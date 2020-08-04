Moderna’s totally disqualifying RED FLAG “strategic” relationships to the Queen, Wellcome Trust and Bill Gates

Readers: This is a work in progress. Please check back in another day to see what else we have found out about this INSIDER TRADING group. We will be adding material as it comes in from the mines.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) Stock Fraud

Bill Gates, AztraZeneca (the British Crown, Rothschild), Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan (Rothschild), Morgan Stanley. Barclays (Rothschild), Bank of America, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Rothschild), Merck, DARPA (the U.S. Defense Department!) ALL MUST BE DISQUALIFIED AND DISMISSED FROM INVOLVEMENT WITH CORONAVIRUS treatment recommendations involving Moderna, or Moderna associated INTERLOCKING RELATIONSHIPS that are both monopolistic and seditious.

Moderna, Inc., CIK# 0001682852. (Filed Dec. 04, 2018). Form S-1/A Initial Public Offering. SEC Edgar.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-12-04-Moderna-Inc-MRNA-CIK-0001682852-S-1A-Initial-Public-Offering-SEC-Edgar-Filed-Dec-04-2018.pdf

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312518341958/d611137ds1a.htm

(About 100 patents have been issued in the U.S. Moderna does not disclose the numbers in their S-1/A.)

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) insider trading reports (Form 4)

CEO Stephan Bancel

Key officers and directors: Sell, Sell, Sell!

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=0001682852

(Note to readers: We will have this chart formatted in a better way shortly.)

Bancel Stephane 0001443340 2020-07-29 director, officer: Chief Executive Officer

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-07-29-Moderna-Stephane-Bancel-CEO-Sold-$31M-shares-SEC-FORM-4-Jul-29-2020.pdf

Sold $30,840,614 in shares in her name assigned to Boston Biotech, LLC; Bancel children; OCJA LLC (personal LLC); personally

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bb-biotech-ventures

A Zurcih, Switzerland company. Guernsey (offshore) based). Martin Munchbach, Managing Director. Bellevue Asset Management AG.

http://www.bbbiotechventures.com/en/bb-biotech-ventures/

Relationships with Sanofi, Roche, Booz Allen, Genencor, Genzyme, Genentech (Rothschild), Novartis, Ciba-Geigy, Glaxo, Seimens, Hoffman-Roche, Harvard,

FYI. Ole Stevie boy has been selling his stock out since Nov. 2019.

No buys. All sells.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-08-03-Stephane-Bancel-CEO-Moderna-Inc-Form-D-Insider-Trading-Report-SEC-accessed-Aug-03-2020.pdf

https://yuzuha.substack.com/p/interview-with-moderna-ceo-stephane

Moderna’s latest Proxy Statement Form DEF 14A dated Apr. 10, 2020

Massive Wellcome Trust conflict of interest

Includes numerous conflicting relationships with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wellcome Trust (GlaxoSmithKline – GSK), Harvard, UPenn, Stanford, Merck, Novartis, Sanofi, McKinsey, London School of Economics (notorious promoter of communist ideology), Medtronic, MIT, Dell, Roche, Hoffman-Roche, VMware,

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel and Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks, MD, Phd have been big stock sellers for a year. Zaks was director of clinical development and translational medice for GLAXOSMITHKLINE (Wellcome Trust – co-owner of the Coronavisur Patent along with the Gates Foundation. THIS CONFLICT IS ALONE IS DISQUALIFYING & FRAUDULENT GIVE GLAXO’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE (UK). https://heightzone.com/dr-tal-zaks/

Israeli Tal Zaks – Been only selling his Moderna stock (dumping) since Dec. 2019

This guy is evidently dumping his Moderna shares while he is promoting his supposed COVID vaccine.

That is illegal stock manipulation and should land him and his CEO in jail.

C’mon Bill Barr, do your job.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312520103908/d915867ddefa14a.htm

Moderna, Inc. (Filer) CIK: 0001682852 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 813467528 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231

Type: DEFA14A | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38753 | Film No.: 20787049

SIC: 2836 Biological Products, (No Diagnostic Substances)

Office of Life Sciences

MANAGEMENT

Executives, non-executive directors and director nominee

The following table sets forth the name, age and position of each of our executives, non-executive directors and director nominee as of March 2, 2020.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312520103908/d915867ddefa14a.htm

MANAGEMENT See Resumes: At the bottom of this post. Executives, non-executive directors and director nominee The following table sets forth the name, age and position of each of our executives, non-executive directors and director nominee as of March 2, 2020. Name Age Position Executives: Stéphane Bancel (1) 47 Chief Executive Officer and Director Juan Andres (1) 55 Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer Marcello Damiani 50 Chief Digital and Operational Excellence Officer Tracey Franklin 40 Chief Human Resources Officer Lori Henderson, J.D. (1) 58 General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Stephen Hoge, M.D. (1) 44 President Lorence Kim, M.D. (1) 45 Chief Financial Officer Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D. (1) 54 Chief Medical Officer Non-Executive Directors: Noubar B. Afeyan, Ph.D. (4)(5) 57 Chairman, Director Stephen Berenson (2)(3) 59 Director Robert Langer, Sc.D. (4) 71 Director Elizabeth Nabel, M.D. (4)(5) 68 Director François Nader, M.D.(5) 63 Director Israel Ruiz(2)(3) 48 Director Paul Sagan (2)(3) 61 Director Moncef Slaoui, Ph.D.(5) 60 Director Director Nominee: Sandra Horning, M.D. 71 Director nominee -1 Executive officer -2 Member of the Audit Committee -3 Member of the Compensation and Talent Committee -4 Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee -5 Member of the Product Development Committee

See the resumes of the above-mentioned people at the bottom of this post. These relationships alone should fundamentally disqualify Moderna or any of its INTERLOCKING relationships from any involvement in Coronavirus.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312518341958/d611137ds1a.htm

“Since we nominated our first program in late 2014, we and our strategic collaborators have advanced in parallel a diverse development pipeline of 21 programs, of which 10 have entered clinical studies and another 3 have open INDs. Our therapeutic and vaccine development programs span infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and rare genetic diseases. We have assembled an exceptional team of approximately 700 employees and have established strategic alliances with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as well as government-sponsored and private organizations focused on global health initiatives, including Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As of September 30, 2018, we have raised over $2.6 billion in total funding from our strategic collaborators and investors, and have cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $1.2 billion. As we unlock the inherent advantages of mRNA, we aim to address as many diseases and impact as many patients as our technology, talent, and capital permit.”

AZ = AstraZeneca (ICI, controlled by the Queen’s Golden Share)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220022435/xslF345X03/form4.xml

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is the dictionary definition of an inside corporate trader

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220022138/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220022102/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220022102/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220021763/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220021495/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220021332/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000089924320018777/xslF345X03/doc4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220020892/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000110465920079182/xslF345X03/a4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220020206/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220019726/xslF345X03/form4.xml

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1443340/000112760220018531/xslF345X03/form4.xml

The above screen captures are but a few of 120 SELLS from late 2019 to current

See full list of Stephane Bancel Form 4 insider trading reports

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001443340

Here’s a full list of the Moderna Insiders

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=0001682852

See actual chart entries with hot links above

Bancel Stephane 0001443340 2020-07-29 director, officer: Chief Executive Officer

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-07-29-Moderna-Stephane-Bancel-CEO-Sold-$31M-shares-SEC-FORM-4-Jul-29-2020.pdf

http://www.bbbiotechventures.com/en/bb-biotech-ventures/

Relationships with Sanofi, Roche, Booz Allen, Genencor, Genzyme, Genentech (Rothschild), Novartis, Ciba-Geigy, Glaxo, Seimens, Hoffman-Roche, Harvard,

