PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM ON VERGE OF TOTAL COLLAPSE
Like the Hindenburg Disaster, the zepplin called public education is getting ready to burst into flames and come crashing to the ground. But the globalshits don’t know it yet. They are inside the cabin, their safe-space so to speak, and are not aware of the tsunami of parents fed up with everything about public schools, including their own time spent as students in the re-education centers called public schools. These parents are not going to let their babies go through the system that tortured and indoctrinated them, especially for the 2020-21 school year.
Parents who care about their children’s developing human mind, are walking away from torture public education.
Have you made alternative plans for the children in your family network? Are you assisting families that might need a helping hand getting started?
Here is what the collapsing public school system will look like in the fall. Don’t put your children on this disastrous ship called public schools. Hindenburg Disaster: Real Zeppelin Explosion Footage
Back To School? “No Thanks” Say Millions Of Newly Homeschooling Parents
According to a recent USA Today/Ipsos poll, 60 percent of parents surveyed said they will likely choose at-home learning this fall rather than send their children to school even if the schools reopen for in-person learning. Thirty percent of parents surveyed said they were “very likely” to keep their children home.
Other parents are choosing to delay their children’s school enrollment, with school districts across the country reporting lower than average kindergarten registration numbers this summer.
School officials are cracking down in response.
Concerned about declining enrollments and parents re-assuming control over their children’s education, some school districts are reportedly trying to block parents from removing their children from school for homeschooling.
If you are being blocked by your state to educate your child in home, contact Homeschool Legal Defense Association. They have been helping families for decades get children out of state indoctrination centers. HSLDA knows what your state requires and how to navigate any legal issues.
Welcome to HSLDA
Joe Biden and the Radical Left want to Abolish Police, Abolish ICE, Abolish Bail, Abolish Suburbs, Abolish the 2nd Amendment – and Abolish the American Way of Life. No one will be SAFE in Joe Biden’s America!
MSOM SPECIAL REPORT SR1: Architects of the Plandemic
Judge Sullivan’s Appeal for ‘En Banc’ Hearing Has Good Chance at Success
Has anybody seen or reviewed the written “pact” between Bernie Sanders & Sleepy Joe. It is further left than even Bernie had in mind. Open Borders, crime, really bad to cops and military – The guaranteed destruction of America. Joe never told us this. Never been so CLEAR!!!
Discussion scheduled. Set your reminder or drop in here.
Don’t you just love it when the Brits scramble to cover up the crimes of the ruling class, the scumbag pedophiles that destroy the lives of children by raping and torturing them? Now their propaganda media has to come out in full force to cover up their tracks. What do you have to say about this Wayfair story?
Wayfair: The false conspiracy about a furniture firm and child trafficking – BBC News
Attention, Patriots. The enemy speaks. How the pandemic will shape the near future
Meanwhile…it looks like all those other vaccines Bill and Melinda have distributed to unsuspecting victims, plus the adulteration of our food supply system with GMOS and other hormone distruptors are working quite nicely.
Global Fertility is Declining – Will See Population In Over 20 Countries Halved By 2100: Study
For those paying close attention, it appears the background geopolitical economic cold-war between President Trump and China has intensified. As a consequence, all U.S. entities who have cemented their affluence in a partnership with Beijing are now in a position of considerable risk. Read more
This meme created by AIM Patriot Scott who notes that it is his first attempt at a meme.
Former Communist Party USA vice presidential candidate, Black Panther’60s Angela Davis confirms all that conservatives have been saying about Biden
North Carolina City Council Votes in Favor of Reparations for Black Residents
AIM Patriot Mary brings to our attention:
Action taken by Dr Patrick Flynn of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on face mask wearing.
https://thewellnessway.com/downloads/face-covering.pdf
https://thewellnessway.com/downloads/know-your-rights-face-coverings.pdf
“The WHO withdrawal is complete.” WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
In response to this meme, Spirit_of_Resistance posts:
JUST GET IN THE FUCKING RAIL CAR YOU BIGOT
TuckerCarlsonsTie remarks:
Just wear the Star! I’ve already got the tattoo!
Toughsky_Shitsky posts:
Refusing to relocate by rail car is selfish.
STEVE_HUFFMANS_BULL wraps it up with:
I’m not wearing a mask.
My body. My choice. End of story
2020 The Movie: Cast Interviews
AIM Patriot Lucien writes:
Did you know face masks cause hypoxemia of the blood?
Did you know that you can be vaccinated by a test swab with Nano Hydrogel RNA CRISPR Gene Drive technology that would leave you and any future offspring permanently Genetically Modified?
DON’T WEAR A MASK – DON’T GET TESTED – DON’T GET A VACCINE
AIM Patriot Giorgio writes:
I ran some numbers and found some interesting results. According to a UN report, there were 2,909,000 deaths in the US in 2019. Prorated to 15 July that is 1,462,461.
According to http://www.usalivestats.com/ the total US deaths as of today is 1,443,370.
I don’t see any evidence of a PANDEMIC!!!
Misconduct, CGI Replicas & De-Aging – The Death of Hollywood
AIM Patriot Terry, who is a marvelous contributor to the Cat Report, sends us this video and points out that it is not satire. This is an actual commercial: Burger King is announcing its work to help address a core industry challenge: the environmental impact of beef.
A number of high-profile Twitter accounts were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers who used the accounts — some with millions of followers — to spread a cryptocurrency scam.
Apple, Elon Musk and Joe Biden were among the accounts compromised in a broadly targeted hack that remained mysterious hours after taking place. Those accounts and many others posted a message promoting the address of a bitcoin wallet with the claim that the amount of any payments made to the address would be doubled and sent back — a known cryptocurrency scam technique. Read more
Massive Twitter Hack Hits Obama, Biden, Bloomberg, Musk, Kanye, Gates, More
What did the hack reveal to us?
Twitter Hides Screenshot Of Its Trend And Search Blacklist Tools?
Proves that Twitter curates content and is, therefore, a publisher and Jack Dorsey LIED in his congressional hearing.
Hackers Convinced Twitter Employee to Help Them Hijack Accounts
Some celebrities have been VERY busy since #GhislaineMaxwell was arrested. @chrissyteigen. Why did you delete over 28,000 tweets on July 14?
Chrissy Teigen Blocks ‘Over 1 Million People On Twitter’ After Users Linked Her to Jeffrey Epstein
On Tuesday, Teigen added that she is “worried for her family” after being accused by Twitter users attempting to link her to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The claims first surfaced last October when Teigen denied rumors that she and her husband John Legend were on a flight of convicted pedophile Epstein’s, who allegedly kept logs of everyone that flew to his private island on his “Lolita express.”
oops…looks like Sarah needs to get into her Twitter and clear some pedo history.
Michigan Governor Whitmer Getting Ready to Tank Entire Automotive Industry. Closures will adversely effect auto suppliers, distributors, and related industries across America.
WE ARE GOING TO REPEAL 1945; WE ARE GOING TO UNLOCK MICHIGAN
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien
Supreme Court Petitioned to Decide if Forced Union Dues Must Be Refunded Following Landmark 2018 Janus Decision
Anti-Mask CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE Picks Up Steam in Florida (Video)
The three Es of taking your property
Fullbright Student Exchange Program Ended
The latest Executive Order, issued in response to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) crackdown on Hong Kong, vows to:
“…take steps to terminate the Fulbright exchange program with regard to China and Hong Kong with respect to future exchanges for participants traveling both from and to China or Hong Kong.”
UND3RC0V3R ~ NUR$3 TURNED JOURNALIST – EXP0SES NEW YORK’S ELMHURST H0SPIT@L
Presidential Tweets Today
