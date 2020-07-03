Do Face Masks Actually Filter The Air We Breath Against Viruses? An Engineer’s Perspective.

Anonymous Patriot Engineer. (Jul. 03, 2020). Do Face Masks Actually Filter The Air We Breath Against Viruses? An Engineer’s Perspective.

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Do-Face-Masks-Actually-Filter-The-Air-We-Breathe-Against-Viruses-July-3-2020.pdf

Listen to Michael, Douglas and Tyla discuss this finding.



Raw video file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Face-Mask-has-Engineering-Flaws.mp3



….continue to read the report





Listen to Douglas and Tyla explain why America is in big trouble. This is a shocking finding that you need to scale to your friends and family. Contact your elected representatives immediately and demand that this legislation be terminated.

