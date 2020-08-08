.
Donald Trump to Suspend Payroll Tax Until End of 2020
Trump to take executive action after coronavirus talks collapse
Panama City Beach Explosion( News is Playing it Down)
Chuck Schumer agrees with President Trump that we should open schools!
100 Children Shot In Philadelphia Year-To-Date
Raw video file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/f6mhqp.mp4
PatrioticMemeLord writes:
It’s All Board Games, and Trump is the master.
- Trump = 8d Quantum Chess
- Modern Based Redpilled Conservatives/Pedes= 4d Chess
- Modern Conservatives = Chess
- Modern Independents = Checkers
- Modern Liberals = Uno
- Modern Far Left & Feminists = Connect Four & Hungry Hungry Hippos
John Barnwell sends in this meme and asks the same question:
Documentation of Military Internment Camps in USA Inc. For Use By the United Nations
Portland Mayor Turns On Protesters, Accuses Them Of ‘Attempting To Commit Murder’
AIM Patriot Robert writes:
Our reply:
- The Betsy and Thomas video below discusses Beirut.
- – 4. Doing the best we can with social media platforms that make it difficult for us to do much more than we are. We are just a couple of retired school teachers who thought it would be cool to upload a YouTube video one day after watching one of our 7 children doing it for the umpteenth time.
The miners found the actual FT article:
David Fishlock. (Sep. 09, 1983). Blue chip genes promise high returns, re. Lord Victor Rothschild, Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL), Guernsey Reg. No. 9767, formed Apr. 16, 1981; successor International Biotechnology Trust Plc, UK Co. No. 02892872, formed Jan. 31, 1994, financed by N.M. Rothschild Asset Management, p.6. Financial Times
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1983-09-09-Blue-chip-genes-promise-high-returns-re-Lord-Victor-Rothschild-Biotechnology-Investments-Limited-(BIL)-Co-No-02892872-NM-Rothschild-Asset-Management-p6-by-David-Fishlock-Financial-Times-Sep-09-1983.pdf
AIM Patriot Jez asked these questions, which we answer in the Betsy and Thomas audio below and in the comments and links in blue:
Trump Effect
Awful (and funny) things seem to happen to Trump’s enemies. Eyebrows fall off and all manner of silly things happen to those who oppose him. How can I get the Trump Effect in my life.
Ephesians 6
Ephesians 6 talks about putting on the amour of God so one can resist the devil’s schemes. There’s a breastplate, sword of truth, a belt and lots of other stuff . Where can I get these things from?
Mystery of Golgotha
In a recent audio, Betsy talks about how the Roman Catholic Church bastardised Christianity early on and if only we had spent 2000 years “and some change” following what Christ had taught. What should we have been studying? Thomas says there are three paths during an initiation. Left and right are Ahriman and Luicifer; the middle path is Christ. Do the two thieves Christ is crucified between represent L & A?
Naturopathic Stuff
Betsy has spoken about colloidal silver and Ormus. These things are wonderful. Can she recommend anything else as revolutionary? (I’ve followed the ascend diet and got an expensive water filter)
ASCEND Diet
This is where we get our C60: http://c60antiaging.com/
Shungite, C60, Buckyballs, Ormus, and Superconnectivity
We love CBDs. Here are two posts we prepared for you:
Inositol and D-Ribose are not hard to get. Many different brands at your health food store.
Corona Cocktail. Join Betsy and Thomas for a daily cocktail. One zinc and a swig or two of Fever Tree, with or without gin.
Vaccines 1
I stupidly got a flu vaccine once. Is there anything I can do to mitigate any of the damage?
Vaccines 2
I got the BCG vaccine in my early teens and my health plummeted soon after. I found I got out of breath quickly and felt a severe pain in my chest similar to a heart attack. I’ve never been the same since and I stopped dreaming in technicolor. It reminded me of how Edmund went cold after he ate the Turkish delight from the ice queen in the Narnia books. Is there anything I can do to mitigate the damage?
Dreams
I rarely remember my dreams. What can I do?
Guardian(s) on the Threshold
Thomas says the guardian of the threshold are the three mothers. Could he expand on this? And what are their names?
Have you Encountered the Guardian of the Threshold?
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Happy-Hour-with-Fever-Tree-and-Zinc.mp3
Share this bundle of goodies with friends: Join Betsy and Thomas for the Evening Corona Cocktail Hour
Which Fever-Tree should I drink?
“Secret button” at “bottom” of Troll World Tour toy. Start around 2:00
The Blessing – Canada
For those that know the backstory of the Spear of Destiny, we found it interesting that the History Channel released this updated documentary on the Holy Blood Relic. If you watch it, pay attention to the overall “bad acting” and the revisionist history. It was released on August 7, 2020. Inquiring minds in the Conclave want to know why would the Pilgrims Society (that is who controls the History Channel at the very top of the control pyramid) be so concerned about who holds the spear?
They only discuss two paths for the spear, completely ignoring the third possible path, through the line of women, since the times of the Magdalene to the present day. Learn about the third path in Douglas Gabriel’s book
Who Were the Maidens of the Wells?
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Spear of Destiny Revealed
Kitten sleeps sweetly with the Chicken
Presidential Tweets Today
