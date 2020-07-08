.

Together, we reject the enemies of humanity.

All together – let’s send a thought form or a prayer into the universe that we no longer accept “isms” that destroy one another.

Come together in prayer and praise to uplift humanity out of the mire and into the heavens.

.

.

AIM Patriot scril comments on the video:

Gotta say I’m shaking after seeing this. Well, maybe the coffee has a little to do with that. But just for the record: My Lord Jesus Christ bought my life when he died for me on the cross. I belong to God now and he will define who, what, and where I am from now until my death, so help me God.

Just remember when you watch this that when they say “all of humanity,” what they mean is “the half a billion or so that we will allow to remain alive.” Don’t ever forget that.

.

.

.

Peggy mentions a face mask exempt card in a video of July 2. These are not the ones we provided you on a post the following day, July 3. The ones she refers to are the ones that had the DOJ logo on them before we produced ours with the logo removed.

–

.

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Spectres-Phantoms-and-Demons.mp3

.

AIM Patriot Condor brings attention to this video which I think we have posted before, but is certainly timely to post today:

.

.

.

boogywstew posts:

My ex gf washed all her masks and laid them on the kitchen counter over paper towels to dry. The cat laid over all of them and napped.

decisiontime16 says:

A bit of good news. While walking around in Aldi, a woman asked me why I wasn’t wearing a mask. I told her because I don’t want to. Her reply to my surprise was, thank you! We started chatting and found each other in agreement on all our current issues. I told her I hope there are more of us than them.

.

.

Reader note: Notice that the author is John Solomon.

.

well..well. looks like someone else saw the connection that this was a Solomon article:

.

AIM Patriot Tim chimes in:

I am amazed that Christopher Steele is still A THING. He’s authored a NEW dossier–this time on Huawei as a threat to UK security. So I do wonder who is managing him now and to a purpose. But some cohort in the City of London (including Bannon and his associates) are happily hard at work starting a cold war with China. I don’t know what this particular group is imagining will be the future for the Five-Eyes arrangement (maybe they are confident that that will be finessed and held onto somehow) but I think their first priority must be holding onto Hong Kong and other 🇬🇧 EMPIRE banking business. . Is it possible Dearlove is behind Bannon & J. Kyle Bass & General Spalding and that team who GRIEVE for the Uyghurs AND raise alarms about Huawei AND feel for the common man of 🇺🇸 AND work closely with shady epidemiologist, Steven Hatfill AND manage hedge funds? . I’ll just bet they’re all about ‘Merica.

.

.

Another reason why patriots are considering homeschooling and/or vocational schools.

.

Check out what this patriot did – registered new voters. You can do this, too. Go to your local election board and ask for the forms needed to register voters.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday voted 7-2 to uphold rules established by the Trump administration that would allow employers with sincerely held moral or religious objections to deny their employees access to free contraceptive coverage.

The rules broadened a carve out to the contraceptive coverage mandate included in the Affordable Care Act, the health-care overhaul commonly known as Obamacare. According to government estimates, the religious exemption would lead to possibly as many 125,000 women losing their coverage.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who authored the opinion of the court, wrote that the Trump administration “had the authority to provide exemptions from the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Little Sisters of the Poor is exempt from an Obama-era mandate to provide contraception in their healthcare plans.

The case, Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, marked the Catholic religious order’s second time before the Supreme Court, after nearly 10 years of legal dispute. It arose when the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state governments sued the Trump administration for exempting the Little Sisters from the contraception mandate.

The exemption, issued in the form of a 2017 executive order from President Trump, stated that the religious order is protected from “undue interference from the federal government.” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recommitted to that position the following year with guidelines exempting religious nonprofit groups from contraception requirements outlined in the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

.

.

.

says:

These 5 RINO senators are saying that they won’t be attending the RNC Nomination Convention in Florida later this year.

Lamar Alexander of Tennessee

Susan Collins of Maine

Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Mitt Romney of Utah

.

.

zephrbreeze posts:

This person claims to have access to the PACER system, and posits his theory of what really happened to Ghislane Maxwell, and that maybe she’s in Gitmo. This is rabbit hole stuff, but the screen shots are interesting nonetheless, along with the speculation about the role of Federal Marshalls.

PACER (acronym for Public Access to Court Electronic Records) is an electronic public access service of United States federal court documents. It allows users to obtain case and docket information from the United States district courts, United States courts of appeals, and United States bankruptcy courts.

Created by: Administrative Office of the United States

.

.

. . Killing off the Sick . Robert Redfield of the CDC a total covidiot if he thinks that the radicalized governors, bureaucrats, and teachers’ unions won’t seize this opportunity of utter confusion to hijack what’s left of the failed system of public indoctrination of children and young people. The state of the schools will be face masks, social distancing, forced vaccination, and fearmongering. This is what your child will have to live through all school year. Plus, think about your own family instability by relying on governments that continue to rip the rug out from under you just when you have tried to bring some normalcy to your life. If you cannot afford a parochial or private school setting, please consider homeschooling. You don’t have to be alone in this pursuit. Find or create a parent homeschool co-op in your neighborhood. Be the parent that steps up and finds solutions for you and others. Once we all work together to HEAVE HO the public school dinosaur and cut off their funding sources (per pupil state aid), we can more easily campaign for vouchers – even ones that can help fund homeschooling! . CDC guidelines are NOT to be used as a rationale to keep schools closed . Listen to Lara point out that teachers’ unions are saying they don’t want to re-open schools. What are the chances that your child’s 2020-21 school year will be interrupted by an organized group of radicalized KARENS who really want to just collect a big fat pay check, while staying at home stirring up trouble. Senior Advisor Lara Trump on re-opening schools . . It is a complete misunderstanding to say spiritual science must also be believed Spiritual science can be understood by every person who wants to understand its findings. It strives to give people what each individual soul can truly achieve on its own, not by following the religious founders, as in earlier times. And although it must be individual researchers who make the results of this science of the spirit available today, they do so in a form that can be understood by everyone who wants to. I have often emphasized that it is a complete misunderstanding to say spiritual science must also be believed. When people say this, it is because they are so crammed full with materialistic prejudices that they do not look at what spiritual science really has to offer. As soon as it is examined, everything becomes understandable. One does not need clairvoyance for this; our ordinary understanding is enough to really grasp and comprehend all this gradually — of course, “gradually” will be inconvenient for some people. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 154 – The Presence of the Dead on the Spiritual Path: Lecture I: Understanding the Spiritual World (Part 1) – Berlin, April 18, 1914 . In the Betsy & Thomas audio above, we explained why uplifting music like the one below fills the ethers with vibrations that help destroy specters, phantoms, and demons. Please find a way of introducing uplifting music to those in your network. Stay away from politics and divisions and instead sing praises of the Lord until the whole planet sings itself right out of this globalist nightmare. Now, please, for our patriot brothers and sisters in the UK who are having a terrible time with the lock down, lift your prayers and voices and give blessings to those in the UK. The UK Blessing — Churches sing ‘The Blessing’ over the UK . it’s TOO LATE 👁 . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