Executives

Stéphane Bancel has served as our Chief Executive Officer since October 2011 and a member of our board of directors since March 2011. Before joining the Company, Mr. Bancel served for five years as Chief Executive Officer of the French diagnostics company bioMérieux SA (Euronext: BIM). From July 2000 to March 2006, he served in various roles at Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), including as Managing Director, Belgium, and as Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Strategy and Supply Chain. Prior to Eli Lilly and Company, Mr. Bancel served as Asia-Pacific Sales and Marketing Director for bioMérieux. Mr. Bancel currently serves on the board of directors of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) and previously served on the boards of directors of BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BGMD) and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYRS). He is currently a Venture Partner at Flagship Pioneering and a trustee of the Museum of Science in Boston. Mr. Bancel holds a Master of Engineering degree from École Centrale Paris (ECP), a Master of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. We believe that Mr. Bancel is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his extensive leadership experience in the healthcare industry and experience as a director of public and private companies.

Juan Andres joined the Company in August 2017, and has served as our Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer since August 2018. Before joining the Company, Mr. Andres worked at Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) from

2005 to 2017, in various roles of increasing responsibility including serving as Global Head, Technical Operations (Manufacturing and Supply Chain), Global Head of Quality, and Global Head of Technical Research and Development. From 1987 to 1996, Mr. Andres served in various manufacturing, production, and quality roles at Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), including as Vice President, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. Mr. Andes has served as a member of the board of directors of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO) since December 2019, and of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), since September 2019. Mr. Andres obtained a degree in pharmacy at the Universidad de Alcalá in Spain.

Marcello Damiani joined the Company in May 2015, and has served as our Chief Digital and Operational Excellence Officer since September 2018. From 2009 to 2015, Mr. Damiani held senior roles at bioMérieux (Euronext: BIM), including Senior Vice President and Group Chief Information Officer. Mr. Damiani holds an M.S. degree in Information Systems Architecture from the University of Toulouse, France and completed an international Executive M.B.A. program through TRIUM, an alliance of the London School of Economics, the NYU Stern Business School, and the HEC Paris School of Management, France.

Tracey Franklin has served as our Chief Human Resources Officer since October 2019. From 2004 to October 2019, Ms. Franklin held positions of increasing responsibility at Merck & Co., Inc., including most recently Vice President, HR Chief Talent and Strategy Officer. Ms. Franklin holds a B.A. in communication arts and sciences from Pennsylvania State University and a Masters in industrial and organizational psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Lori Henderson, J.D., has served as our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary since April 2018. From 2011 to 2018, Ms. Henderson served at Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRI) first as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary until 2014 and then as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Head of Business Development. Prior to her time at AMRI, Ms. Henderson worked as a corporate attorney at Goodwin Procter LLP and as a General Counsel at other corporations. She received her J.D. from the George Washington University Law School and her B.A. in Business and Economics from Gordon College.

Stephen Hoge, M.D., joined the Company in January 2013 and has served as our President since February 2015. From 2010 to 2012, Dr. Hoge was a Partner at McKinsey & Company and a leader in the firm’s healthcare practice. From 2005 to 2010, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at McKinsey & Company. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Hoge was a resident physician at New York University/Bellevue Hospital. Dr. Hoge has served on the board of directors of Axcella Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXLA). He received an M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco and a B.A. in neuroscience from Amherst College.

Lorence Kim, M.D., has served as our Chief Financial Officer since April 2014. From July 2000 to April 2014, Dr. Kim held a number of positions at Goldman, Sachs & Co., most recently as a Managing Director and co-head of biotechnology investment banking. Dr. Kim has served on the board of directors of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) since 2014. He received an A.B. in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University, an M.B.A. in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., has served as our Chief Medical Officer since March 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Zaks served in senior development positions at Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) from 2010 to 2015, including Senior Vice President and Head of Global Oncology. From July 2008 to May 2010, he served as Vice President of Clinical Research, Oncology at Cephalon. Prior to this, Dr. Zaks spent four years at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) as Director, Clinical Development and Translational Medicine and three years at the National Cancer Institute as a Postdoctoral Fellow. He is currently an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and serves on the board of directors of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP). Dr. Zaks received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Ben Gurion University in Israel and conducted post-doctoral research at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. He completed his clinical training in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital followed by a fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Non-executive directors

