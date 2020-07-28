.
.
Important video inside the link below. Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter, censor it and dozens of copies off their platforms.
America’s Frontline Doctors Hold Press Conference at Supreme Court
.
DeSantis is Demanding an Investigation People Who Haven’t Been Tested Are Testing Positive
.
Robby Starbuck tweets this on top of a thread: This press conference of doctors had 14 million views on Facebook today. FB took it down shortly after a NYTimes reporter complained. The FB comms person who replied to the NYTImes reporter confirming it was removed used to work for @SenatorBoxer & @dccc
.
.
.
Dr. Stella Emmanuel is physician and a pastor from Houston, TX.
.
.
Wealthy Donors Pour Millions into Fight over Mail-in Voting
.
Barr the Bloviator writes another stern letter and shakes his DOJ finger at the courts. So scary!
BARR: It May Be Time For The President To Put The Federal Courts Back In Their Constitutional Lane
.
Democrats beware: Barr tears into ‘bogus Russiagate scandal’ in prepared remarks for House hearing
.
.
Congressman Matt Gaetz Files Criminal Referral Against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Blaa, blaa, blaa, Matt. Why don’t you expose Mark and Silicon Valley for who they really are? Why are you being such a pussy about revealing the real truth about the theft of social media by Mark and the other thugs in Silicon Valley.
Arrest Mark Zuckerberg for Crimes Against the State
.
Hillary paid Facebook to rig elections while colluding with Russian Uranium One
.
Facebook Unmasked: How the World’s Most Relevant Entrepreneur Was Screwed By Zuckerberg
.
.
Are Fake News Polls Hiding a Potential Trump Landslide?
.
Pods? Private tutors? Parents seek creative school solutions
.
Junosu posts this note and image below:
The Teacher Unions demand: (1) No Charter Schools; (2) No School Choice; (3) No Firing Bad or Incompetent Teachers; (4) No Curriculum Review; (5) No Opposing Questions of any kind… – Clearly, Ladies and Gentlemen, the Teacher Unions need to be given “The Regan Treatment”! (media.thedonald.win) CORRUPTION.
.
K-12 District Adopts Black Lives Matter Resolution Accusing Community of ‘Institutionalized Racism’
.
Child Psychiatrist Says Coronavirus Fears ‘Not Based on Reality: This Is Child Abuse’
.
.
.
Vaccine Execs Rake In $1 Billion In Stock Sales As Positive Headlines Boost Shares
.
.
Patient 1 Receives Covid Vaccine In First Phase 3 Trial [Video]
.
Is the CDC poised to remove COVID-19 from epidemic status?
.
No jab, no job? NEJM says everyone needs to be vaccinated for coronavirus in order to go to work
.
rashomon posts:
Why should COVID relief funds via the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) paid for by the American taxpayer go to Israeli soldiers? This one should be pulled back, and the net round of relief needs to go to SMALL BUSINESSES, not the Friends of Whoever in D.C. is doing a pay-to-play! The Friends of Israeli Defense Forces is NOT a religious organization as it claims.
I hope the next round of PPP does not include the Big Guys that collected millions “in error” and have not yet returned it. Cough up!
Friends of the IDF Lobby Group Secures Forgivable US COVID Loans for Israeli Soldiers
.
.
This was a Whole Foods store – a grocery store chain that was once fantastic until Jeff Bezos bought it and ran into the ground.
.
Banning comments to protect the fake news media monopoly
.
Google Extends Work-from-Home to July 2021. Other Firms to Follow. Condo, Apartment, Office Markets in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Manhattan to Take Further Hit
.
Fedcoin: A New Scheme for Tyranny and Poverty
.
It will cost you a few bucks, but such a great way to support the AFI miners and keep your emails away from spying eyes.
.
Biometric digital health credentials for NHL and London theatre, Privacy International warns of risks
.
IMPEACHMENT CANCER
.
.
Man with incredible pecs stuns Londoners by wearing a face mask — as a G-string
.
Google Is Working On Smart Tattoos That Turn Skin Into Living Touchpad
.
.
.
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos