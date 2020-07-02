.

“The language of the bill, which is now crucial, states: “If the Secretary of State determines that a foreign person is materially contributing to, has materially contributed to, or attempts to materially contribute to the failure of the Government of China to meet its obligations under the Joint Declaration of the Basic Law” then the US is to impose sanctions on it. That is broad enough to cover anyone in the Chinese or Hong Kong government, security services, and/or civil servants. The bill also states any foreign financial institution that conduct “significant transactions” with anyone in the Hong Kong government or the National People’s Congress (NPC), or in the Hong Kong China Liaison Office, will likewise be cut off from the US financial system.”

Longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday on a six-count indictment charging her with grooming young girls for sex.

The British socialite, 58, was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m., sources told The Post.

The just-unsealed indictment charges stem from Maxwell’s role “in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein” as early as 1994, court papers say.

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18,” the indictment says.

Techno Fog tweets: More arrests expected (timing unknown) in the Epstein sex trafficking conspiracy. Maxwell indictment: references 1994-1997. Epstein indictment: references a conspiracy from 2002-2005. Epstein indictment: specifies 3 employees who facilitated abuse of minors in 2004-2005.

Everybody is posting:

Ghislaine Maxwell did NOT kill herself.

MR52 posts:

Get her the hell away from SDNY. They say they got her in New Hampshire. That is Durham country.

Lets hope it goes through the New Hampshire District court and this guy has it.

Not looking good for Randy Andy …

Attorney Bradley Edwards Explains the Latest on Jeffrey Epstein’s Prosecution Start at 5:30

Remember this lovely painting hanging in Epstein’s residence?

l4grasshopper remarks:

This is a very important decision. It prevents the Dems from misusing and lying about Grand Jury testimony before the election.

“The bill would state participation in contact tracing shall be voluntary, and no contact or infected person shall be compelled to participate in, nor be prohibited from participating in, contact tracing.”

henry is seeing an historical pattern:

NAZIs were so ahead of their time. Are Uyghur skin lamp shades making a comeback in Western China now?

Keep in mind that the process of genocide is occurring in other countries which are at a different stage of the process than your country may be. The Uyghurs are in the final stages and their physical bodies are now being harvested for hair, organs, skin.

In America, we are at the first stage of genocide with the identification step – WEAR THE MASK. This is why you must resist wearing or complying. Once enough sheeple move to the next stages – vaccinations and microchipping, it will be impossible to go back.

Others need to see you walking face-naked through the grocery store. You might give them courage to do the same.

Jim in TN posts:

Need has nothing to do with it. Just milking their victims for every last thing of value. Hair, gold teeth, the clothes off of their backs, could have all been taken without the NAZIs killing anyone. And the killing could have been done without taking anything.

But they chose to do both. And to invest significant resources into destroying productive members of society at a time when they desperately needed both to fight their wars.

We already know the chinese are harvesting organs for donation. Throwing people in concentration camps and robbing them of their hair, for your own profit is pretty gruesome to begin with. But when they are already harvesting organs, it is important to wonder if the hair donor survived their donation.

BONUS from AIM Patriot Kearney who made these hi-res images for us. Scale to size once you download the file, then print and use as you wish. We recommend that you laminate them so they look “official”. Wear them from a lanyard so that folks with mask fear can see how easy it is to be face-naked. Make a few for friends. Pass around the networks and let’s help folks get over their mass hysteria.

THANK YOU KEARNEY!!

Search for laminating pouches or sheets at your office supply store. You can also purchase lanyards there. Or you can slip the card into a name badge sleeve that hangs from a lanyard – you might have one lying around from the last conference you attended that required name badges.