Noubar B. Afeyan, Ph.D., is a co-founder and has served on our board of directors since incorporation, and has served as a chairman of our board of directors since February 2012. In 1999, Dr. Afeyan founded Flagship Pioneering and serves as its Senior Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. Since April 2013, Dr. Afeyan has served on the board of directors of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY) and since October 2010, on the board of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB). He currently serves on the boards of numerous privately held companies, and has previously served on the boards of numerous privately and publicly held companies, including Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO) and BG Medicine, Inc (OTCMKTS: BGMD). He received a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”) and a B.S. in chemical engineering from McGill University. Dr. Afeyan is currently a visiting lecturer of business administration at Harvard Business School and was previously a senior lecturer at MIT’s Sloan School of Management where he taught courses on technology-entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. We believe that Dr. Afeyan’s significant experience co-founding, leading, and investing in numerous biotechnology companies make him qualified to serve on our board of directors.

Stephen Berenson has served as a member of our board of directors since October 2017. Mr. Berenson is a Managing Partner at Flagship Pioneering. Prior to that, Mr. Berenson spent 33 years as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan. During his last twelve years at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Berenson was Vice Chairman of Investment Banking and focused on providing high-touch strategic advice and complex transaction execution to leading companies across all industries globally. He was co-founder of J.P. Morgan’s Global Strategic Advisory Council and co-founder of the firm’s Board Initiative. Mr. Berenson also serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) and on the board of directors of CiBO Technologies, Inc. Mr. Berenson received an S.B. in mathematics from MIT. We believe that Mr. Berenson is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his experience in the banking and investment industries.

Robert Langer, Sc.D., has served as a member of our board of directors since December 2010. Dr. Langer has been an Institute Professor at MIT since 2005, and prior to that was a Professor at MIT beginning in 1977. Dr. Langer currently serves on the board of directors of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALA), and the UK public company Puretech Health plc (LON: PRTC), and previously served on the board of directors of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTA), Wyeth (NYSE: WYE), Fibrocell Science, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCSC) and Millipore Corporation (acquired by Merck KGaA in 2010). Dr. Langer also served as a member of the Science Board to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from 1995 to 2002, including his service as chairman from 1999 to 2002. Dr. Langer received his B.S. from Cornell University and his Sc.D. from MIT, both in Chemical Engineering. We believe that Dr. Langer is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his pioneering academic work, extensive medical and scientific knowledge and experience, and his previous service on public company boards of directors.

Elizabeth Nabel, M.D., has served as a member of our board of directors since December 2015. Dr. Nabel has served as President of Harvard University-affiliated Brigham Health, which includes Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and the Brigham and Women’s Physician Organization, since 2010. Dr. Nabel has also been a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School since 2010. Prior to that, Dr. Nabel held a variety of roles, including Director, at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, a federal agency funding research, training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung and blood diseases, from 1999 to 2009. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Nabel currently serves on the board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and as a trustee of Tekla Capital Management LLC. We believe that Dr. Nabel is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of her extensive experience in the health care field, including senior positions with a number of research universities and organizations.

François Nader, M.D., has served as a member of our board of directors since December 2019. Dr. Nader currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), Prevail

Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) and Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. He also serves on the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) and as an advisor for SVB Leerink. Dr. Nader is the past Chairman of BioNJ, New Jersey’s biotechnology trade organization, and previously served on the board of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), NPS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NPSP), Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (Nasdaq: AAAP), Baxalta Inc. (NYSE: BXLT), Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CMTA), Trevena Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) and Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVN). Dr. Nader earned his French doctorate in medicine from St. Joseph University in Lebanon and a physician executive M.B.A. from the University of Tennessee. We believe that Dr. Nader is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his experience in integrated healthcare markets and medical and regulatory affairs and his service on numerous boards of directors.

