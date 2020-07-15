.

DOLLAR DROPPING. HOLD ON, FOLKS!

What the article above doesn’t tell us is WHERE did the gold come from? What is the source of the 40 tons? Is this CIA stolen gold trying to make its way into the mainstream? Since the article doesn’t tell us, we could speculate ….. or is this fake paper gold, or leased gold….come on now, Mr. Rothschild, fess up and tell us where your central banks are getting all the new fresh gold.

“The development comes after California’s two largest school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — announced that students will not return to the classroom when the fall semester begins in August.

The districts said in a joint statement Monday they will start the school year with online instruction only, but will plan for in-person learning as health conditions allow.”

As you prepare to speak at your city/county/school board meetings…

There is ONE major point to get across to ALL lawbreakers (you know, those “elected” public servants who are trampling on your freedom…)

And that one point is THIS:

THERE IS NO EMERGENCY.

There is no emergency, and therefore all the orders emanating from it are INVALID AND UNLAWFUL.

That means no masks, no forced separation, no testing, no taking temperatures, no closing of businesses, no ridiculous school “policies”…

Every single one of these governors, mayors, county commissioners, health officers and city council members who allow this are engaged in FRAUD.

Fraud is a FELONY.

A felony carries a PRISON SENTENCE.

I really don’t know how to make this any more clear.

Every single governor has declared “re-opening phases”…

Which means there is NO emergency.

You know that, and I know that.

Now we need to educate everyone else about that!

In my view, it does no good to focus solely on the “science” — the main issue is that there are NO GROUNDS for wearing a mask, regardless of what the science says.

The main point is THERE IS NO EMERGENCY and therefore all “orders” are INVALID AND UNLAWFUL. (A judge already declared this to be so in the state of Illinois. We are working on a similar lawsuit here in CA).

HERE IS EXACTLY WHAT I SAY:

“Where is the exactly is the emergency? According to CA law, a local health emergency can only be called at the INTRODUCTION of an infectious disease. The introduction of this disease was back in February, nearly 5 months ago. The Governor himself is telling us we are in a recovery phase. Therefore, we no longer have grounds for an emergency. This Board is required by law to terminate the local emergency at the earliest possible date. You are breaking the law by allowing this fraudulent emergency to continue, just to get relief funds. Because you have not acted according to law, a lawsuit is being brought against you and the health officer for fraud. Fraud is a felony, and a felony carries a prison sentence. The other alternative is to abide by the oath that you swore to uphold, and terminate this fraudulent health emergency today.”

If you are still wearing a face mask, you are being conditioned to take the COVID vaccine without resistance. If you can’t find the courage to take off the mask, prepare to be vaccinated by Bill Gates without resistance.

Today in the AIM School of Truth, we are reviewing pronouns and their use in the English language.

AIM Patriot d x is paying attention! It * writes:

Trump administration deep-sixes ‘Deep State’ cash bonuses, cancelling annual awards for career federal government executives

… The Trump administration is canceling the Presidential Rank Awards, one of the nation’s highest annual honors for career civil servants that two years ago recognized a government official who later testified during President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings, (Business) Insider has learned. Trump administration deep-sixes ‘Deep State’ cash bonuses, cancelling annual awards for career federal government executives . Presidential Rank Awards – Wikipedia en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Presidential_Rank_Awards The Presidential Rank Awards program is an individual award program granted by the United States Government to career Senior Executive Service (SES) members and Senior Career Employees within the OPM-allocated Senior-Level (SL) or Scientific-Professional (ST) community. The awards have been given annually by the President of the United States since the establishment of the Senior Executive Service in 1978

. * In the English language, ‘it’ is a pronoun that refers to a single item, an abstract thing, or a person or animal whose sex is unknown or disregarded. In this case of our patriot’s moniker above, a particular gender was not distinguished, so we referred to d x as ‘it’.

It would be perfectly fine to call the abstract thing below an ‘it’. Some might call her, she. But clearly, it/she is sending mixed signals to the perceiver as to what its nature is.



It is perfectly fine to call things as they appear to be TO YOU. If you think she is a boy and you say he, you’re right! The person, place, or thing give us cues of what they are to us. A pronoun is the way the VIEWER perceives the object. For most of us, this picture below says ‘He is a mentally disturbed male.’ This is the most truthful thing many of us can say about this image. We speak from our perception and the truth that we perceive.

If we all call and name things as they really appear to us, the world would come faster into full disclosure. What pronoun would you use to describe it/he/she? Whatever one you use, you are right because it is YOUR perception that determines the pronoun in your sentence.

Patriots, let’s help out families who are homeschooling. If you are a retired or underemployed person with time and talent on your hands, please consider helping a homeschool family. Maybe you homeschooled your children and can mentor a young family now that your little ones are grown. Maybe you know how to build a small engine and have a great garage. Invite some neighborhood children over and teach them how to build one, too.

Maybe you are an artist, a family homemaker, seamstress, or musician. Can you teach a talent, skill, or tune to a small group of school aged children in your neighborhood? You set the class, the schedule, and the commitment. All we ask you to consider is to always do it for FREE. If supplies and materials are involved, make it affordable by giving your labor as love.

We need to heal our communities and bring the generations together again. We are asking patriots to make the first gesture towards healing by helping the young people in your community who need to know your talents, imaginations, and wisdom.

Remember that best practice requires at least one other adult, preferably parent, to be with you during the lesson. Parents will appreciate that you took the consideration to safeguard their children and you will appreciate having another adult to assist you, especially if they can learn, too!

We hereby designate your community bulletin board at your public library to be the place to announce your availability to help out a local homeschool family. Likewise, if you are a homeschool family seeking a mentor or special teacher, please leave your contact info on the bulletin board.

If you don’t hear from anyone, don’t give up. It just means that the people in your community haven’t awakened to the next level of consciousness. They will. And you will be there waiting for them. Check back ever so often to freshen your posting. While you are waiting, you might offer to be a volunteer book reader. Maybe they will let you dress as your favorite patriot and let you read the Adventures of Rush Revere.

Please do something. Be the leader you are. Others will follow as you set an example.

“Sometime in late February/early March 2017 Senator Warner requested a copy of the top secret FISA application used against Carter Page, falsely accusing him of being “an agent of a foreign power.” Simultaneous to this the FBI was trying to track down the details of dozens of classified intelligence leaks to the media from within the DC system. FBI Special Agent, Washington DC Field Office, Brian Dugan appears to have been tasked with tracking and identifying intelligence leakers. Dugan saw an opportunity.”

AIM Patriot Linda sent us a note that someone else asked us a few days ago. Linda asks: I noticed you haven’t mentioned Nesara or Gesara. Have you heard anything about this transition?

Our reply: We don’t post disinformation garbage like NESARA/GESARA. Same reason we don’t post the Corbett Report. Same reason we don’t post anything from the defender of Senior Executive Services Katherine Austin Fitts…or Sebastian Gorka who was recently appointed to the National Security Education Board.

No tests. No trials. No ability to sue for wrongful injury or death. Sounds like just the thing lemmings will go for.

