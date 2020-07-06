.
Thank you, Melanija Knavs Trump
When was the last time you thanked this amazing woman, Melania Trump, for her tireless service to America? https://twitter.com/flotus
.
President Donald Trump will host an outdoor #MAGA Rally on Sat., July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Portsmouth, NH. Register for FREE TICKETS on the “Trump 2020” App, the only way to redeem expedited entry into a rally! Text APP to 88022
.
.
.
WARMONGER, GENOCIDIST, TRAITOR Susan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race
Other losers include Senator Kamala Harris who has not established how she obtained her U.S. citizenship – basically she’s an anchor baby with two foreign parents who were in California on student visas when she was born. The other loser is that washed up, liar, and liberal opportunist – Elizabeth Warren.
Whoever becomes Joe’s VP candidate would wind up becoming president so keep educating folks by leaving links and comments that explain this to folks. It matters. The more we all talk about these things on the internet, the more these words, articles, posts, and videos begin to ‘trend’; they scare the enemy to make even more stupid mistakes – like proffering Susan Rice as a candidate.
.
Predictive Programming.
.
.
Boris Johnson, in his own words, describes how the global genocide works. Start at 1:10
.
President Trump tweets: New China Virus Cases up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, “low and steady”. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records!
.
.
Who Is Pulling the Strings?
.
Thomas Sowell tweets: Envy was once considered to be one of the seven deadly sins before it became one of the most admired virtues under its new name, “social justice.”
.
.
.
.
Shootings soar 205 percent after NYPD disbands anti-crime unit
.
Newt Gingrich: Joe Biden’s 4th of July Video ‘Most Anti-American’ Speech by Presidential Candidate — Ever
Learn some history about mask-wearing and the Rothschilds. The Venetian Black Nobility and Baroque
.
Senate Bill Would Ban Federal Use Of Facial Recognition Systems
.
.
.
Education vs. learning: How semantics can trigger a mind shift
.
AIM Patriot Tim (tmc7316) writes:
Our reply: We keep all of our audio-videos on our home page here. We can no longer upload to YouTube because their new terms of service were so outrageous that we could possibly lose the content that we had previously uploaded videos.
We tried Vimeo for awhile – but they booted us off their platform. However, we welcome you to upload our material on your own channel or podcasts..and share with your friends. It’s a great way to start some interesting conversations and create your area of influence in cyber space.
Patriots find out about the American Intelligence Media through friends and colleagues who give them an overview of what we do here and help them ‘onboard’ and not be afraid of the kitties. First time lookers can be gobsmacked with the intense amount of truth information on our site. We trust that you will help guide these folks to full disclosure. The sooner we all wake up from this nightmare, the sooner we can get back to Making America Great Again!
.
.
Was Ghislaine Maxwell really arrested?
If she was, it was only to remove a major
perception problem post-haste.
.
There is a discussion going on about Joe Biden having a small island next to Epstein island. There are references to this article (below). We are leaving it here for others to deep dive and let us know if there is anything stickie:
The Underground Base & Submarines Which Epstein Island is hiding
Lobbyist bought tropical land from Biden’s brother
ST. CROIX’S MOST DISTINGUISHED TOURIST — JOE BIDEN — RETURNS FOR SIXTH TIME!
A new nonprofit, The TerraMar Project, aims to celebrate and protect those high seas. Officially launched Sept. 26 at the Blue Ocean Film Festival & Conservation Conference in Monterey, Calif., the organization is the brainchild of lifelong marine enthusiast Ghislaine Maxwell.
TERRAMAR PROJECT LAUNCHES TO CELEBRATE AND PROTECT THE WORLD’S OCEANS
.
.
.
California’s Governor Got A “Big” 4th of July, Surprise!
.
Almost 40 MILLION views!
“Break Every Chain” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, First Baptist Church of Glenarden
.
.
.
How to pronounce “Alan Dershowitz”
.
For those who have been asking about the Hollyweird characters, here’s a post on what may be happening to the Ellen show. We can’t say if everything in the post is accurate because outing Ellen Degeneres is not our mission….. yet.
‘The Ellen Show’ Is getting cancelled? Interesting news & Conspiracies
.
If any of you research this site and find more information, please send in screen shots or links and we will update this video. We would like to know about Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Rob Reiner, Cher, Bette Midler, Robert DeNiro, and the Hollyweirdos.
.
Prins: “We’re Living In A Permanent Distortion”
.
Frederick Douglass statue removed at Rochester park
.
Why Texas Governor Abbott’s ‘Face Mask’ Order is NOT What it Seems
.
They could change the name to what it really is: Bezos’s Blog
.
.
Leftist Hit By Car DIES, Black Man Charged For It, BLM Leaders QUITTING Due To Far Left And Antifa [VIDEO]
.
.
.
.
Next on the globalshit agenda to take over the world: Burn California to the ground
.
As pandemic continues, World Health Organization struggles to maintain coherent response
.
Australian State Closes Borders As COVID-19 Cases Surge; Scientists Urge WHO To Revise Guidance: Live Updates
.
.
.
Short and Sweet
.
.
Masks are for criminals, cowards …. or sheeple being led to genocide.
.
Archon69 wants to know:
How can a state force someone against their consent to utilize an unapproved medical device, purchased in interstate or international commerce, that fails to prevent a disease, and sometimes even has a disclaimer on its packaging that it doesn’t work?
.
.
thisisanacho posts:
This is really the crux of the whole thing. These are laws infringing on basic freedoms with no weight to backup this infringement.
These medical “experts” worldwide have themselves completely ruined their credibility during this whole crisis; everyone who does not doubt them is being willfully blind. And now to prop up their failures as medical professionals and political leaders, they are trying to bludgeon the public into submission with laws, fines, and fear.
At the end of the day, if you are going to infringe on people’s freedoms, you better have an ironclad, bulletproof argument to doing so. And no, shaming people is not an argument. Facts, statistics, studies, experiments, all done with transparency and honesty. And I guarantee you that if those things were all done and they all proved that masks were beneficial in stopping the virus, the majority of people would wear them without the need to scare them into it.
.
.
.
only FOR THE CHOSEN ONES
.
HISTORY MATTERS
America’s WWII War Cabinet Chief of Staff under FDR and Truman, was Gen. George Marshall
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Marshall
He authorized the Five Eyes sedition with Britain in 1945-1946 (his one-page authorization kicked off the planning), the Marshall Plan Committee, also stacked with fellow Pilgrims Society members.
Marshall had his own “Pilgrims Society address in London!”
https://uknowledge.uky.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1012&context=upk_political_science_international_relations
WWII was indeed a Pilgrims Society false flag to consolidate their One World Order Plan.
Here’s the speech:
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos