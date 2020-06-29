.

Message From Michael Tellinger

Michael Tellinger is a South African author, politician, explorer and founder of the Ubuntu Party which supports the supply of free resources across society.

FOR MY FRIENDS IN THE USA

Watching the USA from the outside is like watching a great tragedy taking place – with the villains running freely causing more and more destruction – shifting the blame onto those who want to uphold peace and harmony and to simply live a beautiful life.

For all my friends in the USA – please be aware that your country is under full blown attack by the same Rothschild funded Bolshevik insurgent agents that caused most of the destruction and chaos in the world over the past 250 years.

This is the most dangerous organized crime syndicate on Earth. They have killed presidents, started wars, over-turned governments, abducted, tortured, extorted, bribed and murdered millions of people to retain their control over most of the world’s governments to date.

Among their more famous victims have been: Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Archduke Franz Ferdinand 1914; Tsar Nikolai Romanov 1918, JFK in 1963, Hendrik Verwoerd South African Prime minister 1966, and many world leaders who defied their banking system – including Muammar Gaddafi of Libya.

Donald Trump is the first leader to have broken that control and removed them from power in the USA by taking control of the FED.

This is why the attacks on him are so vicious and relentless, and they come from all sides. Since the USA was always the Rothschild’s strongest territory – to control the rest of the world, with its powerful army, these global criminals have pulled out all the stops to overturn a duly elected president. They have activated and unleashed all their assets to achieve this.

Since Trump controls the army and the FED, their main tool is the mainstream media, with its repeating lies and propaganda 24/7 to poison the minds of the people. They are fighting for their survival.

They will lie to your face, use human tragedy and emotion in their favour against you, destroy the economy, destroy cities and monuments, bring down an entire country, kill and deceive everyone – just to achieve victory. Please be aware of this. If they cannot destroy Trump – they will be finally destroyed after 250 years of global control.

If you live in the USA, it is very difficult to get a clear view of the situation, because most of the US media is part of the Cabal and toxic with ant Trump propaganda. Trump’s victory will liberate all other countries from the Rothschild control of all central banks and bring freedom to people everywhere.

Whether you like Trump or not, is not the issue – he is the only world leader who has defeated the Rothshilds by hijacking their central bank in the USA.

This happened quietly during March 2020, and without any media coverage, because the media is owned by the same of Rothschild banking empire.

TRUMP’s success against the deep state and their Communist, Bolshevik agents, is not about the USA surviving – it is about liberating the WHOLE WORLD from their bloodthirsty control.

Inform yourself – be smart – be aware. The freedom of the world depends on your next move and what happens in the USA in November 2020

In unity – Michael Tellinger

Like how the Rothschilds use the Jews and the Queen as their protective narrative shields?

It’s against the law to ask about the Queen’s finances which, of course, are managed by the Rothschilds. Furthermore, if you call out the Rothschilds directly, you are called an anti-Semite when you haven’t mentioned anything about their religious affiliation. We need to start calling out the ROTHSCHILDS, folks.

The Rothschild plan to exterminate humanity is now in full operation! They have been running “practice” genocides for centuries, perfecting their successes for the big take-down of the planet. Genocide 101 calls for the elderly, infirm, and incapacitated to be eliminated early on. This is what we saw when COVID carriers were placed in elder facilities. Once the old folks are eliminated, they will come for the next group of undesirables.

AIM Patriot Leaping Liberty dropped this poem under a previous Cat Report. We bring it to our attention and give thanks for this glass bead offering.

I too wonder like you.

In these wandering wonders,

Beautiful questions arise

Becoming my prayers.

The Cosmology of Seven

Seeds my faith.

The fruits of their labors

Draw my attention.

Qube and Biogeometric Sigils

Feed my nuclear raisins.

The lumps from the mines

Fuel the furnace.

Fourth generational butterflies,

At what stage do we spiral out of the cycle?

Leaping through the human virtues,

Every moment is an incarnation.

“Call my name!”

And the Nothing stops. *

Recognizing chaos

Gives definition to coherence.

Expose the corruption

And pray for the perps.

Sup on the fruits

Of the Leader and Our Spirit.

Respond to lone commenters.

See glass beads all around.

Billy Graham, 1973, Durban Crusade. First in history of S. Africa. Living Sound was there, provide Dr. Graham his sound system, then toured with Andre Crouch and the Disciples—the first mixed concert event since apartheid.

‘Jesus was neither black, nor white, he was brown skinned.’

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-02-21-In-Memory-of-Dr-Billy-Graham-by-Michael-McKibben-Founder-Leader-Technologies-Inventor-of-Social-Networking-Feb-21-2018.pdf

Whose getting tired of BAGPIPE Billy and his lack of VISIBLE action against his fellow SES colleagues and partners in crime? Nancy is, for one!

4moreyears posts:

True the Vote https://truethevote.org/ has a tool to search by your county and contact them about becoming an election worker.

Meet Christine Grady, wife of Anthony Fauci.

AlphaOmega posts:

National Open Carry laws should be the natural Republican party initiative response to the Democratic party “defund the police” movement

