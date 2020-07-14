Exposing Betsy DeVos’s Plan for Totalitarian Public Education

Amway globalist Betsy DeVos controls the federal levers of education for her pals in the Pilgrims Society. Her goal is the destruction of public education with a totalitarian online curriculum that will be streamed into your child’s home-prison study area in order to take control of their individual thinking, feeling, and willing.

Some are reporting (see video below) that DeVos, Peter Thiel, and other top-name globalshits are invested in K12 Inc,. an online curriculum that will be rolled out this fall to accommodate schools unable to open due to coronavirus restrictions.

Don’t kid yourselves, patriots. This has been in the works for awhile. The goal was to find a way to imprison students all over the world in their homes and make sure they get a steady brain diet of indoctrination crap. No need for a Marxist teacher when you have a computer feeding your child a steady diet of “hate America” and “orange man bad.”

Here is a summary of what has been happening to schools and education while patriots weren’t looking.

This is not some crazy sci-fi thing. The prototype is being improved in China.

We predict that the 2020-21 school year will be filled with lots of drama. The evil globalshits are not looking for solutions. The Pilgrims Society Destroyers of Humanity are looking for schools to be so unmanageable that you will WANT to keep your children in home imprisonment to keep them out of the destructive place called public schools. Of course, the globalshits have already created an online curriculum for you. Just like all those blue Homeland Security uniforms were pressed and ready for distribution a week after 9-11, Betsy DeVos, too, is ready to roll out a “solution” for the “problem.”

Since most parents will be caught off guard, they will think school-recommended online curriculum will be a prefect solution to the problem. Don’t be that parent!

K12 Inc is in biz to mind control indoctrinate your children. Once your babies are plugged into their evil technology, the indoctrination will increase until they will no longer have thoughts and imaginations of their own. They will be empty human containers to be filled with satanic thoughts and feelings, leading to a total destruction of the individual, family, and country.

Let’s take a look at who is behind K12.… We weren’t surprised that we didn’t see DeVos’ name blaring out at us. She, like Thiel and others, would hide their investments behind shell companies. Take a look under the hood below and see the globalshits salivating at the opportunity this school crisis will give them in stock prices.

K12 Inc. is a for-profit education company that sells online schooling and curricula. K12 is an education management organization (EMO) that provides online education designed as an alternative to traditional “brick and mortar” education for public school students from kindergarten to 12th grade (hence the company’s name).[3] Publicly traded K12 is the largest EMO in terms of enrollment.[4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K12_(company)

https://www.nyse.com/quote/XNYS:LRN

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=1157408

Finance

The company was founded by former banker Ronald J. Packard.[1] Initial investors in the company included Michael R. Milken and Lowell Milken of education company Knowledge Universe, who along with the Milken Family Foundation, invested $10 million.[1] Andrew Tisch of the Loews Corporation and Larry Ellison of Oracle Corporation also contributed venture capital.[1] It became a publicly traded company on December 13, 2007.[5]

William Bennett, Secretary of Education under Ronald Reagan was hired as the company’s first chairman of the board, serving until 2005.[6]

Private online K-12 schools

K12 Inc. operates three online private schools: K12 International Academy (AKA K12 IA for short), George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School.[29] In 2011,[14] George Washington University partnered with K12, inc. to offer a full-time online private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools.[30]

Andrew Tisch, from Harvard, did not disclose in the S-1 that he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and therefore directed by the Pilgrims Society through the British Privy Council. Former CEO of Lorillard Tobacco (1990-1995), convicted on RICO, now owned by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

https://www.golocalprov.com/politics/nyc-fundraiser-for-raimondo-hosted-by-tobacco-ceo-testified-cigarettes-do-n

However, Tisch may be best known for his dramatic testimony before Congress (the Waxman hearings, Apr. 14, 1994) when he was the CEO of Lorillard Tobacco Company, when he and other leading tobacco execs shocked members of Congress and the American public in claiming that there was no link between tobacco and cancer and that nicotine was not addictive.

K-12 S-1

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1157408/000095013307003072/w35617sv1.htm#113

Tisch owned 2.55% at the IPO (2007)

Largest outside shareholder at S-1 initial public offering (2007)

Learning Group LLC (Michael Millken, etc) – 18.3%

https://whalewisdom.com/filer/learning-group-llc

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1157408/000095013308003399/w71133def14a.htm

Mollusk Holdings, LLC (Larry Ellison, Oracle) – 8,67%

https://whalewisdom.com/filer/mollusk-holdings-llc

2007 DEF 14A Proxy Statement (1st one)

2019 DEF 14 A (Most recent)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1157408/000110465919056549/0001104659-19-056549-index.htm

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1157408/000104746919005911/a2239856zdef14a.htm

Insider Trading Form 400 Report on K-12

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=0001157408

Conclusion: An interlocking feeding frenzy because they already know the DeVoss Contract is there’s.

