First we make North America Great Again… Then we make South America Great Again… Little by little we can build more 1st world nations across the globe.

America can’t house the planet, but we can go back to using our economic might to spread the values and freedoms the planet is craving. We used to end slavery, oppression, and human rights violations. I’d love to see us get back to that.

At the very least, a North America power house would be a massive accomplishment for humanity.

“Effective today the manufacturing of North American products must originate in North America. No longer will Canada and Mexico be allowed to “assemble” component goods from Asia and transport them as finished North American goods into the U.S. market.

The immediate impacts from this trade-loophole closure will be felt over the next several months and years. Yes, things are rapidly about to change… and when you understand the details you also understand why the Democrats need to exploit a fictitious COVID fear to stop the explosion of U.S. economic growth that will follow.”

scrap1ron posts:

Thank you President Trump. Rust belt communities such as mine were devastated by that NAFTA agreement. The globalist bastards of the Chamber of Commerce and their bought and paid for politicians sold us out. The economic harm they caused and their depraved indifference to the plight of those American families will never be forgotten. An article in National Review, “White working class rust belt communities deserve to die” by Kevin Williamson tells you all you need to know about how they despise us.

A pox on them all. I hope the Chicoms nationalize their China based assets and they lose their shirts.

Yeah, it’s personal.

Hope you were watching, Mr. Perot.

2KEK_Chigurh posts:

All my engineering friends are seeing an uptick in employment opportunity. Recruiters reaching out, interviews etc.

That cheeky GEOTUS bastard has done it gents. Eliminate H1B and guess what, high paying engineering jobs for fucking Americans!!!!

Another bullshit leftist narrative being crushed.

God bless Trump.

Libertas_Vel_Mors adds:

I can confirm that it’s on the rise. I’ve been getting a steady increase over the last couple of weeks for technical positions (software engineering, DevOps, SRE, full-stack, the like.) A month ago, only Amazon (AWS) would bother sending unsolicited emails (because even with the IT/tech/dev side, it’s a damn boiler room with fairly high turnover).

Note: I’m not looking. My LinkedIn shit specifically says I’m not looking, and I hadn’t touched Monster/Indeed/CB/etc in years..

Now it’s not as hot and heavy as it was back in January, but it is way more frequent now than in April and May.

PATRIOTS do not submit to the tyranny that this mask symbol represents. Trump has to placate the fake news for now. Trump supporters do not have to placate Fox News propagandists and refuse to submit to the GENOCIDE MASK. Are you making noise about this first step towards being a prisoner on the Rothschild Earth Plantation?

Remember, first news to check for the day is the Trump Twitter scroll. We have his tweet link at the bottom of each Cat Report and hope that the first link you click as you scroll down the Cat Report pageare Trump Tweets.

Are the fireworks just beginning?

Will this be a season of FIREWORKS to restore the Republic? NAFTA is dead. The future of America is looking great again.

July 01, 2020—Control of major newspaper editorial policy ensured that J.P. Morgan in the U.S. and his Rothschild handlers in Great Britain could spoof and hoard gold and silver with to enhance their wealth and control government policies perpetually.

Suppressed 1954 Congressional Records prove J.P. Morgan acted in sedition with the British Pilgrims Society, including the Rothschilds, to control gold and silver prices, and were even behind the formation of the RAND CORPORATION–the American-British war combine.

Rep. B. Carroll Reece, (TN 1st). (Dec. 16, 1954). H. RES. 217 REPORT: Special Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Organizations especially those that may be engaged in un-American and subversive activities for political purposes, propaganda, or attempts to influence legislation (e.g. Carnegie, Rockefeller, Ford Foundations), 83rd Congress, 1st Session, 445 pgs. GPO. (35MB).

Full story [AUDIO]:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/06/how-rothschilds-use-mass-surveillance.html#jpmorgan-newspaper-treachery

https://tinyurl.com/ybjd4fzg

HISTORICAL NEWS 2008

Patriots from around the world are comparing notes and figuring out that our common enemies are the Rothschilds and central banks.

No bending knees in Orange Park and Green Cove Springs, Florida! Open the tweet and listen what they have to say to BLM.

Ackman419 says:

If President Trump doesn’t wear a mask, neither do I.

budklatsch reminds us:

It is our patriotic duty to vote and preserve the Republic. The other choice is a socialist state. NO THIRD OUTCOME possible.

The image below was STRICKEN by Jack Dorsey.

COVIDIOT ALERT!! Is Conway clueless about the genocide agenda that requires identification as a first step?

Or is Conway a secret agent for the globalshits?

No surprise here. The GOP globalshits reveal who they are.

Another reason to consider homeschooling concerns the stability of the teaching staff. Will teachers stay on the job, especially with the draconian measures of some states requiring middle school boys and girls to wear masks during the school day, while requiring teachers to indoctrinate them with Common Crap Curriculum, Marxist Chicago math, and 64 flavors of perverted sex. Don’t let your children be guinea pigs for Tavistock social experiments!

