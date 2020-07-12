.

The C.I.A. (READ: Pilgrims Society-Rothschilds-J.P Morgan) was directing the automation of the U.S. Patent Office by 1954

The C.I.A. was collaborating with The Business Advisory Council and the Intelligence Advisory Council to involved selected private companies in their operations. These Councils operate today… for the “common good of the American people”.

Demand to know how these Councils have been involved in the current sedition and treason

Demand to know the extent of the C.I.A.’s domination of U.S. innovation through its automation of the Patent Office and its collaboration with the British Empire via its outsourcing of patent applications to British SERCO. See page 14 in the link below. (Notice how the C.I.A. is protecting someone even today.)

Demand to know who, or what company, or both is the C.I.A. protecting even today. Our guess is either R.C.A./NBC or IBM, or both.

Sir Martin Sorell is on the U.S. Business Advisory Council Demand to know why a British Knightis on the U.S. Business Advisory Council

Allen W. Dulles, Director, C.I.A. (Dec. 25, 1954). Letters to the Business Advisory Council, Harold Boeschenstein, Chairman, re. Intelligence Advisory Council (IAC) et al re. Patent Office automation, etc., released Apr. 22, 2003, CIA-RDP80B01676R0008000010065-4.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-12-25-Allen-W-Dulles-CIA-Ltrs-to-Bus-Adv-Council-Harold-Boeschenstein-ref-Intelligence-Advisory-Council-(IAC)-Patent-Office-autom-rel-Apr-22-2003-CIA-RDP80B01676R0008000010065-4-Dec-25-1954.pdf

More about Sir Martin Sorrell (pictured below) in the links above.

.

Robert P. Patterson, Chairman of the Marshall Plan Committee of 300 (1947), and Secretary of War (Dec. 16, 1940 – Sep. 27, 1945)

… was also Andrews Carnegie’s executor (Carnegie died August 11, 1919) (along with Elihu Root, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society, first president of the Carnegie Foundation)

Do you think Americans would have needed to know about Patterson’s INTERLOCKING PILGRIMS DUPLICITY before making him WWII Secretary of War?

Henry M. Tilford (cited below) was founder of Standard Oil, his executor C. Alexander Capron (also cited below) with Robert P. Patterson re. the Carnegie Estate, was a National Council Member of the Marshall Fund Committee (of 300)

Case Reports. (Feb. 12, 1924 to Apr. 08, 1924). The Northeastern Reporter, Vol. 142, 1012 pgs. West Publishing. (125 MB).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1924-02-12-Case-Reports-The-Northeastern-Reporter-Vol-142-West-Publishing-to-Apr-08-1924-from-Feb-12-1924.pdf

PDF, p. 282

PDF, p. 319

Note to readers: Please don’t fret about these latest historical drops. Michael and Douglas will be explaining their importance in an audio next week. For now, just look them over and be familiar with the content, in general. Then after the audio, you can go back and deep-dive as far as you like.

However, if you are one of our intelligence miners, then snap to it and get to work. The DEVIL is hiding in history where important records were hidden from citizenc to protect Rothschild crimes against America.

President Trump tweets: “They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.”@CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?

Socialismsuckz posts : “I will no longer be shopping at stores that have Communist BLM signs or fist signs in the window. I drove 20 min to avoid shopping in my local Rite Aid who had but up a BLM sign.” Read what citizens are saying about shopping in commie stores.

Feminazi Whitmer wrote an executive order to ENFORCE face masks and PUNISH CITIZENS. The EO had lots of blaa-blaa legalese, but contained this language:

“The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who: ….. b. Cannot medically tolerate a face covering.”

Ergo…business owners everywhere are posting this sign and giving Wretched Gretchen the middle finger.

Be done with all of this nonsense and Print Your Own Face Mask Exempt Card. It’s no one’s business what your medical condition is.

RebelACole tweets: This is a scandal begging for press coverage:

333 FL Covid Testing labs reported 100% positive tests today in State Report for 3,528 tests.

That is 34% of today’s 10,360 new cases.

Without these, today’s “percent positive” would fall from 12.6% to 8.7%.

Read the Florida Labs Reporting, July 11, 2020

Man your meme station and fire these memes about public school indoctrination into the network, patriots. Parent should be thinking about school options for the fall as the summer winds down. Let’s make sure that homeschooling is an option that they find on their social media. Lots of memes below!

Heavily invested in big pharma (forced vaccinations for school children is big money for big pharma investors), Amway globalist Betsy DeVos says:

Patriots, get your children out of these indoctrination re-education camps called public schools where they force poisonous vaccines into your child’s bloodstream before they let them attend school, and once inside, they poison their minds with Marxism and perverted sex.

Don’t let governors like Gretchen Whitmer and Andrew Cuomo jerk you and your family around with school this fall: We are open – now we are closed – just for 14 days – now through Christmas – sorry but all teachers are infected so maybe next year.

For school year 2020-21, join millions of parents who will be homeschooling for the first time. So much fun to learn right alongside your children! Attend parent homeschool conventions, meet parents with similar interests, politics, and faiths, enjoy small group learning and sharing. Begin healing your family unit and connecting with your community.

Homeschool Bonus – Keep your loved ones away from forced masks, social distancing, Marxism, fear, and vaccinations.

Secretary of Education Indoctrination DeVos is a globalist. She is a member of “the club”. She is not in place to dismantle education and give it back to parents. She is there to protect the interests of her Pilgrims Society globalshit pals that publish all the textbooks, curriculum, and tests as well as push the mandatory school vaccines from the Big Pharma drug companies, which she benefits from financially. Can we say BIG $$ in the school business?

So here is how it will probably roll out. Betsy will put on a show that she really wants schools to open. She will talk big about vouchers, charters, and parent choices – like she did in Michigan for years, but will conveniently drop the ball just at the finish line – you know, Mitt Romney-style.

This is why, in Michigan, we called her DO NOTHING DeVos.

The media will assist her in ramping up the drama. This is what Wallace does with her in today’s interview. You might think she cares about opening public schools and that parents need choices….then, at the eleventh hour, the teachers’ union will refuse to work because someone in the faculty lounge had coronavirus now teachers must self-isolate and Betsy will sigh, “Oh, well, we will only be safe with mandatory vaccines.” Then Betsy will bend a knee “for the children and their safety” and require all students to vaccinate as a condition to attend the re-education schools. Her stock in Big Pharma and Big Publishers will soar, and Betsy and her Pilgrims Society friends will make a fortune pouring crap into your children’s bloodstream and minds.

Parents, get your children out of the way of this implosion. Keep them safe at home this year or at a school that doesn’t force vaccinations and face mask. Let your children learn from people who love them, not those who wish to destroy them.

You have a choice, parents. This doesn’t have to be your child:

