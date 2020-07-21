.
Patriots are winning on many fronts
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Winning-on-many-fronts.mp3
Kamala Harris invents the NO! Face
Could Michelle Obama become the Saviour of the Democratic Party? or its Greatest Embarrassment?
1-in-5 mail-in ballots tossed out in tight Congressional primary race
Michiganders, make your Freedom Pilgrimage on Friday
Pelosi says Trump might have to be ‘fumigated’ out of White House
Trump baits a trap for Biden
TRUMP: And you know why I won’t lose, because the country in the end, they’re not going to have a man who – who’s shot. He’s shot, he’s mentally shot. Let him come out of his basement, go around, I’ll make four or five speeches a day, I’ll be interviewed by you, I’ll be interviewed by the worst killers that hate my – my guts. They hate my guts. There’s nothing they can ask me that I won’t give them a proper answer to. Some people will like it, some people won’t like it.
They call it THE GREAT RESET | “Planned to the smallest detail”
Global Genocide Now in Progress
FL_GUY posts:
I strongly advise people to NOT get this virus test. It is being misused with false reporting, used to take away people’s civil rights and it wouldn’t surprise me if there is something even more sinister going on with it.
All the crap with the SCAMdemic is like CCP tactics. And “face coverings”? Seriously? It’s insane!. Never has mass testing been demanded of people who are not sick. If you are not sick, why get the test? Never has EVERYONE been ordered to put a bag over their head until now.
Based on what happened to the couple in KY, where the woman tested “positive”, whatever the hell that really means and now, she AND her husband have ankle monitors like convicted criminals and cannot get 200 feet outside their house.
They committed no crime and the woman is NOT sick. This is NOT America; this is what the left have planned for America. This is why it is important to fight against the “masks of submission.” The left needs to lose the mask battle now before it escalates into something much worse later.
Connecticut pathologist’s study shows CDC coronavirus test kits generate 30% false positive results
Couple Under House Arrest for Refusing to Sign Quarantine Docs
While The Elite’s PLAY, The Rest of the World PAY!
Is there anyone over at the EIB microphone that has a clue of what’s really going on? Bo and Rush can’t seem to report on the biggest story of our day – How the Rothschilds have implemented a plan of global genocide upon all of us.
Why are these guys at EIB yucking it up about the latest fake Fox News report when we all know that Fox News is a propaganda network headed by DNC operatives like Danny O’Brien and Paul Ryan.
Executive vice president and head of government relations at Fox News’ parent is actively campaigning for former boss Joe Biden
Bank of England Governor Signals Central Bank Digital Currency Is Coming
Whistleblower Interview: World Economy Would Collapse if Banks Stopped Laundering Money
Home Education Surges as Teachers’ Unions Block Reopening of Schools
Public schools can be a dangerous place for your children. Bullies, radicalized teachers, 5G towers on the rooftops, indoctrination and social engineering, godless teachings, drag queen perverts at story time. WARNING WARNING!!
Radicalized teachers are not going back to the classroom so you need to find other ways to provide education for your children this 2020-21 school year…and beyond.
Teachers Unions Sue Gov. DeSantis to Block Florida School Reopening Order
A virus is the PROBLEM. Teachers bailing on students is the REACTION…. so here come Florida patriots with SOLUTIONS:
Requirements for Home Education in the State of Florida
How to comply with Florida Homeschool Law
Homeschool Parent Association to Help You on Your Journey
Virginia Mandates “Slavery Lessons” . . . For Kindergarteners
More leftwing radical propaganda and indoctrination. Now at the WORKPLACE!
Mandated Diversity Training
Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures…
This is who they say the Salas shooter was- Roy Den Hollander. Of course, we will never really know because the FBI is on the case. The FBI is the strong arm of the corrupt globalshits who run the planet like a mob organization. So when the FBI is called in, you know it’s for the cover-up operation, not law and order. Hello, anyone seen Bill Barr yet with a stack of indictments?
bearsgrr speculated:
Conspiracy Theory Alert! What if they husband and son are in protective custody? The judge just got assigned the Epstein case. Now she can judge without fear for her family.
Again, we’ll never know because the media does not report truth and facts.
Black Woman Destroys Media Narrative, Calls to “REFUND Our Police”
Techno Fog @Techno_Fog posts:
Flying under the radar.
Jennifer Boone– the FBI official who oversaw (FISA):
1) The improper use of Bruce Ohr as a Steele intermediary; and
2) The FBI’s interview of the Steele primary sub-source…
Was promoted by Director Wray after the FBI learned of FISA issues.
PAID MILLIONS TO TARGET ANTI-VAXXERS
Briggs & Stratton Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of small gasoline engines with headquarters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, filed petitions on Monday morning for a court-supervised voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11, along with plans to sell “all the company’s assets” to KPS Capital Partners. Read more.
See how the face masks became a weapon of mass hysteria being used against humanity for its final destruction by the Rothschilds, who will hide away in their secret bunker until the “all clear” comes and they can start over again with their high-tech feudalism?
No, we won’t be following President Trump on wearing the compliance mask….just like we won’t follow him with 5G-6G support, vaccinations, or amnesty for illegal DACAs.
We understand that this is a war for the control of the planet and that there are layers of strategy involved with every move President Trump makes. We look beyond the photo op to see what’s really going on here.
Sun Tzu – The Art of War Explained In 5 Minutes
If you would like to listen to The Art of War as an audio book: The Art of War – Sun Tzu Unabridged Full Audiobook HQ
The Coronavirus Transformation Ritual
Here’s another thing that they do not teach in the public school indoctrination centers – cursive writing. Marxists and communists do not want young people to know how to write. They want them to communicate through typing and texting so that when they are ready to turn off your keyboard access, you will not know how to write, except in rudimentary block letters or sign your name. Make sure to bring back cursive writing in your home school lessons and if you didn’t learn when you were in school, make it a family affair to learn cursive.
It doesn’t have to be as fancy as looped cursive – choose a cursive that is right for your student age group.
American Cursive Handwriting (Looped Cursive)
Make sure to teach economics and personal finance in your home school lessons
Buddy Brown SOLVES America’s PARENTING Problem
Associated Press Will Capitalize Black, But Not White Since They Haven’t Faced Discrimination Due to Skin Color
Physiognomy after death
I have spoken of the life between death and a new birth on many occasions and from many different points of view, for only so is it possible to develop an adequate idea of it. Today I propose to speak from still another point of view. By bringing together what is given at different times, you will be able gradually to build up a complete picture.
This spirit-form of the human being is involved, as we said, in a constant process of change. More and more it approaches what can only be described by saying: The spirit-form becomes one great “physiognomy.” To the Imaginative sight possessed by the Initiate and also by one who has passed through the gate of death, a kind of physiognomy makes its appearance.
But this physiognomy is the whole human being, not merely part of him. The whole human being, in his spirit-form, presents a physiognomy that is the expression of his being in its moral and spiritual inwardness. After death a bad man will not have the same appearance as a good man. A man who has made strenuous efforts during his life on Earth will not look the same as one who has lived thoughtlessly or wantonly.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 231 – Supersensible Man: Lecture II – The Hague, 14th November, 1923
BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS!!
Sedition Exposed.
Pilgrims Society Organized to Destroy America
CFR principal Winthrop W. Aldrich, hobnobbing with British aristocracy and a Pilgrims Society dinner, Mar. 20, 1953
The Times, March 20, 1953
http://silverstealers.net/tss.html
Pilgrims Society member David Sarnoff founded the National Broadcasting Company and led Radio Corporation of America (RCA) from 1919 to 1970 and director of National Broadcasting Company (NBC), chaired the anti-silver Economic Club of New York, 1940-1942. In 1959 he was a member of a Rockefeller Brothers Fund panel. He was a trustee of Thomas Edison Foundation; The Educational Alliance; Pratt Institute; New York University; and member of elite clubs including India House, Metropolitan and Army-Navy in the District of Columbia, site of recent meetings of the Silver Users Association—
Son of Senator Nelson Aldrich, legislative leader for the Federal Reserve Act, second generation Pilgrims Society member Winthrop W. Aldrich chaired the anti-silver Economic Club of New York, 1942-1944. At that time he was chairman of Chase National Bank and member of financial district clubs heavily interlocked with The Pilgrims Society, including Harvard; Knickerbocker; Bond; Broad Street; Piping Rock; The Brook; Century; Links; The Creek; New York Yacht and others.
Winthrop was a trustee of The Rockefeller Foundation; Barnard College; General Education Board. A member of the advisory committee of the anti-silver American Institute of Banking and vice president of The National Institute of Social Sciences, Aldrich was a director of Rockefeller Center; Metropolitan Life; American Telephone & Telegraph; Westinghouse Electric and Discount Corporation of New York (Who’s Who, 1941, page 157) —
SEDITION: Marshall Plan champion Winthrop W. Aldrich, uncle of Nelson Aldrich (“A.”) Rockefeller, was knighted in 1947 before promoting the Marshall Plan to Congress in 1948
Winthrop W. Aldrich was a member of the Pilgrims Society, Council on Foreign Relations and director of the Rockefeller Foundation and Chase Manhattan Bank, concurrently, he helped promote the Marshall Plan to empower Neo-imperial British Corporatism conceived by the Pilgrims Society and fronted by the United Nations (UN) and Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
The Ambassadors. (Dec. 08, 1952). Eisenhower Appointments of Winthrop W. Aldrich to UK Court of Saint James, Henry C. Lodge, Jr. to UN. Vol. 60, Issue 23, p. 22. Time Magazine.
“Next day Ike began to fill his list of new U.S. representatives abroad. As Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, he named Winthrop Williams Aldrich, 67, chairman of the board of Chase National, one of the nation’s largest commercial banks. An amateur musician, artist (specialty: watercolor seascapes) and crack yachtsman (navigator of the America’s Cup defender Enterprise), Aldrich is a longtime friend of Britain, was president of the British War Relief Society during World War II, helped swing Britain’s first postwar loan from the U.S.
Son of Rhode Island’s onetime Republican Senator Nelson Aldrich (1841-1915), young Winthrop started out to follow a lawyer’s career, graduated tenth in his class at Harvard Law School. After a sister married John D. Rockefeller Jr., he veered off toward banking. In 1922 he became chief counsel to the old Equitable Trust; by 1933 he was running Chase National, the “Rockefeller Bank,” with headquarters in downtown Manhattan.
Although Aldrich always meant to go back to the law, he found he enjoyed the starchy formality of banking. Once, with a wry grin, he told a friend: “I never smile south of Canal Street.” Long an outspoken critic of New and Fair Deal economics, he served this year on the National Republican finance committee. Created a Knight Grand Cross of the British Empire in 1947, he looks on Britain as his “second home abroad.”
The Funniest Wolf Howls Are Lazy Ones
Presidential Tweets Today
