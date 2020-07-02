.
MASSIVE WIN – NAFTA Loophole Closed – Canada and Mexico Agree to U.S. Approval Authority of *ANY* Future Trade Agreements With Third Parties
MindsetRoulette posts:
First we make North America Great Again… Then we make South America Great Again… Little by little we can build more 1st world nations across the globe.
America can’t house the planet, but we can go back to using our economic might to spread the values and freedoms the planet is craving. We used to end slavery, oppression, and human rights violations. I’d love to see us get back to that.
At the very least, a North America power house would be a massive accomplishment for humanity.
USMCA Officially in Effect – Statement from USTR Robert Lighthizer
“Effective today the manufacturing of North American products must originate in North America. No longer will Canada and Mexico be allowed to “assemble” component goods from Asia and transport them as finished North American goods into the U.S. market.
The immediate impacts from this trade-loophole closure will be felt over the next several months and years. Yes, things are rapidly about to change… and when you understand the details you also understand why the Democrats need to exploit a fictitious COVID fear to stop the explosion of U.S. economic growth that will follow.”
scrap1ron posts:
Thank you President Trump. Rust belt communities such as mine were devastated by that NAFTA agreement. The globalist bastards of the Chamber of Commerce and their bought and paid for politicians sold us out. The economic harm they caused and their depraved indifference to the plight of those American families will never be forgotten. An article in National Review, “White working class rust belt communities deserve to die” by Kevin Williamson tells you all you need to know about how they despise us.
National Review: White Working Class Communities ‘Morally Indefensible… They Deserve to Die’
A pox on them all. I hope the Chicoms nationalize their China based assets and they lose their shirts.
Yeah, it’s personal.
Hope you were watching, Mr. Perot.
A Giant Sucking Sound : Ross Perot
2KEK_Chigurh posts:
All my engineering friends are seeing an uptick in employment opportunity. Recruiters reaching out, interviews etc.
That cheeky GEOTUS bastard has done it gents. Eliminate H1B and guess what, high paying engineering jobs for fucking Americans!!!!
Another bullshit leftist narrative being crushed.
God bless Trump.
Libertas_Vel_Mors adds:
I can confirm that it’s on the rise. I’ve been getting a steady increase over the last couple of weeks for technical positions (software engineering, DevOps, SRE, full-stack, the like.) A month ago, only Amazon (AWS) would bother sending unsolicited emails (because even with the IT/tech/dev side, it’s a damn boiler room with fairly high turnover).
Note: I’m not looking. My LinkedIn shit specifically says I’m not looking, and I hadn’t touched Monster/Indeed/CB/etc in years..
Now it’s not as hot and heavy as it was back in January, but it is way more frequent now than in April and May.
PATRIOTS do not submit to the tyranny that this mask symbol represents. Trump has to placate the fake news for now. Trump supporters do not have to placate Fox News propagandists and refuse to submit to the GENOCIDE MASK. Are you making noise about this first step towards being a prisoner on the Rothschild Earth Plantation?
Trump talks ‘larger’ stimulus, face masks and Russian bounties with FOX Business
Remember, first news to check for the day is the Trump Twitter scroll. We have his tweet link at the bottom of each Cat Report and hope that the first link you click as you scroll down the Cat Report pageare Trump Tweets.
Are the fireworks just beginning?
Will this be a season of FIREWORKS to restore the Republic? NAFTA is dead. The future of America is looking great again.
July 01, 2020—Control of major newspaper editorial policy ensured that J.P. Morgan in the U.S. and his Rothschild handlers in Great Britain could spoof and hoard gold and silver with to enhance their wealth and control government policies perpetually.
Suppressed 1954 Congressional Records prove J.P. Morgan acted in sedition with the British Pilgrims Society, including the Rothschilds, to control gold and silver prices, and were even behind the formation of the RAND CORPORATION–the American-British war combine.
Rep. B. Carroll Reece, (TN 1st). (Dec. 16, 1954). H. RES. 217 REPORT: Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Organizations especially those that may be engaged in un-American and subversive activities for political purposes, propaganda, or attempts to influence legislation (e.g. Carnegie, Rockefeller, Ford Foundations), 83rd Congress, 1st Session, 445 pgs. GPO. (35MB).
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-rothschilds-use-mass-surveillance.html#jpmorgan-newspaper-treachery
https://tinyurl.com/ybjd4fzg
Meet BlackRock, the New Great Vampire Squid
HISTORICAL NEWS 2008
THE SECRET BAILOUT OF JPMORGAN:
HOW INSIDER TRADING LOOTED BEAR STEARNS AND THE AMERICAN TAXPAYER
Patriots from around the world are comparing notes and figuring out that our common enemies are the Rothschilds and central banks.
How the Bankers Took Over the World
At Least 23 Arrests as Seattle Police Clear Out CHOP: ‘Failure to Disperse, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Assault’
AG Barr Commends Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best for Ending CHOP
No bending knees in Orange Park and Green Cove Springs, Florida! Open the tweet and listen what they have to say to BLM.
Based Clay County Sheriff says he will deputize all gun owners in the county!
Ackman419 says:
If President Trump doesn’t wear a mask, neither do I.
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida ‘Not Going Back’ on Reopening Despite Rise in Coronavirus Cases
Massive Shifts Underway, Rental Market Reacts in Near-Real Time: Rents Plunge in San Francisco & Oil Patch, Drop in Expensive Cities. But Long List of Double-Digit Gainers
budklatsch reminds us:
It is our patriotic duty to vote and preserve the Republic. The other choice is a socialist state. NO THIRD OUTCOME possible.
TWITTER REMOVED TRUMP’S TWEET | After 100k retweets and 350k likes
The image below was STRICKEN by Jack Dorsey.
Watch the clean-up of another FAILED attempt at socialism.
Ain’t No Grave (Official Lyric Video) – Bethel Music & Molly Skaggs | VICTORY
Donald Trump: De Blasio ‘Denigrating’ Fifth Avenue with BLM Mural that Will ‘Antagonize New York’s Finest’
New York COVID Compliance Authority Issue Subpoenas Requiring Forced Depositions With Contact Tracers
Facebook to Ban Anti-Government ‘Boogaloo’ Groups
COVIDIOT ALERT!! Is Conway clueless about the genocide agenda that requires identification as a first step?
Or is Conway a secret agent for the globalshits?
Kellyanne Conway join calls for mask-wearing in public
No surprise here. The GOP globalshits reveal who they are.
Hundreds Of Bush Administration Officials Declare Support For Joe Biden
Another reason to consider homeschooling concerns the stability of the teaching staff. Will teachers stay on the job, especially with the draconian measures of some states requiring middle school boys and girls to wear masks during the school day, while requiring teachers to indoctrinate them with Common Crap Curriculum, Marxist Chicago math, and 64 flavors of perverted sex. Don’t let your children be guinea pigs for Tavistock social experiments!
More than 40 Bay Area school principals in quarantine after in-person meeting
lustmorden wants patriots to note:
Check out the WA order!! It’s completely toothless:
WHEN AM I REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK OR CLOTH FACE COVERING?
I have a reason I cannot wear a face covering. Am I required to document or prove that? No, the order does not require you to document or prove a reason for not wearing a face covering. If a business won’t allow you to enter their office or store, ask them what accommodations they can provide such as curb-side pick-up, delivery or virtual meeting options.
Should I say something if someone near me isn’t wearing a face covering? No. Someone may have a medical reason for not wearing a face covering. Whether those around you are wearing face coverings or not, focus on keeping 6 feet of distance between you and washing your hands often.
What should I do if I see someone not wearing a mask? Nothing. Some people have conditions or circumstances that would make wearing a cloth face covering difficult or dangerous. Just wear your mask and stay six feet away.
IT GETS BETTER:
Cloth Face Coverings and Masks FAQ
Are businesses required to enforce the order for the public to wear face coverings? No. Businesses are not responsible to enforce the order, but they CAN refuse entry or service to customers who are not wearing face coverings. They must provide accommodations to people who indicate they have a condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering, such as curbside delivery.
I have a reason I cannot wear a face covering. Am I required to document or prove that? No, the order does not require that. Please do not contact your healthcare provider to obtain documentation.
You Vill Be Masked, Marked & Chipped? – Consent Voluntary, Enforcement Mandatory
