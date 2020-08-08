.

This is being reported from multiple sources. If you see updates, please post them in the comment box below. Posted without comment at this time.

Raw video file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/f6mhqp.mp4

PatrioticMemeLord writes:

It’s All Board Games, and Trump is the master.

Trump = 8d Quantum Chess

Modern Based Redpilled Conservatives/Pedes= 4d Chess

Modern Conservatives = Chess

Modern Independents = Checkers

Modern Liberals = Uno

Modern Far Left & Feminists = Connect Four & Hungry Hungry Hippos

John Barnwell sends in this meme and asks the same question:

AIM Patriot Robert writes:

1. Can we expect a video on the explosion in Beirut?

2. I use the app. I wish it would send me a push notification when you drop a cat report or video.

3. Sharing the videos off the app is kind of clunky. I usually just go to the internet site to share the url.

4. Gmail moves your notification emails to spam and its damn near impossible to get it to stop.

We love you guys, keep fighting the good fight.

Our reply:

The Betsy and Thomas video below discusses Beirut. – 4. Doing the best we can with social media platforms that make it difficult for us to do much more than we are. We are just a couple of retired school teachers who thought it would be cool to upload a YouTube video one day after watching one of our 7 children doing it for the umpteenth time.

The miners found the actual FT article:

David Fishlock. (Sep. 09, 1983). Blue chip genes promise high returns, re. Lord Victor Rothschild, Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL), Guernsey Reg. No. 9767, formed Apr. 16, 1981; successor International Biotechnology Trust Plc, UK Co. No. 02892872, formed Jan. 31, 1994, financed by N.M. Rothschild Asset Management, p.6. Financial Times

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1983-09-09-Blue-chip-genes-promise-high-returns-re-Lord-Victor-Rothschild-Biotechnology-Investments-Limited-(BIL)-Co-No-02892872-NM-Rothschild-Asset-Management-p6-by-David-Fishlock-Financial-Times-Sep-09-1983.pdf

AIM Patriot Jez asked these questions, which we answer in the Betsy and Thomas audio below and in the comments and links in blue :

Trump Effect

Awful (and funny) things seem to happen to Trump’s enemies. Eyebrows fall off and all manner of silly things happen to those who oppose him. How can I get the Trump Effect in my life.

Ephesians 6



Ephesians 6 talks about putting on the amour of God so one can resist the devil’s schemes. There’s a breastplate, sword of truth, a belt and lots of other stuff . Where can I get these things from?

Mystery of Golgotha

In a recent audio, Betsy talks about how the Roman Catholic Church bastardised Christianity early on and if only we had spent 2000 years “and some change” following what Christ had taught. What should we have been studying? Thomas says there are three paths during an initiation. Left and right are Ahriman and Luicifer; the middle path is Christ. Do the two thieves Christ is crucified between represent L & A?



Naturopathic Stuff

Betsy has spoken about colloidal silver and Ormus. These things are wonderful. Can she recommend anything else as revolutionary? (I’ve followed the ascend diet and got an expensive water filter)

This is where we get our C60: http://c60antiaging.com/

We love CBDs. Here are two posts we prepared for you:

Inositol and D-Ribose are not hard to get. Many different brands at your health food store.

Corona Cocktail. Join Betsy and Thomas for a daily cocktail. One zinc and a swig or two of Fever Tree, with or without gin.

Vaccines 1

I stupidly got a flu vaccine once. Is there anything I can do to mitigate any of the damage?

Vaccines 2

I got the BCG vaccine in my early teens and my health plummeted soon after. I found I got out of breath quickly and felt a severe pain in my chest similar to a heart attack. I’ve never been the same since and I stopped dreaming in technicolor. It reminded me of how Edmund went cold after he ate the Turkish delight from the ice queen in the Narnia books. Is there anything I can do to mitigate the damage?

Dreams

I rarely remember my dreams. What can I do?

Guardian(s) on the Threshold

Thomas says the guardian of the threshold are the three mothers. Could he expand on this? And what are their names?

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Happy-Hour-with-Fever-Tree-and-Zinc.mp3

Share this bundle of goodies with friends: Join Betsy and Thomas for the Evening Corona Cocktail Hour

