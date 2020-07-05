.

Founding Father of our Restored Republic

Christoph Joseph Leather, replying to @bennyjohnson

I’m right here in the middle of it. The people are saying screw it. I don’t know where they get them but seems like everybody has the good stuff (illegal fireworks) big mortars almost professional pyrotechnic sized. Fireworks going off like a war zone in every direction

AIM Patriot Marianne writes:

President Trump’s message in his Mt. Rushmore speech, today, was a call to action on the part of patriots. It will no longer do to simply go to rallies and shout “USA! USA!” aim4truth is right to exhort us all to engage immediately in mass civil disobedience.

That would be a massive withdrawal of consent by American patriots. Our government can only act by the consent of the governed. What other way is there to withdraw consent? We’ve been trying to simply tell them, in multiple ways, since the beginning of the Tea Party. But they are not listening.

There is, however, nothing at all that government can do when the people refuse to obey them. Their power drops to zero in an instant. That is how to save the nation, save our founding principles–by ACTING on them!

The globalshits are nudging humanity into global genocide. WAKE UP and stop wearing that damn face muzzle. The next thing will be tattoos (microchips) and boxcars (autonomous vehicles).

The White House released a statement Saturday morning indicating President Trump has signed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until August 8.

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, the president signed into law: S. 4116, which (1) reauthorizes lending under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through August 8, 2020; and (2) separates the authorized limits for commitments under the PPP from other Small Business Administration loan programs. – the statement read

lustmorden posts:

How about suing on the basis that cloth masks are just clothing, not PPE or medical devices, and therefore mask mandates are infringing on 1A?

vfr2imc says:

Ohio attorney here.

I’m in.

I’m not a ConLaw attorney, but I’ll happily do some pro bono local counsel under the expertise of someone who knows what they’re doing.

Admitted in all of the state of Ohio and federally in the Southern District of Ohio.

DemsKnow Everything joins the WOKE crowd:

Criminal defense attorney here. I represent clients throughout Maryland. I’ve handled charges from first degree murder to fishing without a license. If you have any friends who are charged with the mentioned or related charges then please PM me.

Longview News-Journal tweets: Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb says his office will not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s order requiring residents to wear a face covering in public places. He also will not require deputies to wear masks while on duty.

AIM Patriot Peg C. sent us a note with this monument to the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

I wanted to wish you and Douglas and your family and staff a Happy Independence Day! Thank you for all your efforts in helping keep America free from tyranny providing us with truth every day!!!

May Freedom & Liberty and Justice for all prevail in America!

Buce-Nudo points out:

Hydrochloroquine (generic Plaquenil): $10-15 for 30 tablets (about $0.30/pill)

Remsdesivir/Veklury treatment (Gilead Sciences): “5-day treatment course using 6 vials” at $2,340 ($390/vial)

Hmm…

Edit: $390 per vial is just the price being charged to the government by Gilead, not insurance companies…

AIM Patriot David Michael posts:

Thank you for all your work you doing to help us be informed you are truly God sent 😊😊😊

Our reply:

Our life’s mission has always been to teach. But, alas, public schools have been filled with Pilgrims Society indoctrination as part of the Rothschild plan to weaken America. Tyla and Douglas are teachers who, with the power of internet scalability, thanks to our dear colleague Michael McKibben, can teach a world as easily as they could teach one of their classes.

Each Cat Report is a lesson plan in American and world history along with current events sprinkled with fun and high-energy because we are citizens addicted to truth –

C.A.T.s.

Some of you figured out awhile ago that you are actually being ‘homeschooled’ in the AIM School of Truth. Enjoy. Learn. Become a truth teacher, yourself.

“Education” is not the indoctrination and brainwashing that you received in public schools. Real education lifts the human being from the mire of ignorance into the heights of knowledge and self-mastery. It is not a series of lock-steps through grades and hallways, tests and stress. Education, when delivered by education professionals like the Gabriels, nourishes the soul. We all yearn for truth.