Summary:

Oracle Larry Ellison is a 10% owner (because he knows he will get the DATABASE licensing) Bear Stearns Asset Management Inc. is a 10% owner. Which is a 10% owner in MTM Technologies, Inc. data center cloud services. Director Adam Cohn is a material stockholder in the British company Luxfer Holdings Plc https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006098/en/Luxfer-Holdings-PLC-Announces-2019-Quarter-Financial 10% owner Knowledge Universe LLC is owned by LeagFrog Enterprises https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LeapFrog_Enterprises that builds child-tracking and monitoring technologies https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getowner&CIK=0001275754The company released LeapBand, its first wearable activity tracker for children, in 2014.[25] LeapFrog also released its LeapPad3 and LeapPad Ultra XDi tablet devices in 2014.[26] In July 2014, the company announced the release of LeapTV.[27] They also got net loss for $124 million and had net sales of $145 million.[28] In August 2015, the company announced LeapFrog Epic,[29] its new Android-based tablet for children, which was released in September 2015.[30] Director Mary H. Futrell is a major stockholder in Horace Mann Educators Corp https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getowner&CIK=0001247230https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horace_Mann_Educators_Corporation

BEAR STEARNS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC (0001062592)

State location: NY | State of Inc.: NY | Fiscal Year End: 1130

Business Address

237 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK NY 10017

2122726553

Mailing Address

237 PARK AVENUE

NEW YORK NY 10017

Ownership Reports for Issuers: (Click on issuer name to see other owners for the issuer, or CIK for issuer filings.)

MTM Senior VP is Frank Carlucci, former Deputy Director of the C.I.A.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Carlucci

10% owner is one of world’s largest hedge funds https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pequot_Capital_Management

Director Gerald A. Poch is founder of FirstMark Capital LLC https://www.marketscreener.com/business-leaders/Gerald-Poch-003B08-E/biography/

Director Tom Wasserman is a director of British Telecom BT One Phone Ltd. https://www.marketscreener.com/business-leaders/Tom-Wasserman-062FB7-E/biography/

Director Sterling Phillips is VP of Northrup Grumman, FirstMark Capital, UNICOM Govermnet Inc. https://www.marketscreener.com/business-leaders/Sterling-Phillips-0034LJ-E/biography/

Director Tom B. Wasserman was Chairman of Hibernia Atlantic Cable Systems Ltd. UK. https://www.marketscreener.com/business-leaders/Tom-Wasserman-062FB7-E/biography/

Director Arnold J. Wasserman is major owner of Stratasys, Inc. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stratasys with HQ in Israel/Minnesota

Director Keith Hall is a large shareholder in TheStreet, Inc. financial news https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TheStreet.com

Source SEC URL for K-1: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=0001157408&sortid=ownership-data-ASC

K12 INC (0001157408)

SIC: 8200– Services-Educational Services

State location: VA | State of Inc.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0630

Business Address

2300 CORPORATE PARK DRIVE

HERNDON VA 20171

7034837000

Mailing Address

2300 CORPORATE PARK DRIVE

HERNDON VA 20171

Ownership Reports from: (Click on owner name to see other issuer holdings for the owner, or CIK for owner filings.)

PATRIOT SOLUTIONS

Reject all forms of public schools in 2020-21 – in school and especially any of their evil online brainwashing products. Many private and religious schools will need to be avoided as well. If your school requires social distancing, face masks, and vaccinations, then keep your children at home this year. Many parents are joining the homeschool movement.

A great website to bookmark is Homeschool Legal Defense Association. They can help you navigate your state’s requirements for homeschooling. https://hslda.org/

You do not have to put your children through the TORTURE of public education, idiotic teachers, clueless parents, and fearmongering. Afterall, you probably didn’t like school either. Something deep inside of you knew that they there was something not right with your teachers and administrators….now you know.

Don’t make your children go through even worse torture of public school INDOCTRINATION.

For those who have asked which homeschool curriculum we would recommend: Frankly, there are so many fabulous curricula out there, it would be difficult to make a specific recommendation if we did not know your family’s particular needs. However, Douglas, being a Waldorf master teacher, points out an excellent homeschool Waldorf program called Oak Meadow. https://www.oakmeadow.com/

He also invites parents to supplement any homeschool material with the books and lessons at http://www.eternalcurriculum.com.

Douglas’ book, Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children, can be downloaded for free and is available on Amazon for a nominal cost.

He also offers a curriculum specifically for grade one. It’s free, too.

