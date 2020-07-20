.

WHERE IS BILL BARR ON THIS?

In previous Cat Reports, we have explained the “steps towards genocide.” You all know the first step – identify and classify. Same thing ranchers do before harvesting a herd of animals. This is why governments are requiring you to wear a mask. Science shows us that they do not protect from viruses. It’s about CONTROL. They need a mass of people to fall in line, comply, and not ask questions.

The Uygher people first wore the masks:

Then they were forced into home imprisonment, later into concentration camps, surrounded by 5G towers. Of course, they were vaccinated in the process.

Once inside the camps, the human harvesting begins. First the hair is cut and sold on world markets. Other persons are processed for human organs and blood.

Once the human masses are chipped, marked, and controlled, they are loaded onto rail cars for further processing. Like a herd of cows and sheep, these humans are headed to the processing plants.

Global genocide is currently under operation. They start with the easiest to control populations, like the Uyghers in China to work out the kinks in the system. While these humans are being harvested TODAY, others like YOU are being prepared for harvest TOMORROW.

First, comes the visual control. It can be a blue scarf (Cambodia), a yellow star (Jews), or a facial covering. The identification step is one of deadliest steps because you must AGREE to wear it. Once you agree, the genocidists know the rest of the process is easy-peasy.

This is why you must resist the face mask as though your and your family’s life depends on it – because the next step (microchipping, vaccinations, force re-education camps, etc.) may be too much for you to overcome.

Couple forced to wear ankle monitors to self-isolate after Kentucky woman tests positive for COVID-19 REMEMBER, IT’S JUST A MASK. IT’S JUST SOCIAL DISTANCING. IT’S JUST AN ANKLE BRACELET, IT’S JUST A VACCINE, IT’S JUST A TRAIN…….IT’S JUST SHOWER.

How is your state governor or local dictator preparing you and your family for slaughter?

Harry the Greek says:

Feminazi Whitmer caves in with last Executive Order – full of legal loop holes (exclusions). Read the order inside this article.

Who switched Kamalas? Folks are wondering if this is a Kamala double, CGI…or is she a meth head who missed a few adrenochrome treatments?

Whatever is pictured in the video, it still hasn’t proven to us that it is eligible to hold the office of President of the United States. Actually, where is any proof that Kamala is a citizen of the United States? It isn’t on her birth certificate with two FOREIGN students who were her parents.

When did Harris become a citizen? There will have to be paper work to prove this folks….unless (gasp) Kamala is an illegal alien!

When a teacher figures out that she can teach 10 students in her home and make more money than she did in the school system, and parents see that their children are better educated and happier, the ‘beast’ we know as the ‘public school’ system will be destroyed.

The N95 Mask Folly

AIM Patriot Charles writes: N95 masks were sold decades ago and could be found in the woodworking aisle at Home Depot. They are good for curtailing inhalation of dust in the shop or allergens when mowing the lawn. But do N95 masks work against viruses? Wearing an N95 mask to protect yourself from Covid-19 is as effective as a screen door holding back water in a submarine.

In 2003, during the Code Orange emergency involving potential anthrax attacks, N95 Masks were flying off the shelves. Back then, N95 masks met CDC Guidelines for use in protection from Anthrax, a rod-shaped bacterium quite similar in size and shape to TB. Its typical size range is 1 to 1.5 microns in diameter by 4 to 10 microns in length. A micron is one millionth of a meter, or 0.00003937 inches. The average hair is about 75 microns in diameter. Today, N95 masks are flying off the shelves again, this time to combat the Covid-19 virus. Viruses are particles ranging in size from 0.06 to 0.14 microns. The Coronavirus has a range of 0.07 to 0.09 microns, or about 1/937-th of a hair diameter.

Filter ratings vary from a low of MERV1 up to a high of MERV20. MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value. N95 masks have a MERV16 and are 95% efficient, meaning they will filter out 95% of particles between 0.3 and 1.0 microns. The remaining 5% will pass thru, as well as a boatload everything else smaller than 0.3 microns including all viruses. MERV 20 is the most efficient filter available. These HEPA filters are capable of trapping 99.99997% of air particles 0.3 to 1.0 microns. The remaining 0.00003% of particles between 0.3 to 1.0 microns will pass thru, as well as a smaller boatload of particles less than 0.3 microns including all viruses.

Ever notice in TV commercials for cleaners and disinfectants that nothing ever kills 100% of anything; it’s always 99.9-something percent. If even one virion enters the body, it is enough to infect you. If anything gets through (and it always does, irrespective of the mask), then you are going to be infected.

If you want to read more on this subject, check out this June 2020 article appearing in River Cities Reader: Masks Don’t Work, A review of science relevant to COVID-19 social policy, Denis G. Rancourt PhD, Researcher, Ontario Civil Liberties Association (ocla.ca).

Finally, this thought. Masks address blocking the virus transmission pathway from air to the respiratory system via nose and mouth. However, the pathway from air to the body thru the eyes still remains unimpeded even using a face shield, which is as effective as an open double-hung window holding back water in a submarine.

Charles S. Opalek, PE

July 17, 2020

Keeping classrooms safe is irrelevant when you have radicalized teachers and a Marxist indoctrination curriculum forcing their communist ideologies into your little one’s minds. Furthermore, you could throw $70 trillion into education and all we would be doing is emboldening the Pilgrims Society operatives to find more ways to destroy America’s youth through globalshit indoctrination, while making a boatload of money for their newest Wall Street endeavor K12, Inc. (and others like it). Teachers and educators always ask for more money and taxpayers never see results. Rinse. Repeat. Don’t fall for it anymore, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer.

Demand a different way to fund EDUCATION – like sending $70 billion to parents directly as education vouchers to help pay non-indoctrination center options…like homeschool, private, vocational, alternative, co-ops.

America’s teachers’ unions are composed of racialized political activists who indoctrinate rather than educate our children.

AIM Patriot Gwendolyn writes:

I have 7 grandchildren. Oldest will be in 10th grade, next will be in 9th grade. The others are in grade school.

My one daughter-in-law is checking on home schooling. She is telling me that the best courses average $1000. ea. child per year. They cannot afford this. Nor do they want to send their children back to the state schools.

Because you have a teaching background, can you steer us in some areas for materials that would not be so expensive?

I just retired in May, so do not have quite the income I did have when working. Am trying to find some ways to help them.

Thank you for all that you do. I have my family all listening and watching your podcasts. You are a blessing to all of us.

Our reply: Nevada is a great state for homeschooling, Gwendolyn. You will not need an expensive curriculum at all. Here’s what you will need to get started:

There are 2 basic rules you need to ensure you follow:

File a one-time Notice of Intent (NOI) to homeschool form, along with an Educational Plan of Instruction. Teach the required subjects in your homeschool English (including reading, composition, and writing)

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies (including history, geography, economics, and government)

Next, look into the homeschooling groups in Nevada and learn best practices from families in Nevada. Bet you will find plenty of used textbooks, learning materials and suggestions, curriculum among these homeschool pioneers!

.