Until we are able to re-invent American education so that your children can be educated as human beings and not slaves to the Rothschild debt system, we suggest homeschooling. For those considering charter schools, we caution you. Many states require charter schools to operate with the same restrictions as any other public school. It’s public school “lite” – same Common Crap Curriculum, Marxist math, and state-certified, unionized, radicalized teachers.

What we need are VOUCHERS for parents to use for choice education.

Vouchers from the federal government would go directly to parents. The parents pay the education provider the voucher, directly. We would recommend a minimum requirement that the vouchers could only be used at schools and programs that included a civics curriculum and which held a license, accreditation, or some official recognition as a legitimate educational operation. Taxpayers want a little bang for their buck – and we will gladly pay to educate citizens about American history and government, at the very least.

The federal government would get out of the education (indoctrination) business and education would go back to local and state levels. States and localities would keep their educational funds and would financially support education in their states according to their citizen’s wishes. Federal vouchers would supplement state student aid revenue, but be awarded directly to the school by the parent-consumer.

Imagine cottage schools for young children in your community where parents join together to share homeschooling, while helping one another out with “childcare” issues. Imagine a high school student who is wild about robots, attending a vocational school with a rigorous STEM program aligned with a company like Bosch or Ford … with a great job waiting for him/her upon graduation.

Vouchers could be used at private schools, public and charters, cottage schools, and even homeschooling supplies and materials. Of course, we will need to carefully develop this program so that we aren’t funding anti-American schools like Fethullah Gulen’s.

All schools, colleges, and educational institutions (with the exception of vocational education perhaps) in the United States have been infiltrated with communist and Marxist ideologies. In the last few Cat Reports, we have been taking apart the 1954 Reece Committee Hearings. This is a congressional record that was NOT available to AMERICANS for review – removed from the archives. An AIM Patriot in the UK sent us the missing pages… and then it all made sense why these pages were missing.

It shows the long game that the globalshits have been using and which Trump is now calling out, like he did at last night’s Mt. Rushmore speech:

This is the Reece Committee Hearings, if you missed it:

2086 pgs. Reece Committee HEARINGS

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-10-Hearings-by-Spec-Comm-to-Investig-Tax-Exempt-Fndns-Rep-B-Carroll-Reece-(TN-1st-1951-1961-RNC-chair-1946-1948)-Chair-83rd-Cong-2nd-Sess-H-Res-217-Pt-1-943-2086-pgs-GPO.pdf

It clearly shows a well-crafted plan of how the globalshits run non-profits that infiltrate our educational, cultural, and artistic institutions, teaching colleges, television programming to INDOCTRINATE Americans, with the end result being a generation of young people who are clueless about America’s history and special mission, and whose hatred almost destroyed our great nation.

As far as Betsy doNothing DeVos, from what we can tell, she is in place to hold together the Department of Education so that the globalshits can keep control over the indoctrination curriculum. This Amway globalist will not be dismantling the Department of Education anytime soon. Education belongs at the STATE and LOCAL levels, not the federal, totalitarian level.

supermagafragilistic points out:

What they actually fear the most is homeschooling but they’re not worried now because it hasn’t taken off to the point where classrooms are emptying. The decent chunk of the school budget comes on a per student basis. Actually, a lot of things are based on a per student basis. There’s roughly one teacher per 25 or so kids, so for every 25 or so kids, you can no longer justify having 1 teacher and that position will be cut.

Basically, if enough people pulled their kids out of school the industry would bleed positions. The voucher system scares the shit of school systems because they know that if parents had a choice as to where their kids went to school, instead of just the one you happen to live near, there are schools that would shutter their doors within a year.

NPC1234567 adds:

In addition, the trades were trashed and kids scared into needing to go to college in order to be “successful”. They end up indoctrinated, radicalized, massively in debt, and without any useful skills.

