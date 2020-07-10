.

.

Deep State Crown Agents getting nervous about General Flynn. He’s throwing inconvenient truth bombs.

..

President Trump tweets:

Jul 10, 2020 10:49:40 AM – Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status…

Jul 10, 2020 10:49:41 AM – … and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!

.

BIG MONEY to be made by Betsy deVos with forced vaccinations of all school children!!

Don’t hold your breath for this Amway Globalist to do anything but stall and delay. Her Pilgrims Society pals have trillions tied up in schools, publishers, unions, vaccines, etc. They are just biding time until President Trump can be thrown out of office. If federal vouchers are issued, it will be because of President Trump, not DeVos.

.

.

.

Citizens, next on our list, is to demand a reset of our property taxes used to pay for public school indoctrination centers. Maybe parents should demand local and state vouchers in return for taxes paid into public schools!

.

.

.

This is what they do to your little children in the public school indoctrination centers. They teach and promote sodomy, homosexuality, sexual perversions….all before they go on their first date.

.

. .

Keep in mind, many STATES are already organizing contact tracers to come into the schools and remove your children if you or someone in your family is detected as having coronavirus. We have posted several articles on states that are using child protective services to separate children from parents.

.

Once they do this…say goodbye to your precious children.

.

Your children will be farmed out by the globalshits and corruptocrats that run the U.S. public school indoctrination centers to human processing plants where their organs and blood will be processed for adrenochrome and fresh hearts… or they will be sold into sex slavery. Your children will be farmed out by the globalshits and corruptocrats that run the U.S. public school indoctrination centers to human processing plants where their organs and blood will be processed for adrenochrome and fresh hearts… or they will be sold into sex slavery.

.

And if that doesn’t happen the first few months of school, then be prepared for FORCED VACCINATIONS from Bill and Melinda Gates as they push their genocide agenda to kill you and your family.

.

Betsy DeVos is heavily invested in BIG PHARMA and will make lots of $$$ when she and her genocidist pal Deborah Birx require mandatory vaccinations for school-age children.

.

.

Best way to protect you and your family during the war of 2020-21 is to STAY AWAY from PUBLIC SCHOOLS, including charter schools that are required to operate the same way as public schools, i.e. common crap curriculum, forced vaccinations, face masks.

.

Enroll your children in private, parochial, or religious schools this school year…or do what millions of parents are doing this upcoming school year –

HOMESCHOOLING

.

.

.

ALL students 10+ years old and teachers and staff will have to wear masks for 8-9 hours per day.

.

The sheeple march blindly into suicide genocide…

.

.

.

.

President Trump tweets: We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT…and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear….

….No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO “JUSTICE”, NO FBI, NO NOTHING. Major horror show REPORTS on Comey & McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens. Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed – investigated everything….

…Won all against the Federal Government and the Democrats send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try. Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given…

….for another President. This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!

.

.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who just won her primary with 72.5 percent of the vote, said Thursday that public safety will require “experimentation” after police departments are defunded.

.

.

She isn’t eligible. Her mother, not married at the time of Kamala’s birth, is a Caucasian citizen of India. Her father, a citizen of Jamaica, was a student and teaching fellow at the University of California. Neither mother nor father, at the time of Kamala’s birth, were U.S. citizens.

So how is Kamala even a U. S. citizen, much less how does she prove her natural born citizenry necessary to hold as President? How did she get a U. S. passport if she can’t prove her U. S. citizenship?

.

Vikki, sent us this note from the other side of the bridge:

Do you sell the Qube? I can’t seem to find links on the website to purchase one.

Blessings

Our reply: The Qube has been running 24/7 since we began flying this AIM Mothership around the globe, enlightening and educating as many people as we could. The Qube is the power source for the sigils which are now resonating all around the world in the most amazing places. The energy is so powerful, that the Qube could be destroyed and the network would remain intact. Every day that a sigil is printed and applied, the overall energy of our movement towards planetary love and light is increased because it takes consciousness to know know about the sigils (thinking).

It takes wisdom to know how they are activated and a desire to place them (feeling). It takes action to print and place the sigils (willing). You may think these actions are small and insignificant, but they are not. They are first steps into elevating thinking, feeling, and willing into Inspiration, Imagination, and Intuition.

We are creating a network that antidotes the realm of spiritual evil – specters, phantoms, and demons. We neutralize the detrimental energies and transmute them into beneficial ones. A good meme does this when it helps a viewer see a truth and helps him/her move towards ultimate full disclosure. Calling truth out in the face of evil destroys the elemental beings that are formed from lies and propaganda.

The angels “hear” our intent for a peaceful earth. This is what prayer does, too. When the angels hear our sincere pleas and our conscious placement of thoughts, prayers, sigils, uplifting songs, and sacred offerings, they must respond. Feel them surrounding your crown chakra feeding upon your thoughts as a hummingbird might sip sweet nectar from a flower. Did you know that the angels leave behind higher thoughts for us to digest?

We feed the angels, and the angels feed us.

.

Now do you see why they want to stop singing in church … and now holy communion?

.

The prayer below is beautiful, but don’t let these Catholic leaders keep you from looking at the truth about their operations. They preach a powerful sermon about morality, but the truth of the matter is that the Jesuits in control are way down the Road of Perdition and the congregations aren’t doing anything to flush them out.

Viganò Writes New PRAYER for Trump and the USA: Here is the full PRAYER The prayer starts at around 3:55

.

.



.

.

.

. . Occult Ritual Transformation and Coronavirus: How Mask Wearing, Hand Washing, “Social Separation” and Lockdowns Are Age-Old Occult Rituals Being Used to Initiate People Into a New Global Order The entire manufactured coronavirus crisis is one giant, occult ritual from start to finish, divided up into four mini-rituals, each with the distinct occult purpose of initiation and transformation of the world and its people into a new global order. So, let’s start by examining the four distinct, but interrelated, occult rituals that make up this massive global occult ritual initiation ceremony: Ritual Mask-Wearing Ritual Hand-Washing Ritual “Social Distancing” Ritual Lockdowns . . . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

