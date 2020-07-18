.

AIM Patriot Scotty recommends the video contained under this link. We do, too! Learn about the Rockefeller building, the UN, the British Imperial Empire, and the hidden global government:

BTW – we have a solution for that building.

This smells like you know who pic.twitter.com/4Cm25raGF0 — Thomas P. Webster (@ThomasPWebster4) July 16, 2020

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) writes: Here we go again! “government sources” “allegations”. Could ‘cozy bear’ and ‘secondary infection’ be the dukes of hazard tag team of Christopher Steele and Stephan Halper?

AIM Patriot Ulrich (Germany) sends us this report below. Can we say INTERNET OF THINGS and total control of the human being? (Note: there is an embedded commercial for collagen inside the video.)

Michael is very excited about this find on the CFR. If you are following this area of FULL DISCLOSURE, make sure to go inside and see what he found. He always makes these documents searchable so use ctrl F to word search. He will explain more in upcoming posts.

BTW, Congress was totally defrauded by the Marshall committee of 300, none of whom disclosed their CFR-Pilgrims memberships

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1938-01-01-Council-on-Foreign-Relations-Inc-By-Laws-with-a-List-of-Officers-and-Members-CFR-Jan-01-1938.pdf

Letter already written. Links provided. Just needs you to send it. Be a Trump keyboard warrior. No one will know that you did it, except you and the angels. Then pass the ‘request’ around your network.

“No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that,” Trump said. “No, and I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask, everything disappears. Hey, Dr. Fauci said, don’t wear a mask. Our Surgeon General – terrific guy – said, don’t wear a mask. Everybody who is saying don’t wear a mask – all of sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask, and as you know, masks cause problems, too. With that being said, I’m a believer in masks. I think masks are good.”

Also access CFR video here:

“This is the most dangerous time in the history of man. The seriousness of this plot cannot be underestimated. It is not due to any threat of conventional war, and it is not due to any threat of nuclear decimation, it is based on the fact that this is a psychological war waged by psychopaths against all mankind, and it is being advanced by a small group of monsters that have taken control of the minds of the masses through long-term indoctrination and policies meant to breed dependency.

Fear is the new weapon of mass destruction, not because it is legitimate, but because the people have lost all will to be free, have lost all ability to think, and seek shelter and comfort as a collective herd only capable of existence in a society that is based on totalitarian rule.” Read more.

Bill Gates wants to take care of poor, uneducated Africans. Where is BLM?

WASHINGTON (REUTERS)– President Donald Trump is expected to soon issue an executive order that would ban undocumented immigrants from being included in the 2020 census count of every person living in the United States.

Governor Cuomo took some time out from his victory lap over having the highest per capita death rate in the country to issue yet another dictate. From here on out, restaurants must not serve alcohol to patrons unless said patrons also orders food. Apparently a gin and tonic alone puts you at risk for COVID, but ordering the sampler appetizer platter along with that G&T renders you immune. Read more.

AIM Patriot Stephanie noticed something:

Well, well, well, the pandemic has an end date…. I am working on a bid for Washington schools’ purchase of face masks for students. They are a week late to award the contract and then I found this…Their end date of all safety precautions is November 5, 2020. I have screenshots if needed. I would say unbelievable but we all know it’s not.

Our reply: Please send us screen shots and we will be happy to post.

