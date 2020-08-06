.

.

.

.

Just like we have been saying. There was not a peaceful transition of power from the Obama to Trump administration. President Trump has been fighting a coup for four years. The proof is out. Obama and the Senior Executive Services crown agents have been trying to overthrow the President since the day he took the oath on January 20, 2017.

There is no need for an election in November. What we need is President Trump to put down this coup and take his oath of office to start the FIRST day of his FIRST term , unobstructed by the domestic enemy.

.

Trump’s first term has yet to begin . Richard Grenell tweets: There wasn’t a peaceful transition of power. The Obama-Biden-Rice team led an attack on the incoming team. 68 Democrats refused to go to the Inauguration. .

The continuity of government and the peaceful transition of the executive office was violated as a treasonous act by Obama, Clinton, and the other Chicago thugs who took over Washington D. C. . . Sally Yates was part of the overthrow attempt of President Trump. She will need to be executed or hanged…whatever we do with convicted traitors these days.

.

.

.

.

The Tesla article below is written by an AIM Patriot. Give it a read – excellent.

.

.

The Pilgrims Society was trying to trick us by publishing the incorrect zip code.

Zip Code of 10021 is 10016 for

The Pilgrims of the United States

The Pilgrims Foundation, Inc. EIN 13-3095744

Formerly The William J Donovan Memorial Foundation

John R. Drexel IV, President

271 Madison Ave No. 1408

New York, NY 10016

.

.

Lawfare’s attempt to gather the deposition and then bury it so that nothing will ever come of Dmitri Alperovitch’s DNC hack or Seth Rich’s download. The Pilgrims must protect Hillary Clinton’s crimes at all costs – because she brings down the whole lot of them. So they’ll get Assange’s statement and then bury it, never to be seen again, never to be given again.

Here’s the PDF: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/7014777/Memo-Endorsement.pdf

.

.

We know the antidote to socialist coffee!

.

Morgan Ortagus’s (Justice contact for the $10m reward) bio has Pilgrims Society written all over it.

Looks like Pompeo and his Senior Executive Service crown agents are baiting citizens for the $10 million offer. Is Pompous Ass on a hunting expedition to find out what citizens know and then bury the evidence?

Is Mikey protecting the Privy Council and the Pilgrims?

Read all about the women who will receive your information? Two RATS. Read carefully and apply the skills we have taught you to spot the enemy.

https://www.state.gov/rewards-for-justice-reward-offer-for-information-on-foreign-interference-in-u-s-elections/

https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-public-diplomacy-and-public-affairs/bureau-of-global-public-affairs/office-of-the-spokesperson/

https://www.state.gov/biographies/morgan-ortagus/

Morgan Ortagus was sworn in as U.S. State Department Spokesperson on April 3, 2019. Ms. Ortagus, a seasoned foreign policy professional and an active U.S. Naval Reserve Officer, has worked her entire career in financial services, consulting, and diplomacy.

In 2010, Ms. Ortagus was assigned to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché. Ms. Ortagus was the principal liaison from the U.S. Treasury to the banking sector in Saudi Arabia. From 2008-2010, Ms. Ortagus was an intelligence analyst at the U.S. Treasury in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis. She began her government service as a public affairs officer at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), where in 2007 she spent several months in Baghdad, Iraq.

In her private sector experience, Ms. Ortagus helped found EY’s Geostrategic Business Group [“EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients” ] and she was a Global Relationship Manager at Standard Chartered Bank in the Public Sector Group [“Standard Chartered PLC is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London, England. It operates a network of more than 1,200 branches and outlets (including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures) across more than 70 countries and employs around 87,000 people.”] covering clients in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

She was also the co-founder and Managing Director of GO Advisors,* and a national security contributor at Fox News.

She earned an honors thesis at Johns Hopkins University for her research on counterinsurgency and graduated from Johns Hopkins in May 2013 with a dual Master of Business Administration/Master of Arts in Government. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Political Science, cum laude, from Florida Southern College.

Here’s the other rat, her partner at GO Advisors, Samantha Viongrad. Yes, they look alike – most red demons do. Of course, Morgan and Samantha will share your citizen information with the Pilgrims.



GO Advisors Partner: Samantha Vinograd, Co-founder and Managing Director

Ms. Vinograd began her career as the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to Iraq under President Bush, and she subsequently served on President Obama’s National Security Council as the Director for Iraq, Director for International Economics, and Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor.

Ms. Vinograd joined Goldman Sachs in 2013 where her work focused on building public-private sector partnerships across a broad range of policy and business issues. She subsequently led Global Public Policy at Stripe and is now a CNN National Security Analyst and a Senior Advisor at the Biden Institute. She was recently named a Newsweek “Woman of the Future.”

Ms. Vinograd is deeply engaged in social impact work and serves as an advisor to the US Fund for UNICEF, World of Children, and the Concordia Summit. She regularly works with students and was a Visiting Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Public Policy Institute. She was named a David E. Rockefeller Fellow at the Trilateral Commission and a Millennium Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Ms. Vinograd has published and been featured in several media outlets, including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Newsweek, USA Today, Harper’s Bazaar, Politico, Marie Claire, and Fox News. She is fluent in French and proficient in Arabic and Hebrew.

Samantha received her B.A. in Asian and Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and her M.A. in Security Studies from Georgetown University.

.

.

.

Don’t forget this BRITISH SPY running the CIA, trying to protect a nasty den of Rothschild vipers.

.

Karen Bass, Biden VP hopeful, featured in a collaborative truth meme.

.

.

. . .

AIM Patriot John Barnwell brings this to your attention:

It has started: Hundreds of Belgians take Bill Gates, Belgium and WHO advisor to court. July 30th, 2020

Hundreds of angry Belgians take Bill Gates, Belgium and a British epidemiologist to court. They want all corona measures to be abolished. The lawsuit was brought by 240 Belgians of the Viruswaanzin.be group.

Their lawyer, Michael Verstraeten, told The Brussels Times that the measures violate our freedoms and do more harm than good.

“Without a lockdown, there would have been fewer deaths,” said Verstraeten. “You have no idea how many people die because of lockdowns. We believe that other measures are needed, measures that do not harm the economy, and that do not limit the rights and freedoms of the people. ”

https://jdreport.com/het-is-begonnen-honderden-belgen-slepen-bill-gates-belgie-en-who-adviseur-voor-de-rechter/

.

.

.

.

.

.

Revelation 13:17

…so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.

.

.

.

Cuomo begs wealthy New Yorkers to come back to save the city. Pleads ‘I’ll buy you a drink!’ as he fights off calls to raise their taxes – which he fears may scare them away forever

• By May, at least 420,000 of the city’s wealthiest residents had fled the city

• Their exodus was cemented when riots and looting tore through the city in June

• Now, there are calls for higher taxes on the super wealthy to offset the projected $30billion deficit New York is facing over the next two years

• Cuomo is resisting it, saying it will only drive the billionaires out of the city for good

.

As the Partnership for NYC president, Kathryn Wylde, rightly said in an interview this week, wealthy New Yorkers who fled the city during the coronavirus crisis “don’t want to come back.” The top one percent of earners currently account for 40 percent of New York state tax revenue, according to numbers, and in a city dominated by ultra-liberal voters, there is concern about what happens next if New York raises taxes. Source.

.

.

.

.

.

.

…are we seeing the results of public school indoctrination in these young people who are rioting and destroying America?

.

.

The DemonRats have no interest in opening schools. Don’t kid yourselves. The teachers’ union and their demented radical liberal members are too worked up with TDS to ever see their way to reason. Prepare now for your children’s future education.

.

.

Students at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, DePaul University, Roosevelt University, Loyola University of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Columbia College, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have formed a coalition called Solidarity Street that aims to abolish policing on campus.

.

.

.

. This video below in case your network of followers needs another dose of masks don’t protect from viruses. The Truth About Face Masks [Video] . SAFETY MASK . .. . . The note below was left by a random commentor. We are sending him our silent prayers to keep the faith. Michael and Gabriel sent their best Earth Warriors to the job (wink). The timeline is too complicated to tell the uninitiated. At least you , special 48 , know the rest of the story. “Sleepless night for me. Unfortunately I just read comments with tweets about the NY AG. This is one of the Soros bought and paid for AGs that from the day she was elected has said she would go after President Trump. Impeachment did not work so they are going to invent a crime and go for impeachment 2. There will be no peace in this country until the Soros family loses its power. They have committed many crimes against so many countries including the US. Unfortunately for us they, and others, have bought most of the House and Senate. And now apparently, most of our justice system. I am praying to Lord God Almighty for Archangels Micheal and Gabriel to enter the arena to protect our country, it’s citizens and it’s President. I pray that the full might of our Lord will be felt by these people. While I pray for this, I also pray for his mercy on them. Sounds contradictory I know, but most Christians would understand what I mean.” . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