You as a parent have the greatest power and responsibility to guard and to garden your child’s mind. As a history teacher, I strongly advocate learning along side your child and then talk about what is being learned in the classroom. Hillsdale’s new online course on US history is excellent and power. If your child is in APUSH, I highly recommend MAGA parents to do the online course WITH their young scholar. School reform begins with parents. Great course: https://online.hillsdale.edu/landing/the-great-american-story

It’s not just the “news propaganda” that is curated, it’s the fake history that they teach in schools and print in books. The Pilgrims Society uses all kinds of insidious propaganda and lies to keep citizens from the world knowing the real truth about the way our planet is ruled by the Rothschilds, Pilgrims, and the British Evil Empire.

This is why patriots must reject their false narratives. Turn off the television programming, even fake Fox News. Reject all forms of corporate media. Do not place your children into their brainwashing tanks called public schools and stop putting yourself and your children in massive debt to support their Marxist universities.

Voters in Russia have approved constitutional amendments to ban same-sex “marriage” and to declare “a belief in God” a core national value.

Russia’s Central Election Commission reported 78% of voters across the world’s largest country supported changing the constitution. Just over 21% voted against. Turnout was recorded at 65%.

Blue sky writes:

Ghislaine Maxwell and Robert Maxwell meeting the Queen. Robert Maxwell was a Member of Parliament, British media proprietor, acquiring Mirror Group Newspapers, the publisher of six British newspapers. Spying/Blackmailing for the Royals…

Start the video at 11:56 to listen to why Ghislane Maxwell is invisable – no mugshot, no perpwalk, no courtroom sketch

Darron asks:

Hi, thank you for all the profound work that you are doing for all Patriots for Humanity. Can you have your researchers vett Russell-Jay:Gould, Postmaster General of the planet as of Nov. 2 1999? Thank you.

Our reply: Disinformation crapola. Our opinion, of course.

. . . . . AIM Patriot Nessa drops us a note: Hello, I truly want to thank you both and the conclave for all the information you have provided……..I have been with you for two to three years now when I had the good fortune to discover you. I was abruptly awakened about seven years ago and have since been gobsmacked at the speed everything has unfolded and revealed itself to be true with you adding in more and more detail. I am in Scotland UK which seems to be a test ground for many agendas. Until seven years ago I had next to zero political interest although Blair and Brown really got to me. I am just a quiet unassuming type of person that runs a business, enjoys family, gardening, holidays, etc but now I have so much knowledge and nobody I know wants to know what is really going on and that is hard! They all seem to think this is going to just disappear some day soon aaaagh Anyway, rambled on too much now so lots of love, Nessa . Our reply: There are AIM patriots all around the world, Nessa. Many of our earliest AIM readers came from the deepest places in the internet which has no national borders. Patriots found us in 2015 on BIN and State of the Nation and have crossed many "bridges" with us along the way as we dodge and weave the incoming information bombs and propaganda. We first started our online work in 2014 when we began posting articles about a trilogy that we had been writing since 2012 – the Gospel of Sophia, as well as a few others. We keep them on the bookshelf here so you can download any and all for free. We had a newsletter that went out weekly and attempted to grow a community of anthroposophists who would join us in our political writings. We needed clear thinkers who could help wake up people around the world. Several in our original audience were not happy when we started our political writings on the American Intelligence Media. The ones that stayed with us are part of a decentralized network of highly intelligent "truth nodes" that transmit vetted truth information to their unique audiences. YOUR audiences have learned to trust you, just as we hope you trust us. Trust and integrity bind us together in this truth network. Our network grows globally and can scale important messages very quickly, yet each node communicates to its audience in a unique way. If we see that a node becomes unreliable, we drop them. Eventually, you may be ready to "cross the bridge" and find our most important work on the other side. We call our space in the internet the Glass Bead Game. We are delighted, Nessa from Scotland, that you found us.

