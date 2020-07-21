.

TRUMP: And you know why I won’t lose, because the country in the end, they’re not going to have a man who – who’s shot. He’s shot, he’s mentally shot. Let him come out of his basement, go around, I’ll make four or five speeches a day, I’ll be interviewed by you, I’ll be interviewed by the worst killers that hate my – my guts. They hate my guts. There’s nothing they can ask me that I won’t give them a proper answer to. Some people will like it, some people won’t like it.

FL_GUY posts:

I strongly advise people to NOT get this virus test. It is being misused with false reporting, used to take away people’s civil rights and it wouldn’t surprise me if there is something even more sinister going on with it.

All the crap with the SCAMdemic is like CCP tactics. And “face coverings”? Seriously? It’s insane!. Never has mass testing been demanded of people who are not sick. If you are not sick, why get the test? Never has EVERYONE been ordered to put a bag over their head until now.

Based on what happened to the couple in KY, where the woman tested “positive”, whatever the hell that really means and now, she AND her husband have ankle monitors like convicted criminals and cannot get 200 feet outside their house.

They committed no crime and the woman is NOT sick. This is NOT America; this is what the left have planned for America. This is why it is important to fight against the “masks of submission.” The left needs to lose the mask battle now before it escalates into something much worse later.

Is there anyone over at the EIB microphone that has a clue of what’s really going on? Bo and Rush can’t seem to report on the biggest story of our day – How the Rothschilds have implemented a plan of global genocide upon all of us.

Why are these guys at EIB yucking it up about the latest fake Fox News report when we all know that Fox News is a propaganda network headed by DNC operatives like Danny O’Brien and Paul Ryan.

Public schools can be a dangerous place for your children. Bullies, radicalized teachers, 5G towers on the rooftops, indoctrination and social engineering, godless teachings, drag queen perverts at story time. WARNING WARNING!!

Radicalized teachers are not going back to the classroom so you need to find other ways to provide education for your children this 2020-21 school year…and beyond.

A virus is the PROBLEM. Teachers bailing on students is the REACTION…. so here come Florida patriots with SOLUTIONS:

More leftwing radical propaganda and indoctrination. Now at the WORKPLACE!

This is who they say the Salas shooter was- Roy Den Hollander. Of course, we will never really know because the FBI is on the case. The FBI is the strong arm of the corrupt globalshits who run the planet like a mob organization. So when the FBI is called in, you know it’s for the cover-up operation, not law and order. Hello, anyone seen Bill Barr yet with a stack of indictments?

bearsgrr speculated:

Conspiracy Theory Alert! What if they husband and son are in protective custody? The judge just got assigned the Epstein case. Now she can judge without fear for her family.

Again, we’ll never know because the media does not report truth and facts.

Techno Fog @Techno_Fog posts:

Flying under the radar.

Jennifer Boone– the FBI official who oversaw (FISA):

1) The improper use of Bruce Ohr as a Steele intermediary; and

2) The FBI’s interview of the Steele primary sub-source…

Was promoted by Director Wray after the FBI learned of FISA issues.

