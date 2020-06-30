.
The march towards worldwide
brought to you by the following bad actors
First, they need to “tag” us, but too many of us are resisting because we know where this leads…
…so they send in a Republican leader (thinking that we don’t know that the GOP is filled with enemy globalists) to tell us what to do. But we all know Mitch is literally in bed with China.
Mitch McConnell Calls for the Mandatory Wearing of the THE GENOCIDE MASK
There is no scientific data that shows Masks save lives, so why vote for Biden who would dictate that we all wear them?
Patriots, pay attention who is advocating mandatory wearing of the mask. They would be members of the globalist faction and want to lock-step humanity into wearing the mask as a first step towards the end goal of total submission. Next you will be nudged into forced vaccinations and the Mark of the Beast; however, by the time they get you here, you will have little ability to resist their efforts in a peaceful manner.
You must resist the mask as though your life depended on it.
This is a Rothschild-Pilgrims Society PROGRAM of global extermination. Auschwitz was a trial run. You must inform your network so that we can get the word out to everyone in the world. We the People must reject the mask.
Holocaust Survivor Judy Lysy – wearing the yellow star
Zyklon B was the preferred extermination chemical in the Auschwitz gas chambers. Today we see this technique improved. Today’s global genocide will be carried out with a deadly combo of 5G, vaccinations, social credit scoring, and self-annihilation.
Ten Stages of Genocide
Ten Actions Towards Vaccination for All
2022: A Vaccination Passport. The EU Keeps Quiet Over Suspicious Documents
Mark of the Beast Patent 60606
COVID–19: The Big Pharma players behind UK Government lockdown
“It is no coincidence that the Oxford University start-up, Microsoft-funded facial recognition firm Onfido “has recently raised $100 million (now $200m) to boost its ID technology” to enable the creation of immunity passports. According to an interview with Onfido’s CEO, Husayn Kassai, the firm had previously offered a service that “automates background checks on prospective employees before they are accepted for work”; it would appear that immunity passports are a logical extension to what is, effectively, private sector spying on the workforce.”
Don’t forget who controls Senator Chinese-Controlled Mitch McConnell. Not pictured are all the big pharma companies he represents:
Mitch’s bed partner.
Speaking of China, remember Douglas telling you years ago that this is what China was doing with its gold?
83 Tons Of Fake Gold Bars: Gold Market Rocked By Massive China Counterfeiting Scandal
Supreme Court Rules Law Creating Director of CFPB Unconstitutional – Severs Removal Clause, Retains Agency
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions
The privilege they erased from history.
At Least 17 States Alter Reopening Plans Amid Coronavirus Surge
“SMART MARK ZOMBIES” | 2018 Netflix Cartoon Shows Mark of the Beast
Jim Banks: New York Times Damaged National Security to Hurt Trump
World Trade Plunges. Here’s Why it’s Even Worse in Reality: China’s Deep-Fake Data Comes to Light
Look who has been censored by Jack Dorsey:
Where Do I Start with Homeschooling?
Hate speech ad boycott wipes Facebook of $56 billion
Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy Protection
UK Mall Giant Intu Collapses Into Bankruptcy
Who Will Get Hit When Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) Blow Up? Banks or Unsuspecting “Market Participants”?
Statue gets the last blow
The New (Pathologized) Totalitarianism
We are living through a transition to totalitarianism
London Spins Out Of Control As Met Police Abandon Streets
YourDaddyKnowsBest posts:
The American Postal Workers Union endorsed Joe Biden… And we’re supposed to trust them with our Mail-In Ballots?
TOP 10 MEMES Attack of the Clones
Below is an historical video that you will want in your family historical records. We recommend the listen as it is as pertinent today as it was over 20 years ago.
Dr. Stanley Montieth. (Feb. 01, 2007). The Forbidden Secret, Dr. Stanley Monteith Explains, the hidden secrets of the elites! Taped at The Granada Forum. Radio Liberty.
https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2007-02-01-The-Forbidden-Secret-by-Dr-Stanley-Monteith-Explains-the-hidden-secrets-of-the-elites-Taped-at-The-Granada-Forum-Radio-Liberty-Feb-01-2007.mp4
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2007-02-01-The-Forbidden-Secret-by-Dr-Stanley-Monteith-Explains-the-hidden-secrets-of-the-elites!-Taped-at-The-Granada-Forum-Radio-Liberty-Feb-01-2007.mp4
Dr. Stanley Monteith Explains, the hidden secrets of the elites!
Dr. Monteith mentions Operation Keelhaul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1USVgznCfQQ&feature=youtu.be
Michael McKibben helped Vladislav Eloyan, the grandson of Rotefan Eloyan, tell his grandfather’s story of one such repatriation and 5.5-year internment in 10 Soviet prisons and labor camps—so the world would not forget his valiant grandpa “Roman,” as the GI’s of the U.S. 69th Infantry Division called him after they literally picked him up off the streets in the chaos that followed the German surrender.
https://www.69th-infantry-division.com/whowhere/photoo3-Eloyan-Rotefan-Marcosovich.html up off the streets and gave him food and shelter.
Calling on all miners! Michael needs some help going through the Tax-Exempt Foundations documents attached. It is a 2,000 page doc. Pay particular attention to the names we have been writing about – deWorms, Rhodes, Rockefeller, Warburg, Rothschilds, Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, Ford, communism.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B._Carroll_Reece
Brazilla “B.” Carroll Reece (TN 1st, 1951-1961; RNC chair, 1946-1948)
United States House Select Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations
Rep. B. Carroll Reese (TN 1st, 1951-1961; RNC chair, 1946-1948). (May 10, 1954). Hearings by the Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations, 83rd Congress, 2nd Session, H. Res. 217, Pt. 1, pgs. 1-943, May 10-Jul 09, 1954, B. Carroll Reece, Chairman, 2086 pgs. GPO.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf
Miners: As you look through the document, if you find something of interest, take a snip of the screen with the page number. Then the mining team will check it out and present in our standard way. We don’t know what you will find in here, but if you have been a student in the AIM School of Truth for awhile, you will know when you have found a NUGGET.
The AFI team reviewed the first 300 today and left notes below. Send us what you find.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=1643
Norman Dodd, Research Director
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=2
https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/1980-Interview-with-Norman-Dodd-in-1980-The-Secret-Agenda-of-Tax-Exempt-Foundations-produced-and-remastered-by-Dr-Stan-Monteith-autumn-2009-Radio-Liberty-Jul-01-2009.mp4
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=219
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=220
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=221
EXTRAORDINARY NEW PROOF: VLADIMIR LENIN & COMMUNISM WERE CREATED BY GLOBALIST NEWSMEN FROM THE BRITISH-AMERICAN PILGRIMS SOCIETY
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/vladimir-lenin-communism-were-created.html
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf#page=223
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_London
(1876-1916)
The march of opposite meanings. Sounds like the names today, like Media Matters, Open Society Foundations…
Presidential Tweets Today
.
