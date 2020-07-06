.

Thank you, Melanija Knavs Trump

When was the last time you thanked this amazing woman, Melania Trump, for her tireless service to America? https://twitter.com/flotus

President Donald Trump will host an outdoor #MAGA Rally on Sat., July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Portsmouth, NH. Register for FREE TICKETS on the “Trump 2020” App, the only way to redeem expedited entry into a rally! Text APP to 88022 .

WARMONGER, GENOCIDIST, TRAITOR Susan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race

Other losers include Senator Kamala Harris who has not established how she obtained her U.S. citizenship – basically she’s an anchor baby with two foreign parents who were in California on student visas when she was born. The other loser is that washed up, liar, and liberal opportunist – Elizabeth Warren.

Whoever becomes Joe’s VP candidate would wind up becoming president so keep educating folks by leaving links and comments that explain this to folks. It matters. The more we all talk about these things on the internet, the more these words, articles, posts, and videos begin to ‘trend’; they scare the enemy to make even more stupid mistakes – like proffering Susan Rice as a candidate.

Predictive Programming.

President Trump tweets: New China Virus Cases up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, “low and steady”. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records!

Thomas Sowell tweets: Envy was once considered to be one of the seven deadly sins before it became one of the most admired virtues under its new name, “social justice.”

. Learn some history about mask-wearing and the Rothschilds. The Venetian Black Nobility and Baroque

AIM Patriot Tim (tmc7316) writes:

I have been keeping with you two, I found the page and read it every day! I just miss your daily videos from yutube. Tons of Great info. Thank you. God Bless you.

Our reply: We keep all of our audio-videos on our home page here. We can no longer upload to YouTube because their new terms of service were so outrageous that we could possibly lose the content that we had previously uploaded videos.

We tried Vimeo for awhile – but they booted us off their platform. However, we welcome you to upload our material on your own channel or podcasts..and share with your friends. It’s a great way to start some interesting conversations and create your area of influence in cyber space.

Patriots find out about the American Intelligence Media through friends and colleagues who give them an overview of what we do here and help them ‘onboard’ and not be afraid of the kitties. First time lookers can be gobsmacked with the intense amount of truth information on our site. We trust that you will help guide these folks to full disclosure. The sooner we all wake up from this nightmare, the sooner we can get back to Making America Great Again!

If she was, it was only to remove a major

perception problem post-haste.

There is a discussion going on about Joe Biden having a small island next to Epstein island. There are references to this article (below). We are leaving it here for others to deep dive and let us know if there is anything stickie:

A new nonprofit, The TerraMar Project, aims to celebrate and protect those high seas. Officially launched Sept. 26 at the Blue Ocean Film Festival & Conservation Conference in Monterey, Calif., the organization is the brainchild of lifelong marine enthusiast Ghislaine Maxwell.

Almost 40 MILLION views!

For those who have been asking about the Hollyweird characters, here’s a post on what may be happening to the Ellen show. We can’t say if everything in the post is accurate because outing Ellen Degeneres is not our mission….. yet.

If any of you research this site and find more information, please send in screen shots or links and we will update this video. We would like to know about Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Rob Reiner, Cher, Bette Midler, Robert DeNiro, and the Hollyweirdos.

They could change the name to what it really is: Bezos’s Blog

