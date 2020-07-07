.

Get your marching orders, meme warriors! Watch the tweet video.

Production note: Douglas and John will be livestreaming at noon EST. Subject is the part three discussion on imperialism. Jump in here: https://www.youtube.com/user/johnbarnwell1

Here is the reminder tab: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KU4KFtpE4_0

Once the show is over, we will post it here.

University of Harvard Phoenix



A few hours later U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced any foreign student who attends a U.S. university with only virtual classes will lose their student visa.

1787_1789 posts:

GEOTUS does it again!!! He wants schools back in session in the fall, WITH people attending in person, so for colleges, he uses ICE to kick every foreigner attending school here OUT if they don’t find classes they can attend in-person. He understands that classes will be limited and actually puts the pressure on the schools themselves to restart in-person sessions, and if they don’t, they’ll risk losing out on foreign revenue and a potential PR nightmare. Once Universities bulk, he effectively eliminates any leverage K-12 might wield; it’s a win-win for our “Art of the Deal” President!

ChuckedBeef posts:

And with that, all of Harvard’s prestige was gone. They reduced themselves to an online university to virtue signal and push for communism.

20KAG20 adds:

They have a $40B endowment.

MurderHornet posts:

$40B endowment, you say?

“Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption”

learntocode posts:

The Chinese government uses their students paying exorbitant tuition to attend American universities as leverage to censor academic freedom and further the goals of the communist Chinese party. Additionally, graduate students in valuable fields are used a spies to perform industrial espionage. Not a joke. For real. They also use the Confucius Institutes for the same purpose.



Parents are fed up with forced vaccinations and indoctrination. Patriots are bringing back parent-driven education into the home. Bye-Bye radicalized, Marxist, teachers’ unions and Big Education.

WOKE parents see what’s coming down the road. The 2020-21 school year will be weaponized for political purposes and their children will be the victims. The teachers union will disrupt the school year because we are in an all-out cultural Marxist war. For the sake of your precious children, please consider an alternative form of education this school year.

If you cannot afford private or parochial options, please check out homeschooling options. The forced vaccinations, indoctrination, and classroom and social restrictions are only going to get worse.

Translation: Students, teachers, and parents must follow the guidelines as set by the Florida Department of Health. In other words, the school day will be hell for students who won’t be permitted to socialize with their friends, be forced into wearing the compliance masks, and sit in desks with plexiglass walls around them.

Check on the homeschool conventions in your area. Meet new people. Learn new things.

Get started by looking through this site: https://greathomeschoolconventions.com/

AIM Patriot Julie left us this note:

So I finally went to the grocery store today July 6 without a mask. Didn’t get stopped at the door. Only two people questioned me inside the store, but they shut up right away when I told them I had a medical reason for not wearing it.

I will not be wearing my mask anymore – sorry for taking this long to get the courage, but I am here now.

Thank you so much for all the great information you provide here.

April 8, 2013

“In this, the single most seen lecture in Heritage Foundation’s history — a talk Andrew Breitbart called, “One of the five most important conservative speeches ever given” — Evan lays the foundation for what would soon become known as the “Unified Field Theory of Liberalism” and how and why that ideology leads the Left to side only and always with evil over good, wrong over right, ugly over beautiful, profane over profound and the behaviors that lead to failure over those that lead to success.”

Start at 7:40 to skip introductions and get straight to the lecture. Evan Sayet – Regurgitating the Apple How Modern Liberals “Think”

AIM Patriot Terry writes: “Ancestry goes deep, Queen related to the Prophet Muhammad by blood, Atlantean Gardens. Robert Sepehr is one brilliant anthropologist who does not follow mainstream.

AIM Patriot Spero writes:

I’ve created a website www.governmentincompetence.org, ‘inspired’ by the COMPLETE failure, of governments and relevant agencies, at both Federal and State level, to move the public (via education, cajoling, free tests for at least the poor, etc.) towards vitamin D sufficiency, which will greatly improve their chances of surviving a covid-19 infection. My site is mostly to distribute a flyer, which is partly informational, but also political (non-partisan; or anti-partisan, depending on how you look at it) and emotional.

I also link to a couple of articles by Dr. Mercola, and a wonky 46 page document, co-authored by Mercola, called “”Vitamin D In the Prevention of COVID-19”. It’s the sort of document you’d give to your doctor.

The first political entity to jump on this train may well get most of the credit. So, if it’s a Democratic governor, they will be the hero; it it’s Trump, he will be the hero (as long as he keeps pushing it; he can’t go silent like he did with hydroxychloroquine).

Our reply: Nice website, patriot. Loaded with great info. Please keep the community up-to-date on what you are doing going forward by posting content in the comment boxes below. Or send us links to post as headlines.

