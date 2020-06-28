.

Please jump into the thread and give this meme a thumbs up. Here Then describe to others what is going on. We left this page open for AIM patriots. Please get the conversation going as you are the most enlightened audience on the internet about these matters.

Today’s report may be intense. We are battling evil on every front. Let us take a moment, first and remember that JESUS IS ALIVE.

You will understand the physical world, only if you learn to know the spiritual world. Spiritual science is not meant for cranks, but for the most practical of the practical! Every form of life is spiritual. Even as ice is condensed water, so matter is condensed spirit. Mineral, plant, animal, or man — each is a condensed form of the spirit.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 100 – Theosophy and Rosicrucianism: Lecture I – Kassel, 16th June 1907

Watch this patriot who will demonstrate how you, too, can address elected commissars.

The globalists need total and complete compliance of the face mask. Patriots must resist compliance. The face mask is just a way to break us down and nudge us into the next stage. They are NUDGING us towards genocide. When they separate your children from you and drive you to the FEMA camp or force vaccinate you, you will wish that you had resisted the mask as though your life depended on it.

This is not a time for social niceties and political correctness. You must be enraged that the government is forcing you to wear a muzzle over your mouth. Make noise. Be vocal. Be loud. Scream your message. Put it on a billboard.

No population under genocide attack has been able to recover once the identification stage has been successfully implemented. The first screen shot in this Holocaust Museum tour reminds you that first the Jews were separated by yellow stars and Juden marks.

kek_saved_the_world posted this video with a note: “General Barr secretly created a Federal Army that he sent out to stop the riots and arrested 80 key Antifa Capos.. they are ratting each other out and there are over 500 investigations into Antifa members. GITMO was expanded in 2018 for this and Kavanaugh confirmed Terrorists lose their protections.”

Winston posts:

CHANGE the name of New York state and city IMMEDIATELY!!!! Change ALL city and state documents to reflect the new name. ELIMINATE all references to the old name on ALL buildings and monuments. NOW!!

What was the Royal African Company?

https://www.history.com/news/what-was-the-royal-african-company

Led by the king’s younger brother James, the Duke of York (later King James II), this group had a monopoly on British trade with West Africa, including gold, silver and SLAVES.

President Trump tweets: Corrupt Joe Biden has confirmed that he “would give UNLIMITED Healthcare to Illegal Immigrants”. This would break our system and bring millions of people to the USA.

Alex Berensen tweeted: Most of the media somehow missed this (shocker!) – but on Thursday @ameracadpeds – the national umbrella organization of 67,000 US pediatricians – called for schools to reopen with “students physically present.”

Our note: Although this is a step forward, we strongly disagree with the social distancing and face mask mandates for any citizen. This is simply an attempt to get your children back into the public school indoctrination centers where the system can terrorize your wee ones with germ warfare and force you to vaccinate them with Fauci poisons. Once in school, the Marxist-educated teachers will continue to pour lies and propaganda into their minds.

This summer is a great time to look into homeschooling so that in the fall your family is prepared to exit the indoctrination-vaccination system and begin a new chapter in educating and enlightening your children. There are so many resources about homeschooling these days. Start your search and find ways to overcome obstacles. Your children and our nation’s future are worth it.

Hey – can an AIM graphic artist make us a hi-res face mask exempt card? We will post it here and suggest that folks laminate it. Then carry in their wallets or hang around their necks on a lanyard. It doesn’t have to look exactly like this, but we do like the red banner at the top. Patriots in other countries can put their nations’ logo over the USA logo.

WOKE CAT!

