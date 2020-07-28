.

The Wisdom Children are now incarnating. We wrote a curriculum for them – called Intuitive Learning. The young person in the video below looks like a caged wisdom child.

This is NOT an example of homeschooling. This looks like the online curriculum that your public schools will provide your children where they will be indoctrinated in the isolation of their home study space.

Wisdom Children need an education that awakens their Imagination, Inspiration, and Intuition. Douglas Gabriel, master Waldorf teacher who has taught hundreds of Waldorf teachers around the world as well as his own class of children, shows you his classroom secrets in his book:

EARTH-SHATTERING BREAKING HISTORICAL NEWS!!

We have a ton of research to show you on this unbelievable treachery against America, but our miners needed another day to preserve some last minute evidence that came in after the audio was posted. But there is no reason not to hear what we found!

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-Marshall-Plan-JP-Morgan-Scam-to-Steal-Gold-and-Silver.mp3

Twitter partially suspends Don Trump Jr. for sharing hydroxychloroquine video A message from the company said that some features of Trump Jr.’s account were “temporarily limited” after he violated the company’s rules — specifically, a policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful misinformation” related to the coronavirus.

Jenna Ellis tweets: @GenFlynn ’s attorney Sidney Powell’s Twitter has been suspended for her tweet on hydroxychloroquine that President @realDonaldTrump retweeted last night. Twitter is making a big push to silence discussion of a COVID-19 cure.

“She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by “reptilians” and other aliens.” Source

Yep, that about sums it up, Dr. Stella Immanuel. And don’t forget the demons and witches!

AIM Patriot Terry writes:

What a bunch of lies – 30,000 to test new vaccine!

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will not consider liability protections for businesses in the next stimulus package. During an interview Sunday, she said providing legal protections will allow businesses, hospitals and schools to remain unaccountable from protecting their workers from coronavirus.”

AIM Patriot Brandon points out: You know with all those low value home seizures and derelict individuals (in general) and compound the state debt issue, Michigan is going to go broke!

Martin, Rafaeli’s lawyer, had voiced hope that a ruling in favor of Rafaeli would not just be a victory for the retiree, but set a precedent in Michigan and across the nation — possibly leading to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on a similar case in the future.”

AIM Patriot Scotty writes:

Betsy, I am memeing the crap out of Parler ! Scotty the trucker 444 I am out on the road, red pilling as many as I can , I now have dozens starting to listen. The new fake wave and B.S. lock down and now massive control coming from all states and corporations, which is one in the same! Also I wonder when the burning out of California is going to begin. You know like every year; then the floods begin! Are we winning the weather warfare.

I see that starting to crank up . Love you guys & girls. That’s right gender correctness’s.

Scotty ️🇺🇸 ️ God Bless America

Our reply: This is great. Be our AIM PATRIOT voice on Parler, Scotty. You know the story and the truth. Take FULL DISCLOSURE to the new folks on Parler and grow your audience. We can’t post from that site because they require that a viewer be registered on it, so doesn’t give us good linking access.

We created AIM4Truth to teach YOU how to educate, enlighten, and motivate others in your information downline. Hope everyone here who has been an AIM School of Truth student for awhile has found a way to start the re-education process for fellow Americans and truth seekers everywhere. We don’t have to wait for a formal process to begin – like having actual brick-‘n-mortar re-education camps all around the country. That is so three-dimensional and inside the box thinking.

Learning truth is a process of awakening consciousness.

Our overall goal is to to reach FULL DISCLOSURE. In a matter of time, the sleepy-heads in our world to begin to awaken. The re-education process is an awakening one.

In developing your “downline”, you are actually growing your influence. As you begin to share more and more truth, not conspiracy or propaganda, your audience will begin to trust you more and more. They will share your material and your audience will grow.

You are expanding your sphere of INFLUENCE in the world. As truth seekers connect around the world, our growing and quickening influence is crushing the globalists. They have no place to hide. Soon, everything will be in the light because We the People are no longer willing to be slaves to the Pilgrims Society.

Work your downline!

What happened to this Executive Order?

Let’s take a look at that mask safety demonstration again to be sure. Do face masks work?

BBC confirms Bill Gates’ agenda for all travelers to be inoculated and microchipped to travel, work or leave home

…..has any one told the DemonRats that Kamala is not a natural born citizen, ineligible to hold the office of President or Vice President? And while we are at it, can we please see the official documents indicating she is a United States citizen? We call her out as an ANCHOR BABY.

. Uyghur Intellectuals are Disappearing in China . Leaked Docs Show DHS is Afraid That Masks Will Make Facial Recognition Useless . From the Babylon Bee: . Colin Kaepernick and Dr. Anthony Fauci Announced as Winners of Prestigious Human Rights Award . From the Babylon Bee: . The following list of “Communist Goals” was taken from the book, “The Naked Communist,” written by former FBI agent, W. Cleon Skousen and published in 1958. The list was read into the Congressional record by A. S. Herlong, Jr., Democratic Representative from the 4th Congressional District in Florida on January 10, 1963. Looks like all boxes can be checked as COMPLETED. U.S. acceptance of coexistence as the only alternative to atomic war. U.S. willingness to capitulate in preference to engaging in atomic war. Develop the illusion that total disarmament by the United States would be a demonstration of moral strength. Permit free trade between all nations regardless of Communist affiliation and regardless of whether or not items could be used for war. Extension of long-term loans to Russia and Soviet satellites. Provide American aid to all nations regardless of Communist domination. Grant recognition to Red China. Admission of Red China to the U.N. Set up East and West Germany as separate states in spite of Khrushchev’s promise in 1955 to settle the German question by free elections under supervision of the U.N. Prolong the conferences to ban atomic tests because the United States has agreed to suspend tests as long as negotiations are in progress. Allow all Soviet satellites individual representation in the U.N. Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces. Resist any attempt to outlaw the Communist Party. Do away with loyalty oaths. Continue giving Russia access to U.S. Patent Office. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. Gain control of all student newspapers. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policy-making positions. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. (An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.”) Control art critics and directors of art museums. Eliminate all laws of obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.” Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.” Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.” Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.” Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.” Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture—education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc. Eliminate all laws or procedures which interfere with the operation of the Communist apparatus. Eliminate the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI. Infiltrate and gain control of more unions. Infiltrate and gain control of big business. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand or treat. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity, masturbation and easy divorce. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political or social problems. Overthrow all colonial governments before native populations are ready for self-government. Internationalize the Panama Canal. Repeal the “Connally Reservation” so the United States cannot prevent the World Court from seizing jurisdiction over domestic problems. Give the World Court jurisdiction over nations and individuals alike. . The Harsh Truth – Why So Many Refuse To See It Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can't get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.

