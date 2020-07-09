.

Important message from General Michael Flynn. All troops, pay attention. Spread the word through the networks.

Letter From Flynn, Saving A Nation That Was Already Lost The letter is read at the 5:24 mark

Today, Attorney General William P. Barr announced the launch of Operation Legend, a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime, beginning in Kansas City, MO. Operation Legend was created as a result of President Trump’s promise to assist America’s cities that are plagued by recent violence.

Another attack on President Trump

Then they reverse!

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Thursday in Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP that the House of Representatives cannot demand that the president hand over his tax returns — the opposite of the result it reached in Trump v. Vance, a separate decision on the same day, in which it said New York City prosecutors can obtain his tax returns for an investigation.

Jul 9, 2020 07:40:52 AM – PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!

Jul 9, 2020 07:50:55 AM – “We know what took place. We have already seen criminality. What is happening? Biggest political scandal of our time.” @MariaBartiromo You are 100% correct, Maria, it is a disgrace that nothing happens. Obama and Biden spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT…BUT NOTHING!

Jul 9, 2020 07:52:08 AM – PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!

Jul 9, 2020 09:38:12 AM – The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!

Jul 9, 2020 09:38:59 AM – Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!

Jul 9, 2020 09:46:45 AM – ….No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO “JUSTICE”, NO FBI, NO NOTHING. Major horror show REPORTS on Comey & McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens. Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed – investigated everything….

Jul 9, 2020 09:46:45 AM – We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT…and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear….

Jul 9, 2020 09:46:46 AM – ….for another President. This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!

Jul 9, 2020 09:46:46 AM – ….Won all against the Federal Government and the Democrats send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try. Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given…

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Fed-needs-to-pay-household-income-taxes.mp3

The website Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children is filled with information referenced in today’s audio.

Welcome to the American Intelligence Media, Fawn B., who writes: “I’m only requesting a chance to quietly observe and learn with your permission and blessing.”

Our reply: We welcome lurkers, Dawn. Our space in the internet is for Full Disclosure and Truth – at least as much as we can find and the AFI miners are always digging and AIM Conclave always researching. We are full of surprises and mysteries, too, when you start to explore our other sites, just across the rainbow bridge, so to speak.

AIM Patriot Hannelore crossed the bridge and wrote: “I just discovered the following site: https://www.ourspirit.com/copy-of-the-quest-for-spiritual-pat … and started listening to your audio-videos ‘New World Awakening’ / ‘Unveil the Soul’ / etc etc

Q: Do you have these audio-videos also in mp3 form

Our reply: These are still loaded on to YouTube. It’s easy to make your own copy. Just take the link and copy and paste in a video-audio converter. There are many free services that you can use – just do an internet research. You can save as an mp4 or mp3 and load up to your own channel or device. We love to share our video material so don’t worry about copyright permissions – our gifts to whoever cares to listen.

