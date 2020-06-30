Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

The march towards worldwide

genocide

brought to you by the following bad actors

crown china who virus corona

First, they need to “tag” us, but too many of us are resisting because we know where this leads…

mask 666

…so they send in a Republican leader (thinking that we don’t know that the GOP is filled with enemy globalists) to tell us what to do. But we all know Mitch is literally in bed with China.

.

Mitch McConnell Calls for the Mandatory Wearing of the THE GENOCIDE MASK

.

There is no scientific data that shows Masks save lives, so why vote for Biden who would dictate that we all wear them?

.

Patriots, pay attention who is advocating mandatory wearing of the mask. They would be members of the globalist faction and want to lock-step humanity into wearing the mask as a first step towards the end goal of total submission. Next you will be nudged into forced vaccinations and the Mark of the Beast; however, by the time they get you here, you will have little ability to resist their efforts in a peaceful manner.

You must resist the mask as though your life depended on it.

This is a Rothschild-Pilgrims Society PROGRAM of global extermination. Auschwitz was a trial run. You must inform your network so that we can get the word out to everyone in the world. We the People must reject the mask.

.

genocide 2

.

Holocaust Survivor Judy Lysy – wearing the yellow star

.

socialists nazi

.

Zyklon B was the preferred extermination chemical in the Auschwitz gas chambers. Today we see this technique improved. Today’s global genocide will be carried out with a deadly combo of 5G, vaccinations, social credit scoring, and self-annihilation.

.

Ten Stages of Genocide

.

timeline vaccine id

Ten Actions Towards Vaccination for All

mask mark 666.

2022: A Vaccination Passport. The EU Keeps Quiet Over Suspicious Documents

.

Mark of the Beast Patent  60606

.

COVID–19: The Big Pharma players behind UK Government lockdown

“It is no coincidence that the Oxford University start-up, Microsoft-funded facial recognition firm Onfido “has recently raised $100 million (now $200m) to boost its ID technology” to enable the creation of immunity passports. According to an interview with Onfido’s CEO, Husayn Kassai, the firm had previously offered a service that “automates background checks on prospective employees before they are accepted for work”; it would appear that immunity passports are a logical extension to what is, effectively, private sector spying on the workforce.”

socialism mask

.

slave masks

.

Don’t forget who controls Senator Chinese-Controlled Mitch McConnell. Not pictured are all the big pharma companies he represents:

Mitch Mcconnell tatoo face

.

transrepublican chao mcconnell

.

Mitch’s bed partner.

china chao

.

Speaking of China, remember Douglas telling you years ago that this is what China was doing with its gold?

made in china gold

83 Tons Of Fake Gold Bars: Gold Market Rocked By Massive China Counterfeiting Scandal

.

Supreme Court Rules Law Creating Director of CFPB Unconstitutional – Severs Removal Clause, Retains Agency

.

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions

.

roberts queen pilgrims red

.

The privilege they erased from history.

.

enemies of people

.

At Least 17 States Alter Reopening Plans Amid Coronavirus Surge

.

Sigil

.

conspiracy theory

.

“SMART MARK ZOMBIES” | 2018 Netflix Cartoon Shows Mark of the Beast

.

do not consent

.

Jim Banks: New York Times Damaged National Security to Hurt Trump

.

Look who has been censored by Jack Dorsey:

sidney powell

.

Where Do I Start with Homeschooling?

.

mark zuckerburg

.

Hate speech ad boycott wipes Facebook of $56 billion

.

Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy Protection

.

nimby ken karen

.

Statue gets the last blow

.

The New (Pathologized) Totalitarianism

yellow star mask

We are living through a transition to totalitarianism

London Spins Out Of Control As Met Police Abandon Streets

.

corona media propaganda

.

medical advice on mask

.

YourDaddyKnowsBest posts:

The American Postal Workers Union endorsed Joe Biden… And we’re supposed to trust them with our Mail-In Ballots?

.

TOP 10 MEMES Attack of the Clones

.

noose on statue

.

