PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM ON VERGE OF TOTAL COLLAPSE

Like the Hindenburg Disaster, the zepplin called public education is getting ready to burst into flames and come crashing to the ground. But the globalshits don’t know it yet. They are inside the cabin, their safe-space so to speak, and are not aware of the tsunami of parents fed up with everything about public schools, including their own time spent as students in the re-education centers called public schools. These parents are not going to let their babies go through the system that tortured and indoctrinated them, especially for the 2020-21 school year.

Parents who care about their children’s developing human mind, are walking away from torture public education.

Have you made alternative plans for the children in your family network? Are you assisting families that might need a helping hand getting started?

Here is what the collapsing public school system will look like in the fall. Don’t put your children on this disastrous ship called public schools. Hindenburg Disaster: Real Zeppelin Explosion Footage

According to a recent USA Today/Ipsos poll, 60 percent of parents surveyed said they will likely choose at-home learning this fall rather than send their children to school even if the schools reopen for in-person learning. Thirty percent of parents surveyed said they were “very likely” to keep their children home.

Other parents are choosing to delay their children’s school enrollment, with school districts across the country reporting lower than average kindergarten registration numbers this summer.

School officials are cracking down in response.

Concerned about declining enrollments and parents re-assuming control over their children’s education, some school districts are reportedly trying to block parents from removing their children from school for homeschooling.

If you are being blocked by your state to educate your child in home, contact Homeschool Legal Defense Association. They have been helping families for decades get children out of state indoctrination centers. HSLDA knows what your state requires and how to navigate any legal issues.

President Trump tweets:

Joe Biden and the Radical Left want to Abolish Police, Abolish ICE, Abolish Bail, Abolish Suburbs, Abolish the 2nd Amendment – and Abolish the American Way of Life. No one will be SAFE in Joe Biden’s America!

Has anybody seen or reviewed the written “pact” between Bernie Sanders & Sleepy Joe. It is further left than even Bernie had in mind. Open Borders, crime, really bad to cops and military – The guaranteed destruction of America. Joe never told us this. Never been so CLEAR!!!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Don’t you just love it when the Brits scramble to cover up the crimes of the ruling class, the scumbag pedophiles that destroy the lives of children by raping and torturing them? Now their propaganda media has to come out in full force to cover up their tracks. What do you have to say about this Wayfair story?

. Attention, Patriots. The enemy speaks. How the pandemic will shape the near future

Meanwhile…it looks like all those other vaccines Bill and Melinda have distributed to unsuspecting victims, plus the adulteration of our food supply system with GMOS and other hormone distruptors are working quite nicely.

For those paying close attention, it appears the background geopolitical economic cold-war between President Trump and China has intensified. As a consequence, all U.S. entities who have cemented their affluence in a partnership with Beijing are now in a position of considerable risk. Read more

This meme created by AIM Patriot Scott who notes that it is his first attempt at a meme.

AIM Patriot Mary brings to our attention:

Action taken by Dr Patrick Flynn of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on face mask wearing.

https://thewellnessway.com/downloads/face-covering.pdf

https://thewellnessway.com/downloads/know-your-rights-face-coverings.pdf

“The WHO withdrawal is complete.” WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Source

In response to this meme, Spirit_of_Resistance posts:

JUST GET IN THE FUCKING RAIL CAR YOU BIGOT

TuckerCarlsonsTie remarks:

Just wear the Star! I’ve already got the tattoo!

Toughsky_Shitsky posts:

Refusing to relocate by rail car is selfish.

STEVE_HUFFMANS_BULL wraps it up with:

I’m not wearing a mask.

My body. My choice. End of story

AIM Patriot Lucien writes:

Did you know face masks cause hypoxemia of the blood?

Did you know that you can be vaccinated by a test swab with Nano Hydrogel RNA CRISPR Gene Drive technology that would leave you and any future offspring permanently Genetically Modified?

DON’T WEAR A MASK – DON’T GET TESTED – DON’T GET A VACCINE

AIM Patriot Giorgio writes:

I ran some numbers and found some interesting results. According to a UN report, there were 2,909,000 deaths in the US in 2019. Prorated to 15 July that is 1,462,461.

According to http://www.usalivestats.com/ the total US deaths as of today is 1,443,370.

I don’t see any evidence of a PANDEMIC!!!

AIM Patriot Terry, who is a marvelous contributor to the Cat Report, sends us this video and points out that it is not satire. This is an actual commercial: Burger King is announcing its work to help address a core industry challenge: the environmental impact of beef.

A number of high-profile Twitter accounts were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers who used the accounts — some with millions of followers — to spread a cryptocurrency scam.

Apple, Elon Musk and Joe Biden were among the accounts compromised in a broadly targeted hack that remained mysterious hours after taking place. Those accounts and many others posted a message promoting the address of a bitcoin wallet with the claim that the amount of any payments made to the address would be doubled and sent back — a known cryptocurrency scam technique. Read more

What did the hack reveal to us?

