The march towards worldwide

brought to you by the following bad actors

First, they need to “tag” us, but too many of us are resisting because we know where this leads…

…so they send in a Republican leader (thinking that we don’t know that the GOP is filled with enemy globalists) to tell us what to do. But we all know Mitch is literally in bed with China .

Patriots, pay attention who is advocating mandatory wearing of the mask. They would be members of the globalist faction and want to lock-step humanity into wearing the mask as a first step towards the end goal of total submission. Next you will be nudged into forced vaccinations and the Mark of the Beast; however, by the time they get you here, you will have little ability to resist their efforts in a peaceful manner.

You must resist the mask as though your life depended on it.

This is a Rothschild-Pilgrims Society PROGRAM of global extermination. Auschwitz was a trial run. You must inform your network so that we can get the word out to everyone in the world. We the People must reject the mask.

Zyklon B was the preferred extermination chemical in the Auschwitz gas chambers. Today we see this technique improved. Today’s global genocide will be carried out with a deadly combo of 5G, vaccinations, social credit scoring, and self-annihilation .

“It is no coincidence that the Oxford University start-up, Microsoft-funded facial recognition firm Onfido “has recently raised $100 million (now $200m) to boost its ID technology” to enable the creation of immunity passports. According to an interview with Onfido’s CEO, Husayn Kassai, the firm had previously offered a service that “automates background checks on prospective employees before they are accepted for work”; it would appear that immunity passports are a logical extension to what is, effectively, private sector spying on the workforce.”

Don’t forget who controls Senator Chinese-Controlled Mitch McConnell. Not pictured are all the big pharma companies he represents:

Mitch’s bed partner.

Speaking of China, remember Douglas telling you years ago that this is what China was doing with its gold?

Look who has been censored by Jack Dorsey:

We are living through a transition to totalitarianism

YourDaddyKnowsBest posts:

The American Postal Workers Union endorsed Joe Biden… And we’re supposed to trust them with our Mail-In Ballots?