John Roberts traitor

.

range target

.

Below is an historical video that you will want in your family historical records. We recommend the listen as it is as pertinent today as it was over 20 years ago.

Dr. Stanley Montieth. (Feb. 01, 2007). The Forbidden Secret, Dr. Stanley Monteith Explains, the hidden secrets of the elites! Taped at The Granada Forum. Radio Liberty.

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2007-02-01-The-Forbidden-Secret-by-Dr-Stanley-Monteith-Explains-the-hidden-secrets-of-the-elites-Taped-at-The-Granada-Forum-Radio-Liberty-Feb-01-2007.mp4

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2007-02-01-The-Forbidden-Secret-by-Dr-Stanley-Monteith-Explains-the-hidden-secrets-of-the-elites!-Taped-at-The-Granada-Forum-Radio-Liberty-Feb-01-2007.mp4

Dr. Stanley Monteith Explains, the hidden secrets of the elites!

.

Dr. Monteith mentions Operation Keelhaul.

eloyan marcosovichhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1USVgznCfQQ&feature=youtu.be

Michael McKibben helped Vladislav Eloyan, the grandson of Rotefan Eloyan, tell his grandfather’s story of one such repatriation and 5.5-year internment in 10 Soviet prisons and labor camps—so the world would not forget his valiant grandpa “Roman,” as the GI’s of the U.S. 69th Infantry Division called him after they literally picked him up off the streets in the chaos that followed the German surrender.

https://www.69th-infantry-division.com/whowhere/photoo3-Eloyan-Rotefan-Marcosovich.html up off the streets and gave him food and shelter.

.

.

mike miner

Calling on all miners! Michael needs some help going through the Tax-Exempt Foundations documents attached. It is a 2,000 page doc. Pay particular attention to the names we have been writing about – deWorms, Rhodes, Rockefeller, Warburg, Rothschilds, Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, Ford, communism.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B._Carroll_Reece

carroll reeceBrazilla “B.” Carroll Reece (TN 1st, 1951-1961; RNC chair, 1946-1948)

United States House Select Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations

.

Rep. B. Carroll Reese (TN 1st, 1951-1961; RNC chair, 1946-1948). (May 10, 1954). Hearings by the Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations, 83rd Congress, 2nd Session, H. Res. 217, Pt. 1, pgs. 1-943, May 10-Jul 09, 1954, B. Carroll Reece, Chairman, 2086 pgs. GPO.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf

Miners: As you look through the document, if you find something of interest, take a snip of the screen with the page number. Then the mining team will check it out and present in our standard way. We don’t know what you will find in here, but if you have been a student in the AIM School of Truth for awhile, you will know when you have found a NUGGET.

The AFI team reviewed the first 300 today and left notes below. Send us what you find.

tax-exempt foundations

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=1643

p. 1643

carnegie endowment

Norman Dodd, Research Director

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=2

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/1980-Interview-with-Norman-Dodd-in-1980-The-Secret-Agenda-of-Tax-Exempt-Foundations-produced-and-remastered-by-Dr-Stan-Monteith-autumn-2009-Radio-Liberty-Jul-01-2009.mp4

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=219

p. 219.

fabian systemincome tax act

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=220

p. 220

national federal socialism

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=221

p.  221

john deweylaws GodDewey radicalismteachers college

.

EXTRAORDINARY NEW PROOF: VLADIMIR LENIN & COMMUNISM WERE CREATED BY GLOBALIST NEWSMEN FROM THE BRITISH-AMERICAN PILGRIMS SOCIETY

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/vladimir-lenin-communism-were-created.html

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=223

Rockefellerjack london

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_London

(1876-1916)

jack london 2intercollegiate socialist societystanfordfabians

The march of opposite meanings. Sounds like the names today, like Media Matters, Open Society Foundations…

communist front organizationscommunist front organizations 2robert lovettsmith act victimsdewey philosophygeneral education boardnew york universityedward r murrowsoviet unionmoscow internationalmawr collegenew deal planseventh graderspropagandacalifornia education

.

