protect Monuments, Memorials, Statues
.
AIM Patriot Martin offers us this meme below loaded with meaning. Salute to those who are one of the 48 that are leading the world out of the evil at our threshold and into the LIGHT. He wrote:
“The music of the spheres, holding the temple. Seven virtues in seven churches. One Earth. Forty-eight angels.”
Humans are in the process of evolving. Some of us will evolve into angel-humans; others will devolve into animal-humans. Do you know about the fourth generation butterfly? It is a metaphor of what is happening to people around the world.
The Mystery of Seven
.
Do You Know How to Use Sigils?
.
.
Roger Stone Asks Trump for Pardon or Commutation After Court Rules He Must Report to Prison
..
AIM Patriot Condor writes:
You mentioned 55 million ounces of silver by J.P. Morgan in today’s audio….in actuality it has been repeatedly reported J.P. Morgan now has over one billion ounces of physical silver in 2020.
If you listen to the first minute of the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXkaqMgbNPA we learn the following:
In August of 2018, J.P. Morgan had broken the 800 million ounce threshold. Other articles (I have not tracked down but had listened to), in 2020 they now have secured over one billion ounces of physical silver. Each dollar rise in silver (per ounce) yields a billion dollars to J.P. Morgan’s assets.
The Hunt brothers garnered 100 million ounces of silver in 1980 before getting into trouble after the rules were changed and the rug pulled out from under them.
In the last two years, with six J.P. Morgan traders under indictment for criminal activities, J.P. Morgan could be prosecuted under Rico Act and be penalized three times their ill-gained profits. The fine would be three billion ounces of silver owed to the U.S. government.
There have been rumors China bought out J.P. Morgan several years ago. I haven’t heard anything further in the last few months concerning ownership of J.P. Morgan.
.
Silver, the Metal of the Mother
.
.
Social Credit Score Is In America: Visa Blacklisted My Business and My Family for Building Gab
.
.
Dawn Michael, PhD tweets: The Denver airport mural painted in 1994. Tell me this is not weird, how far do they plan this stuff in advance?
.
Pro-Maskers are the new Pro-Vaxxers
.
.
Are you paying attention? Forced wearing of masks is just one step away from forced vaccinations. It’s a plan of worldwide genocide and WE can stop it. If you don’t know what happens at the end of this ‘real-life movie’, take the family on a field trip to the local Holocaust Museum. They were built in our communities to remind us of the end game of genocide.
.
.
There has not been a peaceful transition and we must demand that once the domestic enemy is put down, the President’s official first day of 2 terms begins.
.
It Finally Happened: Child Taken Due to COVID-19
.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to invalidate entirety of Obamacare law
.
.
Melinda Gates Wants to Deliver Coronavirus Vaccine Based on Racial Groups, Blacks First
.
Twitter Labels Tweets Mentioning ‘Oxygen’ and ‘Frequency’ as Coronavirus Misinformation
.
BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS!!!
The miners dropped us a note this morning. They have confirmed that JP Morgan pushed for the Pilgrims Society formation in 1902. Carnegie joined in 1908. Below you see Cornelius Vanderbilt added to their board. More details and lots of evidence coming later!
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2003-The-Pilgrims-of-the-United-States-A-Centennial-History-(FAIR-USE-PORTIONS-OF)-by-Baker-Anne-Pimlott-184pgs-London-Profile-Books-ISBN-1-86197-726-3-2003.pdf#page-70
.
When You Weren’t Looking, Billionaires Did THIS
.
Intel chief Ratcliffe declassifies transcripts of Flynn calls
.
.
The One Statue That Remains Untouched: Vladimir Lenin
.
Another statue that BLM won’t touch….
The mystery of the Georgia Guidestones
.
The Corona Crisis Could Bring a New Era of Decline for American Core Cities
.
Weird: Out of Nowhere, Something Just Rocked Earth’s Magnetic Field
.
How We Arrived At The Globalist Calls For A “Great Reset”
.
Listen to this raging psychopath below with his gleeful descriptions of genocide. Every time he uses the word ‘vaccine’, replace it with substances used in another holocaust – gas showers, Zyklon-B, firing squad. Their vaccines are just new and improved weapons of mass exterminations.
‘A golden opportunity’ – HRH the Prince of Wales and other leaders on the Forum’s Great Reset
.
.
.
The flu was WEAPONIZED.
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
According to the CDC’s website, the following symptoms were added on May 13:
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
- Diarrhea
The three symptoms join the list of others that already include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
.
.
West Texas City Refuses to Enforce Governor’s New Coronavirus Order on Bar Closures
.
Judicial Watch Obtains Secret Service Records Showing Hunter Biden Took 411 Flights, Visited 29 Countries
.
.
First they came for the ‘Far Right’
.
.
clarkology posts:
You don’t have to wear a mask in Costco. Call corporate if you want your own verification but all you have to say walking through the door is that you have a medical condition and they have to let you pass. I go all the time and it pains them to let me in but they do. I saw a few more people in there today without masks which was good to see.
.
Bluestorm83 notes:
Told a person watching the door at Walmart yesterday that I DON’T have to wear a mask, Walmart’s policy is for the associates to wear one, and when off the clock I’m just another customer. She told me, “you still have to wear one, the sign there says so.” I reply, “The sign is just a reminder of what the Governor says I have to do, and the Governor can blow me.” The other customers were quite pleased with my assertion.
Seriously, this is what it is. It’s 1000 people who don’t give a shit cowering because Karens and Cucks get pissy when we don’t kowtow to them. Cold and flu season ended two months ago, but they’re still counting Covid as if it were still winter. People are still getting the flu, a family member of mine had it last week. It’s just to keep the count going up, to keep the fucking retards terrified. I’m not gonna live my life to appease scared retards.
I seriously think our stance should be “I’m not, and I won’t, and you can go fuck yourself.” It’s the only possible American response at this time
.
Joe Biden: I Will Force Americans to Wear Masks in Public
.
GERM WARFARE
.
‘Don’t be a sheep’: Washington sheriff urges residents to defy mask order
.
COVID-19 Hype is Needed In Order to Justify “Virtual Debates” Between Biden and Trump – (Among Other Motives)
.
.
BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS!!
Joe Biden ancestor owned slaves, according to genealogist, census records
.
.
Meet The Forgotten “Hitler” Who Killed 15 Million Africans
.
Two Million Restaurants Worldwide At Risk Of Collapse
.
The DNC panic is palpable
.
.
Donkey Orange Man Bad
.
‘Carpe Donktum’ Retains Attorney Ron Coleman After Toddlergate Parents Plan To Sue
.
.
.
For Whites Only! Jim Crow Laws Return To Lincoln County, Oregon
.
More Jersey Democrats Caught Committing Voter Fraud with Mail-In-Ballots
.
.
Will Anyone in Government Resist SCOTUS’s Absurd Redefinition of ‘Sex’?
.
AIM Patriot Jazz offers this video with a note that it sounds like George Soros is on his last days. This is labeled ‘BBC interview 2020’. Worth a listen because it is in the evil emperor’s own words.
.
Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter And Why? The Answer May Shock You!
.
After Public Backlash, Oregon County Reverses Its Mask Exemption Policy For Non-Whites
.
.
Rage Against the Zombies
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
What being a keyboard warrior can feel like sometimes:
STEPS
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos