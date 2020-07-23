Listen up, troops. Important recap on the Information War and current marching orders in the video below. We are moving from meme warfare to live action in our communities. Listen up and decide which territory you can defend. Everyone needs to get involved with something and YOU, in particular, are called to be a leader. Make sure to pass this important message into your network. Presentation begins at 2:50.
Fear Or Fearless
.
By Douglas Gabriel
Have you Encountered the Guardian of the Threshold?
Enjoy the extensive read on the Guardian of the Threshold. Later this week the Gabriels will be discussing the topic as it relates to current world events.
Dweller On the Threshold
.
The language in the video below is atrocious, but we need to emphasize that our job now is to leave the keyboard for a few hours a day and reverse the cancel culture destruction in your community. If you do not get engaged NOW as a patriot protecting freedom and liberty, then don’t cry a river when the contact tracer brown shirts come to your residence with a VACCINE INJECTION NEEDLE in hand to poison you and your family.
If you resist, that WAYMO driverless vehicle waiting in your driveway will be taking the family to a FEMA camp where you will be processed like the Uygher people. Yes, you will be separated from your children. No, you never had an opportunity to use your gun.
Patrick Henry “Liberty Or Death” Speech, Modernized
.
chamomine posts:
Trump: “These masks work so beautifully! They work, right? They prevent the virus from spreading, right? Right?!”
Democrats: “RIGHT!”
Trump: “Awesome. So no mail-in voting then.”
Democrats: “WAIT, MASKS DON’T WORK!”
.
Will she give up her State Police protection as she cuts police protection from the general public?
Feminazi Governor Whitmer Defunds Police: Cuts $115 Million from State Cops, Replaces Portion with Fed Cash
Then…no surprise…the witch of the mid-west is rewarded for her anti-police decision and positions herself back in the VP race. This is why we give Whitmer so much attention. She has always been a George Soros top-pick for PRESIDENT. She gets in with Biden…then poof the demented Biden is easily removed.
Gretchen the Horrible will rule all 50 states, including yours. People of Michigan: You are first line defense in taking this feminazi out of office. Friday, July 28 the petition party begins!
Important News! Due to Whitmer’s appeal of the petition approval, signing will be delayed until July 29. See full details on our Social Media posts.
Joe Biden Claims Gretchen Whitmer Back Under Consideration for VP
.
Police: At Least 14 People Shot During Funeral In Chicago
.
Joe is still considering a black tranny as his running mate:
.
Poll from 10 Battleground States: Reports of Trump’s Defeat ‘Greatly Exaggerated’
According to the poll, Trump is currently leading Biden in Georgia (49-46 percent); Kentucky (60-34 percent); Michigan (50-45 percent); Montana (52-42 percent); North Carolina (49-46 percent); Pennsylvania (48-47 percent); and Texas (49-45 percent).
The results also indicate Biden is leading Trump in Arizona (49-45 percent); Iowa (48-46 percent); and Wisconsin (46-45 percent).
.
.
Start video at 6:20 for Sheriff Scott Jenkins.
Virginia Sheriff Takes First Steps to Deputize Thousands of Armed Citizens [VIDEO]
.
First, they send their “brown shirts” to enforce the wearing of the modern version of the Jewish yellow star, the compliance face mask.
Then, they send their “white coats” in to force vaccinate and microchip you and your family.
What are you doing to protect yourself and your family from the EVIL of these satanic purveyors of fear and communism?
.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to Order Mandatory Masks
.
Miami-Dade, Broward Order Mandatory Face Covering When in Public
.
Arizona Gov Is Granted the Right to Forcibly Vaccinate and Indefintely Confine Individuals With Absolutely No Legal Oversight
.
US Strikes $2 Billion Deal to Buy Virus Vaccine from Pfizer
.
CYBER TECH COMPANY SIGNS TECHNOLOGY DEAL TO SUPPLY 50M “COVI-PASS™” DIGITAL HEALTH PASSPORTS TO 15 COUNTRIES
.
The Only Obstacle To A Healthy World Is Government Secrecy And Propaganda
.
.
NimbleNavigator posts: “This is why Twitter banned QAnon”
.
What few have pointed out, though, is the way BLM protests have revealed the damage that decades of leftist messaging have visited on straight, young, white women. To set the stage, here are some videos of the hysterical young white women who keep showing up in the front row of the Black Lives Matter movement, whether screaming at police, arguing with black people, rioting, or groveling:
Black Lives Matter reveals a generation of damaged straight, white women
.
.
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Will Not Require Shoppers to Wear Masks
.
The new name for the Redskins is really catching on !
.
.
Man Who Shot Epstein Judge’s Family Was Found Dead With MULTIPLE Gunshot Wounds
.
.
Phil Kerpen tweets: We all saw the motorcycle accident with COVID on the death certificate. A rarity? Not really. The CDC reports that 3,721 death certificates in the COVID count also list “intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events.”
Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics
.
.
We didn’t select this video for its sales pitch. We selected it because it gives a good overview on what is happening with silver prices. COMMODITY REPORT: Silver Price Forecast: 21 July 2020
.
January 6, 2020 – WASHINGTON – The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 20EA) beginning on Jan. 9, 2020, at noon EST. The coin is priced at $64.50.
Except you can only backorder because the Mint sold out in March. If you didn’t stock up on silver when it was at record lows, you might visit some coin shops in your area and pick up what you can at the current lows.
.
.
Don’t feel badly. These so-called “journalists” are actually ground troops for the Pilgrims Society globalishit propagandists who have been brainwashing the people of the world for decades. They do not report truth. They report agendas. These are CAUSALITIES in the information war. We need to see more job cuts from their troops.
Newsroom Job Cuts Up 170% Through June, Worst On Record
.
.
Don’t confuse the two!
.
Michael Aquino is the most notorious perpetrator of CIA child trafficking in modern history. He has been implicated in every major scandal concerning organized CIA child trafficking to VIPs, including McMartin Preschool, Presidio, and the Franklin Scandal. ALL of these cases involved the CIA training children to perform as prostitutes and worse, using military brainwashing techniques including unethical hypnosis, drugs and electric shock.
Is Michael Aquino Dead?
.
Sarah Ruth Ashcraft posts: There are unconfirmed reports floating around that Michael Aquino died within the last 30 days. I don’t buy it. But it does make me wonder why someone would start a rumor about his death, especially right now.
.
.
.
.
You Simply Cannot Imagine the Amount of Abject Misery in this Place
.
.
@Johnheretohelp also sees a dismal picture of the future. We re-post it here without comment. We welcome your feedback in the comment box below. Is this how you see our future? He posts:
I’m hearing some disturbing things now. The Dems/DS intend to “Take” the election.
They know they can’t win, they know the vast public opinion is against them. So they intend to just take it, claim they won.
They do not have access like they did when Obama was in power. Their control over the fraudulent voting mechanisms, satellites, rigged voting machines, mail in voting, etc. Is Much less than in 2016/18. Pres.Trump is doing a great job at cutting off their schemes.
So they intend to just “take the election”.
On election Day and night if their comrades in the mainstream media are going to report that they won. They are just going to flat-out report incorrect numbers to solidify in everyone’s mind that the Dems won.
They will use every means of illegal voting scams to back this up. They intend to intimidate and destroy Republican votes anywhere they possibly can. They want to rush their “newly elected” people into office with very fast local swearing in ceremonies. Just like Obama’s BS “office of the president elect” stunt. They will officially Not acknowledge any results that doesn’t benefit them and challenge anything else they can.
And they will support and encourage riding as a means to enforce there newly elected officials. They also intend to declare the presidential election for themselves, with the MSM backing it up on every channel 24/7. And they will lead a massive march,protest,riot
To the White House to remove President Trump. If he would not be removed they intend to have their president address the nation from Congress. And their president will run the country from Congress.
The MSM will not allow President Trump any air time and will block everything possible from being communicated from the rightful president.
This is bad. The riots, the taking over of police stations, shutting down and ceiling off federal buildings, this is their practice run for what happens the day after the election.
The riots have quieted down right now but that is by design. Untold millions are flowing into these groups and they are stockpiling right now. Round two is coming, bigger, more violent, more focused, and able to hold out for months.
They are being directed and supported by hostile foreign governments and leftover Deep State players within our own government.
They do not care if the economy is crashed, if people are out of work, they welcome the violence. They want the violence, that is part of their plan. If there is a great deal of violence their new president or ask foreign governments to help establish order.
I have also heard but they will not declare a vice presidential running mate for Biden, at least not officially, because if things go their way and they have him as their phony president Nancy Pelosi will be announced after the election as the vice president.
They cannot win, they do not care about any of us or the country, they have shown how they welcomed, promote and celebrate violence against us. they know that prosecution’s are about to start and after another four years of President Trump’s successes
They will be in prison and their party destroyed forever. They are fighting for their survival and the law does not apply to them.
I’ve gotten this from several sources now. Supplies online MRE, survival food, are being bought out, so they can last for months. It is extremely well-financed well-planned and directed by hostile foreign and internal actors.
What we had hoped and prayed
Mightily would never happen, could be just a few weeks away.
Defend yourselves and your loved ones, support the president and those that support him and our country, protect a document your vote, be as prepared as possible for a couple weeks surrounding the election.
Hold your Oath in Mind, Keep the LORD within your heart, and Pray with all of us that their plans fail.
Ok, some questions have popped up.
The Deep State controls over half the court system in this country. They have compromised a large portion of other judges. They control the media, the internet, and most means of modern communication.
They can shut it down if they want. They want covid-19, riots, whatever the case may be, they want everyone lockdown at home until after they attempt to take the government. That’s why they refuse to open schools.
There are numerous DS supporters within the military/ Intel community who will help them take over, issue contradicting orders and statements. All designed to delay and confuse until their plans take effect.
They anticipate a reaction, they welcome the violence. They want President Trump to enact martial law, they will then say the fraudulent president has taken the White House hostage and is holding our country hostage.
It is already racist and illegal to defend Ourselves, it will only get worse closer to the election and immediately afterwards if they attempt any of this.
They want us quiet, cut off from communications, afraid to act, locked in our homes and weakened. until they say it’s safe to come out into their brave New world that they control 100% of everything.
Ultimately they cannot/will not succeed. I’m thinking of the damage they will cause if they try. They hate us, President Trump, and the country, and don’t care if it’s destroyed on any level.The destruction weakens the US in the eyes of the world and they consider it a victory
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos