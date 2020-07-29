.

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) writes:

My Prayer…”Please lord, please find a way for Michael McKibben to be a star witness against ‘Data Zuckerberg’ in any House Judiciary Committee or ANY Trial against Zuckerberg from herein. Thank you lord in advance for granting me this prayer.”

Can we get an AMEN on that?

AIM Patriot Scott T. wants to know what happened to the flu?

Patriot Jim writes:

QUESTION: Why spend billions to rush the development of a vaccine when HCQ, zinc and Zithromax are fully capable of treating COVID-19?

ANSWER: Because that would not “do the agenda”. Certification Of Vaccination ID. Obviously it is an agenda virus that can’t be cured by hydroxychloroquine for that reason alone!

Don’t forget who Mueller’s handler was during the 9-11 coverup and the Russia Collusion investigation hoax – British spymaster ARVINDER SAMBEI. Propagandist John Solomon doesn’t want to talk about this so make sure to ask him in his Twitter feed – what’s up with Sambei, Solomon? And how about that Richard Dearlove?



Was Tashina Gauhar, who was running the Mueller operation deep inside the small group, also taking orders from British masters, like Arvinder Sambei? Next time you are visiting Conservative Treehouse, ask Sundance why he won’t go further than naming Tash as the deep source of Mueller’s corruption. Why stop short, Sundance, when you can get a British twofer – Sambei and Dearlove?

Then there is Christopher Steele’s master handler – another British spy, Sir Richard Dearlove. Heck, round up all the thugs in the Privy Council and the Pilgrims Society!

It’s us (7 billion, minus them) vs them (a paltry few thousand). Let’s just round ’em up, give them a public trial, and ‘off with their heads’ or whatever appropriate punishment a country has chosen to give to traitors and saboteurs.

Once we expose and eliminate the real killer ‘virus’ of the world – the British Imperial Empire and its ruling members in the Pilgrims Society, we can have the most amazing planet ever.

Abundant energy everywhere. Honest money. Education of the human being. Good, wholesome food. Thriving communities.

AG Bill Barr was provided this treason report by patriots around the country through the DoJ citizen contact page. If he fails to act on these facts, then you will know that he, too, is a traitor and must be dealt with just as all the other Senior Executive crown agent traitors. He cannot save these traitors from full disclosure. He can only save himself.

President Trump is being attacked on all sides, patriots. As we run up to the election, he may say and do things that you won’t agree with – like saying how patriotic face masks are, how beautiful Kamala Harris is, how incredible full scale 5G will be. Don’t let it concern you… Best to think of it as high level strategy to deceive the enemy. His field troops are steady and committed to winning.

No matter what, our mission is to vote straight red in November and get as many folks to do the same. The entire world is counting on us.

“Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned-icon of Third World humanitarianism is an absolute crook, and an utterly vile one at that. Reports indicate that Gates’ many crimes against humanity in the form of illegal vaccine testing on innocent children are finally being addressed in a new lawsuit filed by the Indian government, which seeks to stop this demon of death from killing any more babies.

Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology, along with his god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.”

This video for our friends in Spain and Europe. Doctors around the world are standing up and speaking up. Press Conference Doctors for Truth Spain (Médicos por la verdad) – EN subs (25th July 2020, Madrid)

. The latest DNC pitch meeting. . Same can be said of every corporate news channel. They are all propaganda mouthpieces for the Pilgrims Society, even Fox news. . . Another version for your records. covid doctors about anti coronary drugs . . Shocking twist. The guy who threw an IED at the portland courthouse was identified in a review by his grandma who bought his gear. This might be the most embarrassing defeat of antifa yet. Grandmas lil revolutionary. Retweet for luls. Archive https://archive.is/7DpjC . The Egg Came First . Nourishment for the dead It will become increasingly clear to us how this earthly life is connected with spiritual life. We rely on nature, which is on a lower level than we are, for our nourishment. For some time after death, the dead derive their nourishment from the ideas and the unconscious emotions that we here on earth take into sleep with us. Those who have died perceive a tremendous difference between people who in their waking life are filled only with materialistic feelings and ideas and also take them into sleep, and others who are wholly filled with spiritual ideas while awake and who continue to be filled with them in sleep. The two types of people are as different in their effect on the dead as a barren region where no food can grow, where people would starve, and a fruitful area that offers nourishment in abundance. For many years after death, the dead draw a vitality from the souls sleeping here on earth filled with spiritual content, a vitality that is similar, only transposed into the spiritual realm, to what we draw in our physical life from the beings of the kingdoms of nature below us. We literally turn ourselves into fruitful pastures for the dead when we fill ourselves with the ideas of spiritual science. And we turn ourselves into barren ground and starve the dead if we take only materialistic ideas and attitudes into sleep. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 154 – The Presence of the Dead on the Spiritual Path: Lecture Three: Awakening Spiritual Thoughts – Basel, May 5, 1914 . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

