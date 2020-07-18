.
AIM Patriot Scotty recommends the video contained under this link. We do, too! Learn about the Rockefeller building, the UN, the British Imperial Empire, and the hidden global government:
The Deep State Prophecy and The Last Trump
BTW – we have a solution for that building.
Listen and share the message
This smells like you know who pic.twitter.com/4Cm25raGF0
— Thomas P. Webster (@ThomasPWebster4) July 16, 2020
AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) writes: Here we go again! “government sources” “allegations”. Could ‘cozy bear’ and ‘secondary infection’ be the dukes of hazard tag team of Christopher Steele and Stephan Halper?
UK accuses Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research – BBC News
AIM Patriot Ulrich (Germany) sends us this report below. Can we say INTERNET OF THINGS and total control of the human being? (Note: there is an embedded commercial for collagen inside the video.)
What Will Be Required For You To Move in Society 2021 Forward
Michael is very excited about this find on the CFR. If you are following this area of FULL DISCLOSURE, make sure to go inside and see what he found. He always makes these documents searchable so use ctrl F to word search. He will explain more in upcoming posts.
BTW, Congress was totally defrauded by the Marshall committee of 300, none of whom disclosed their CFR-Pilgrims memberships
Council on Foreign Relations, Inc. (CFR) (Jan. 01, 1938). By-Laws with a List of Officers & Members (1938-1946). CFR.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1938-01-01-Council-on-Foreign-Relations-Inc-By-Laws-with-a-List-of-Officers-and-Members-CFR-Jan-01-1938.pdf
AMERICA: Would you notice if you lived under tyranny?
Letter already written. Links provided. Just needs you to send it. Be a Trump keyboard warrior. No one will know that you did it, except you and the angels. Then pass the ‘request’ around your network.
Demand Mask-FREE Shopping
Trump: ‘No’ National Mask Mandate — ‘I Don’t Believe in That’
“No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that,” Trump said. “No, and I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask, everything disappears. Hey, Dr. Fauci said, don’t wear a mask. Our Surgeon General – terrific guy – said, don’t wear a mask. Everybody who is saying don’t wear a mask – all of sudden everybody’s got to wear a mask, and as you know, masks cause problems, too. With that being said, I’m a believer in masks. I think masks are good.”
Colorado Town Threatens Up To A Year In Jail For Not Wearing A Mask
Nancy Pelosi says, “It’s a big, dirty swamp.
Also access CFR video here:
CFR Virtual Meeting: The State of U.S. 5G
“This is the most dangerous time in the history of man. The seriousness of this plot cannot be underestimated. It is not due to any threat of conventional war, and it is not due to any threat of nuclear decimation, it is based on the fact that this is a psychological war waged by psychopaths against all mankind, and it is being advanced by a small group of monsters that have taken control of the minds of the masses through long-term indoctrination and policies meant to breed dependency.
Fear is the new weapon of mass destruction, not because it is legitimate, but because the people have lost all will to be free, have lost all ability to think, and seek shelter and comfort as a collective herd only capable of existence in a society that is based on totalitarian rule.” Read more.
They Want to Kill Six Billion of Us – Here’s How They’ll Do It
Bill Gates wants to take care of poor, uneducated Africans. Where is BLM?
Testing Will Begin In Africa For Biometric ID, “Vaccine Records”, & “Payment Systems”
WASHINGTON (REUTERS)– President Donald Trump is expected to soon issue an executive order that would ban undocumented immigrants from being included in the 2020 census count of every person living in the United States.
Governor Cuomo took some time out from his victory lap over having the highest per capita death rate in the country to issue yet another dictate. From here on out, restaurants must not serve alcohol to patrons unless said patrons also orders food. Apparently a gin and tonic alone puts you at risk for COVID, but ordering the sampler appetizer platter along with that G&T renders you immune. Read more.
AIM Patriot Stephanie noticed something:
Well, well, well, the pandemic has an end date…. I am working on a bid for Washington schools’ purchase of face masks for students. They are a week late to award the contract and then I found this…Their end date of all safety precautions is November 5, 2020. I have screenshots if needed. I would say unbelievable but we all know it’s not.
Our reply: Please send us screen shots and we will be happy to post.
Joe Biden Fights Science: ‘Just Plain Dangerous’ for Children to Return to School
“Half Of The Internet Is Down” After Cloudflare Suffers Major Outage
How could such a thing happen in America?
“What’s most astonishing about the Covid-19 operation is the manner in which the elected government was circumvented by public health experts (connected to a power-mad billionaire activist.) That was a stroke of genius. Most people regard the US as a fairly stable democracy and yet, the first sign of infection triggered the rapid transfer of power from the president to unelected “professionals” whose conflicts of interest are too vast to list.”
Cook County resident tested positive for #COVID19… 99 fever… no other symptoms COVID Ctr later called him & asked if he would LIE in a video they wanted to produce saying he was very ill!
Listen to what he has to say.
Laura Ingraham (video below) can’t make sense of the mandatory face masks because she isn’t standing high enough on the “intelligence hill” to see what’s really going on. The mask is a required visual compliance towards the first step towards genocide. If she understood that, her report below would be much different. But, sigh, Laura is a Fox News propagandist. They never go all the way with truth because they are CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.
Ingraham: What they’re not telling you
Higher Education in Crisis | Timothy D. Terrell
Regarding the Wuhan virus, if you think you’re being lied to, you’re right
Interview Joe Flynn, A Journey Home. It’s Not Over Until It’s Over. The video begins at the 3:11 mark.
Presidential Tweets Today