Israel Ruiz has served as a member of our board of directors since February 2017. Mr. Ruiz has been the Executive Vice President and Treasurer at MIT since 2011. In this role, Mr. Ruiz oversees all principal administrative and financial functions of MIT. Prior to his current role, Mr. Ruiz served as the Vice President for Finance for MIT from 2007 to 2011 and as a principal for MIT’s Office of Budget and Financial Planning from 2001 to 2007. He currently serves on the board of directors of FM Global and previously served on the board of directors of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV). Mr. Ruiz received a degree in industrial and mechanical engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and a master’s degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management. We believe that Mr. Ruiz is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his deep financial and accounting experience as the chief financial officer of MIT.

Paul Sagan has served as a member of our board of directors since June 2018. Mr. Sagan has been a Managing Director at General Catalyst Partners, a venture capital firm, since January 2018, and previously served as an Executive In Residence (XIR) since January 2014. From April 2005 to January 2013, Mr. Sagan served as Chief Executive Officer at Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM) and was President from May 1999 to September 2010 and from October 2011 to January 2013. He was also a director of Akamai Technologies until 2019. Mr. Sagan currently serves on the board of directors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and was a director of EMC from December 2007 until the acquisition by Dell, Inc. in September 2016. Mr. Sagan received his B.S. from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. We believe that Mr. Sagan is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his experience and leadership both in the technology and venture capital fields.

Moncef Slaoui, Ph.D., has served as a member of our board of directors since July 2017. Dr. Slaoui joined GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) (“GSK”) in 1988, where he engineered the development of a robust vaccines pipeline. He then led worldwide business development for pharmaceutical products before his appointment to lead research and development in 2006. He assumed overall responsibility for GSK’s Oncology Business in 2010, for GSK Vaccines in 2011, and for all Global Franchises in 2012. Dr. Slaoui is Chairman of the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics, a company launched in November 2016 that GSK jointly owns with Verily Life Sciences. Dr. Slaoui has advised the U.S. President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, was a member of the Board of the Agency for Science, Technology, & Research until January 2011, the PhRMA Foundation Board from 2008 to 2016, and the Advisory Committee to the Director of the National Institutes of Health from 2011 to 2016. Dr. Slaoui previously served on the board of directors of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA). Dr. Slaoui is also a former Professor of Immunology at the University of Mons, Belgium. Dr. Slaoui received a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Immunology from Université Libre de Bruxelles. We believe that Dr. Slaoui is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of his vast experience in the pharmaceutical industry and various leadership positions.

Director nominee

Sandra Horning, M.D., is nominated to serve as a Class II director on our board. Dr. Horning was the Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Product Development of Roche, Inc., from 2009 until her retirement in 2019. Prior to Roche, Dr. Horning spent 25 years as a practicing oncologist, investigator and tenured professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where she remains a professor of medicine emerita. From 2005 to

2006, she served as President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. From 2015 to 2018, Dr. Horning served on the Foundation Medicine Board of Directors. She currently serves as an advisor to EQRx, Inc. Dr. Horning received her M.D. from the University of Iowa School of Medicine and completed her post-graduate fellowship in Oncology and Cancer Biology at Stanford University. We believe that Dr. Horning is qualified to serve on our board of directors because of her significant experience in the field of oncology and her product development leadership experience.

. . . . . . .

This financial disclosure is from Moderna’s Initial Public Offering (S-1) disclosure filed on Nov. 09, 2018.

It shows the interlocking and seditious relationships that disqualify ALL of these actors in the current Coronavirus Scam-demic… Gates Foundation, DARPA, BARDA, Merck, AstraZeneca (ICI, British government, Queen’s Golden Share) and Moderna’s Israeli chief medical officer Tal Zaks who was a clinical director at GlaxoSmithKline (Wellcome Trust, agent of the Pilgrims Society and the Queen’s Privy Council)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000119312518323562/d577473ds1.htm

Where is the Department of Justice, specifically Bill Barr, on busting up this insider trading group that is trying to exterminate humanity, while profiting a few bucks?

