Learn about the science of social engineering in this video below.

The Global Elite & The Coronavirus Coup D’état With Patrick Wood. After listening to this video, you will appreciate the significance of the face mask exempt card. We left the link for you below the video.

Powerful video inside of what is happening in Colorado:

“In the latest move by a U.S. government agency to appease leftists, the State Department is quietly overhauling language used in agency materials that may be considered exclusionary or offensive. Judicial Watch obtained a copy of a memo from a State Department source asking the agency’s 69,000 employees to report “outdated and non-inclusive language in Department of State policies, documents or webpages.” The directive was issued this month by the State Department’s Office of Civil Rights (S/OCR) and it provides an “outdated form submission” for employees to note specific examples of what amounts to politically incorrect language that is to be “updated.” Read more.

Attorney

Financial Analyst

Henry notices: Stop the video anywhere in the middle and LOOK at all the supplies provided to these “protestors”. Who / what org / where is all this crap coming from?????

http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5S8WHG9HGD8G

Attorney

AIM Patriot snoezepoes wrote:

That it is, some say, patriotic to wear a mask??

Dear Mr. President,

You can shove that mask, where the sun doesn’t shine!

Bleeb this bleeb.

We will enthusiastically vote for President Trump in November. However, we refuse to wear the genocide mask as he recommends. We also reject vaccines and 5G technology – also recommended by the President. You would think since his son-in-law, daughter, some grandchildren, and many friends are Jewish he would know about the steps to genocide.

The mask is no different than the JEWISH YELLOW STAR.

President @realDonaldTrump : “We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask.”

AIM Patriots have been at their keyboard battle stations since the day Donald and Melania Trump descended from the Trump Tower elevator. Our decentralized global network of information warriors, aka keyboard warriors, are devastating the enemy….so they are having to form their own network called “digital volunteers” or “information volunteers.”

Basically, patriots: We are CRUSHING them. Our mission is to get as many folks as we can to the polls on November 3 to vote ALL RED. Patriots don’t care if President Trump has to wrap a burka around himself to placate the globalshits in his administration. We are voting straight RED in November.

The United Nations has enlisted 10,000 “digital volunteers” to rid the Internet of so-called “false” information that’s supposedly worsening the COVID-19 pandemic

Upset by the fact that individuals are using social media and their immediate social circles to share information they deem relevant about COVID-19, the U.N. is asking the public to sign up to become “ information volunteers ” who commit to sharing “U.N.-verified, science-based content”

Censorship of media and social media is already filtering information and telling people what they should and shouldn’t fear, and increased surveillance is being pushed courtesy of coronavirus

Near the end of the video, a link to Skill Share is provided. Here it is:

Improve your productivity and learn new skills with 2 months of free, unlimited learning on Skillshare: https://skl.sh/thomasfrank25

Nellie_the_Beaut writes:

My daughter’s high school had a teachers-only meeting last week where several teachers were pushing for “holding all students back a year” since they won’t be able to “adequately teach students the required lesson plan through digital-only learning that is necessary due to the pandemic.” They were 100% serious – they want to call this year a wash and all students to repeat this year next fall when there will be an “effective vaccine against covid 19” and the quarantine is lifted. I was told about this plan by a teacher in attendance who is a secret Trump supporting conservative.

GBA4ever posts

Parents setting up homeschool “pods” of 5-10 kids with a teacher-guide is the wave of the future. Get them out of public school indoctrination camps.

You have legal options. Contact Jordan Sekulow at ACLJ. They will represent you for free. If enough parents do this, school districts will take notice: https://aclj.org/aclj/radio-recap-parents-share-aclj-will-represent-you-and-your-family-for-free

sync posts:

Citizens from 31 states are now restricted from free travel…

This is destroying all efforts to open NY colleges this fall

Ithica just announced anybody in a quarantine state cannot come to college this fall & must do school remotely . Figure the others all do same . Watch how fast kids transfer elsewhere

We thought this one should be preserved:

Kamala 2.0 appeared on MSNBC on Sunday.

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-07-19-Kamala-Harris-What-happened-to-Kamala-Harris-Real-Face-Chodie-Doinks-Jul-19-2020.mp4

https://tinyurl.com/yxqf7lhq

AIM Patriot Sal writes a note to the Conclave:

Hello people of AIM! You are the best of the best, and I know this because I have been following you from the very beginning of your impressive and patriotic work; keep it going please!!! And to give you an idea I want to propose that you should do an unmasking video on NPR or National Public (Propaganda) Radio. These guys are the intellectual headquarter for the social insurrection against the USA, and they are totally managed by the Brits; no doubt about it… it will be marvelous listening you with your research, unmasking these professional agents of the liberal-left propaganda journalism… I live in Minnesota where NPR is big and blatantly supportive of all what goes against political, social, and historical truth… they deserve to be exposed and scrutinized the way you know how to do it… Thanks again, and warmest regards to all of you at the Conclave.

