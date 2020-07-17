.

AIM Patriot Greg asks a great question that gives us an opportunity to provide an amazing answer. He writes:

Doug and Tyla, Thank you for all you guys do..

Have you seen the Dr Richard Bartlett you tube it was posted in the comments? How come you haven’t posted it on the Cat Report? What’s your take on this simple treatment?

Our reply:

What a great opportunity to explain to new cats how the Cat Report works. Collectively, we are the voice of awakened humans around the world, speaking truth as we know it each day through a decentralized network of global light workers.

Our platform, which we refer to as ‘the Mothership’, was conceived back in 2008 when Sophia whispered to Tyla that she would need to secure the domain name www.ourspirit.com for a future project. Over the years, the wisdom of that name has revealed itself repeatedly, ever anew.

We wanted to draw like minded people to our frequency and vibration in the universe. We knew that we did not need to meet in the physical world. We wanted to meet thinkers of like-minded consciousness. We had this new type of spaceship called the internet that could fly around the world, instantaneously, connecting us beyond time and space. And, LOOK! Here YOU are, Greg, with all of us enlightened patriots.

Along the way, we met others who wanted to play the Glass Bead Game. They started putting “beads” in the game. Glass beads are items of truth that help tell the story of full disclosure – the real story of humanity. Each glass bead in play helps us have more clarity of our world. ‘Beads’ can be articles, videos, memes, words, art, dance. Over time, we have collected a presentation of material in the Glass Bead Game that leads you to higher truth. The Cat Report is one facet of our game.

How a person finds us in the internet is more about consciousness than algorithms.

When you start to awaken there are certain types of questions you begin to ask. Douglas and I began filling the internet with the answers to those questions, knowing that initiates search for higher truths and that they would find us. Sometimes we are there to answer a simple question of an internet surfer who we will never know came by and who may never know how vast our collective works are.

Others, like those who have been with us since the early beginnings with this collection of newsletters, are becoming, if you are not one already, the leaders our planet needs to help birth humanity into the Age of Light.

We remind you that you came into this incarnation for a reason. This is the most amazing time in human history to be alive. Step up and claim your destiny.

How we curate the Cat Report

Articles and videos placed directly on the Cat Report must have been vetted by a member of our Conclave or one of our trusted team members (Betsy’s Team). The video you recommended, Greg, did not come from one of these sources. Tyla doesn’t have time to vet it so the best place to put it is in the comment section of any Cat Report. One of our team members can find it and if he/she thinks it has top significance, will get it to the Mothership. Immediately, however, others can watch your video or article selection or comment if you place it in the comment box.

I don’t know this Richard Bartlett guy. None of our trusted sources has brought this material forward and I don’t have time to listen to every Tom, Dick, and Harry on the internet. So…we’ll wait and see if it bubbles to the top. Intelligence is a complicated business, Greg.

This picture did not have a source. Leaving it here as an fyi.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has uncovered a massive and sophisticated criminal enterprise involving more than 47,500 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in Maryland and totaling over $501 million. Read more

Mr. Respectful posts: California closes all “Places of Worship” indefinitely, or until they deem it safe to reopen them. This is a direct attack on our freedoms. Commiefornia doing what commiefornia does.

Nothing can stop every praise, Mr. Newsom. Nothing. Patriots take their song to the streets. The Christian revival of America and the restoration of the Republic will not be stopped!

IncredibleMrE1 posts this note with the tweet image below: “So…. children will all catch COVID and die if they go back to school, but if they go to daycare instead, the COVID will leave them alone? Really? That’s your story, De Blasio?? HONK HONK “ .

We are back to the ‘Big Mike being Joe’s running mate’ narrative this week. Like all of America doesn’t know that the guy known as Michelle Obama is a dude with boobs. Trannies and perverts are so ‘yesterday’ for an America headed back to God, family, and tradition.

Kamala Harris hasn’t proven that she is a U. S. citizen. Her birth certificate, now widely distributed in the internet, shows she is not natural born, didn’t have U. S. citizen parents, and probably has a forged U. S. passport, if she has one at all.

Susan Rice is a proven genocidist and traitor.

Just leaves one special candidate:

Global Coherence Pulse July 18.20 Meditation

The site reads: “Personal coherence generates a cascade of beneficial neural and biochemical events throughout the body especially our mental and emotional body.”

Independenceforever posts:

I wore my MAGA hat all over CA and OR – ONLY compliments. One loudmouth to 76 fist pumps, love the hat, I’m with Trump, God bless you, Me too!, make american great again!, molon labe!

IT IS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD.

You just smile and beam confidence and can watch people stop slouching, start believing in themselves.

Everywhere I go, I get more defiant. THANK YOU FOR THIS EXPERIENCE, MR. TRUMP. Make America Great Again is 4 LIFE.

dontUseVinegerAsLube reminds us:

It’s just a mask. It’s just two weeks.

It’s just non-essential businesses.

It’s just to keep from overwhelming the hospitals.

It’s just until cases go down more.

It’s just to keep others from being scared. It’s just for few more weeks.

It’s just communion or singing. You can still meet.

It’s just until we get a vaccine.

It’s just a few side effects. It’s just a bracelet. It’s just to let people know you’re safe to be around. It’s just an app. It’s just to let others know who you’ve been in contact with. It’s just a few more months. It’s just a video. It’s just an email account. just for protecting others from hate speech. It’s just a few people. It’s just a credit card company. You can use It’s just a cash. It’s just a few places that don’t take cash. It’s just a little chip. It’s just for medical information and paying for things. It’s just so you can travel. It’s just so you can get your driver’s license. It’s just so you can vote. It’s just for a few more years. It’s just a statue. It’s just a building. It’s just a song. It’s just a few words. It’s just a piece of paper. It’s just a book. It’s just a movie. It’s just a flag. It’s just a piece of cloth. It’s just a blood test. It’s just a scan. It’s just a chip. It’s just a dog. It’s just a clump of cells. It’s just the bad people. It’s just the undesirables. It’s just the Jews. It’s just the men. It’s just the Christians. It’s just the people that don’t think like we do. It’s just… wait…